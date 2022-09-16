Read full article on original website
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 13, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The bullish trend of the U.S dollar index resumed after the bounce from the level near 107.50. At the current time, the index is moving upward with strong bullish momentum. Traders better avoid short positions in the U.S dollar until a new lower low and lower high is printed on the chart. Despite the bullish situation, we think the upward movement will be limited until this month’s FOMC meeting.
Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9973
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0001 to trade at about 0.9973 after the latest round of economic data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several...
Gold Bounces Off $1,654 to Trade Above $1,675
The gold price on Friday bounced off the key support at $1,654 to trade above $1,675 following the latest round of data. The price of the yellow metal continues to oscillate within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, gold still remains at several levels before retesting the...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022
WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) EBITDA Increases Sequentially
High Tide Inc (NASDAQ:HITI) stock rose 0.25% (As on September 15, 11:28:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Same-store Sales Increased by 46% Compared to the Same Quarter Last Year and 18% sequentially. The company reports 77% Sequential Increase in Adjusted EBITDA to $4.2 Million. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended July 31, 2022, was $4.2 million compared to $1.5 million for the same quarter last year, representing an increase of 176%. Current Annual Revenue Run Rate of Over $400 Million and Is Now Within Striking Distance of Having the Highest Revenue of Any Cannabis Company Reporting in Canadian Dollars. Cabanalytics data sales were $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $3.8 million for the same quarter last year. Sequentially, Cabanalytics data sales increased by 7% compared to $5.1 million the previous quarter. Cash on hand as of July 31, 2022, totalled $18.3 million compared to $14.0 million as of October 31, 2021.
GBP/USD Licks Wounds After Steepest Decline Since Early May
During Wednesday’s Asian session, the GBP/USD currency pair rose above 1.1500 and struggled to maintain its weekly high. It shows traders expect the UK CPI to go down before it comes out. The US inflation numbers from the day before caused the most significant drop in one day in 2.5 months.
USD/CAD Eases As Producer Prices Dip for Second Straight Month
The US dollar is taking a breather from its meteoric ascent on Tuesday. The greenback slipped as the financial markets enjoyed modest gains amid decent wholesale pricing data. But this might be positive news on the inflation front, although it is unlikely to persuade the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy.
GBP/JPY Pulling Back to Broken Triangle Resistance
GBPJPY recently busted through a descending triangle top and has reached a high of 168.00 before turning back. The pair might be in for a retest of the former resistance that might hold as support. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 61.8% Fib around the...
EUR/USD Bulls Struggle After Refreshing One-Month Migh, Pokes Short-Term Support
During Tuesday’s Asian session, the EUR/USD currency pair fell from the highest point of the month to 1.0120. Traders look at the US CPI data to see if prices are going up or down. Second-tier German data are crucial. Comments from the ECB that were “hawkish” and “optimistic” Ukraine-...
EUR/CHF Finds Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Bouncing Off 0.9532
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9532 to trade at 0.9617, before pulling back to 0.9601. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair also seems to be facing strong resistance from the 100-hour...
GBP/USD Plunges to New 37-Year Lows After UK Retail Sales Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade at a new 37-year low of about 1.1353 before bouncing back to 1.1403. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
AUD/USD Completes Upward Channel Breakout After Rebound
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday spiked to complete an upward channel breakout after bottoming at about 0.6671. The currency pair now trades slightly above the descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, the pair still remains several levels below the 100-hour moving average line after the rebound. The...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | September 13, 2022
Stock market ready for the big drop after hotter than expected inflation number. The stock market is ready for a big bearish movement today after CPI data show an increase of 0.1% compared to a decline of 0.1% expectation. Core CPI also increase 0.6% vs. 0.3% expectation. It seems traders now place more weight on this month’s rate-increase by the Fed. Traders will stay bearish for now and wait for the Fed rate announcement to determine the market’s next direction.
USD/JPY Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Sentiment Data
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest US consumer sentiment data. The currency pair still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the...
