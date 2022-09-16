Attorneys believe they’ll be able to resolve the case against prior to trial for the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. David Rye represents 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and asked Judge Andrew Self Monday morning for another court date to give him and the Commonwealth more time to work toward some type of plea deal while Taylor is incarcerated as a state inmate on other charges at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO