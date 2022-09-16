ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Firearm discharged at vehicle with 5-year-old inside

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Newburgh man convicted in 2016 DUI fatal arrested again

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man arrested late Saturday night and charged with drunk driving with an infant is no stranger to police. Six years ago, Coleman Sheridan was involved in a high-profile drunk driving case that led to the death of Janet Gries. The 51-year-old Darmstadt resident was taking an early morning jog […]
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case. 38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase. [Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]. The chase started after police say...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Officer injured while chasing man with guitar, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an officer injured themselves while chasing a man who was beforehand strumming a guitar while riding a bicycle in the middle of a street. Officers say they saw the man riding down N Evans Avenue while playing guitar. According to EPD, officers turned on their emergency […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
k105.com

Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler Co. now charged in Grayson Co. after deputies find drugs while serving warrant

A Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler County on drug and other charges has been charged in Grayson County after deputies serving a warrant found drugs on the suspect. Wednesday night at approximately 7:15, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin, Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter arrived at 404 East Maple Street in Caneyville where they made contact with the wanted subject, 45-year-old Shannon D. Thomas.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
UTICA, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police make comment on social media claim

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
OWENSBORO, KY
whopam.com

Attorneys working toward potential resolution in North Elm St. shooting case

Attorneys believe they’ll be able to resolve the case against prior to trial for the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. David Rye represents 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and asked Judge Andrew Self Monday morning for another court date to give him and the Commonwealth more time to work toward some type of plea deal while Taylor is incarcerated as a state inmate on other charges at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man drunkenly called 911 dozens of times

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on. At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Police called to shots fired report in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to a shots fired call late Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of First Street just after 11 p.m. Officers say they found shell casings in the area but no injuries or damages have been reported. If you know...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One woman is dead after a police chase ended with a crash in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Morganfield police were investigating a potential fraud at a bank drive-thru Friday afternoon. They say that happened at United Community Main Branch...
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation

Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
MORGANFIELD, KY