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Operating Loss Rises
Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock fell 5.93% (As on September 14, 11:06:49 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the first quarter of FY 23 has reported the revenues of approximately $8.2 million compared to revenues of $13.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ended July 31, 2021. Operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 was $3.1 million compared to an operating loss of $1.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2022. Net loss from operations was $3.1 million or ($0.33) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $1.6 million or ($0.17) per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from satellite payloads were approximately $3.5 million, or 42%, of consolidated revenues compared to $6.7 million, or 52%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues for non-space U.S. Government/DOD customers were $4.1 million, or 50%, of consolidated revenues compared to $5.5 million, or 42%, for the same period of the prior year. For the three months ended July 31, 2022, revenues from other commercial and industrial sales accounted for approximately $664,000, or 8%, of consolidated revenues compared to approximately $724,000, or 6%, for the same period of the prior year. Net cash used in operations was $3.6 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, compared to cash provided by operations of $828,000 for the same period of fiscal year 2022. Backlog at July 31, 2022 was approximately $40 million, the same as at April 30, 2022.
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) beats topline estimates
Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) stock rose 6.22% (As on September 14, 11:11:34 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. Iris Energy generated record revenue during the fiscal year 2022 ($59.0 million vs. $7.9 million in the prior period), attributable to the increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate and a higher average realized price per Bitcoin. Notwithstanding an increase in electricity and other site costs during the period ($15.6 million vs. $2.9 million in the prior period), as well as an increase in the global hashrate and lower transaction fees, the Company’s average electricity costs per Bitcoin mined reduced ($7,850 vs. $9,888 in the prior year). The Company generated record Adjusted EBITDA ($26.2 million vs. $1.4 million in the prior period) and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (44% vs. 18% in the prior period) during the period, demonstrating the attractive operating leverage within the business (i.e. higher average revenue and lower average electricity costs per Bitcoin mined as compared to the prior period, partially offset by higher corporate costs). Cash flow from operations was $21.6 million for the period (vs. $1.8 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to the increase in the Company’s average operating hashrate and a higher average realized price per Bitcoin. Net Loss After Tax for the period was $419.8 million for the period (vs. Net Loss After Tax of $60.4 million in the prior period), primarily attributable to a one-off non-cash mark-to-market of convertible instruments converted into equity at IPO ($418.7 million impact during the period). Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2022 was $110.0 million, with no corporate debt held by the Company on its balance sheet.
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) Margin Falls
Cenntro Electric Group Ltd (NASDAQ:CENN) stock fell 4.95% (As on September 14, 11:12:14 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company in the second quarter of FY 22 has reported the 105% rise in the net revenue was $5.0 million, an increase of 105% from $2.5 million in the same period of 2021. The number of commercial vehicles sold was 337 units, an increase of 23% from 273 units sold in the same period of 2021. Cash and cash equivalents were $183.0 million as of June 30, 2022, compared with $2.0 million as of June 30, 2021. Further, the gross profit was $0.53 million in the first half of 2022, an increase of 18% from $0.45 million in the first half of 2021. Gross margin was 10.6% in the first half of 2022, compared with 18.3% in the first half of 2021. The change in gross margin was primarily due to both the inflation pressure on input costs such as battery and the shipping costs, especially as shipping costs of a 40-foot container to Hamburg or New York have risen to a high of $20,000 for the first half of 2022 from the average of $2,000 for the same period last year. Recently in August, the average cost of shipping the same 40-foot container has come down to $5,000.
Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) loss increases
Vintage Wine Estates Inc (NASDAQ:VWE) stock plunges 43.17% (As on September 14, 11:10:36 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) though the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Gross profit was down $11.1 million to $38 thousand reflecting adjustments identified through processes implemented to improve internal controls. Specifically, the Company recorded $19.1 million in non-cash inventory adjustments identified through efforts to improve and strengthen inventory management, processes and reporting. Also impacting gross profit were inefficiencies created by supply chain constraints and inflation. These impacts were partially offset by gross profit contributions of the acquisitions and improved pricing in DTC. Net loss available to VWE common shareholders was $14.7 million, compared with net loss of $6.1 million in the prior-year period.
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) misses estimates
Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, stock fell 3.05% (As on September 15, 11:28:40 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted lower than expected results for the third quarter of FY 22. Net loss for the quarter was approximately $27.5 million, compared to a net loss of approximately $6.9 million in the third quarter 2021. This loss for the current quarter included $8.6 million of fair value gains on financial instruments. Adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $31.6 million, compared to $5.3 million in the third quarter 2021. This was largely driven by higher operating expenses described above, which was directly related to the growth and expansion of the Company’s Spoke & Hub network. Adjusted EBITDA was also unfavorably impacted by a non-cash FMV pricing adjustment of $(7.3) million, versus an FMV gain of $0.4 million in the third quarter 2021. Additionally, non-cash stock-based compensation increased to $4.0 million, from $0.3 million in the third quarter 2021.
