EPD: Man charged in Ravenswood Drive murder investigation
(WEHT) - Evansville Police have charged a man in connection to a shooting that left one man dead on Ravenswood Drive earlier this year.
OPD: Firearm discharged at vehicle with 5-year-old inside
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On September 18, around 10 a.m., officers with the Owensboro Police Department (OPD) were dispatched to a firearm discharge in the area of West 7th Street and Orchard Street. OPD says officers found two adults who said they had been shot at while traveling in a vehicle. Police say there was also […]
Newburgh man convicted in 2016 DUI fatal arrested again
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man arrested late Saturday night and charged with drunk driving with an infant is no stranger to police. Six years ago, Coleman Sheridan was involved in a high-profile drunk driving case that led to the death of Janet Gries. The 51-year-old Darmstadt resident was taking an early morning jog […]
Union County law enforcement investigating fraud case after deadly chase
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - After a deadly crash on Friday in Union County, law enforcement is investigating a fraud case. 38-year old Stephanie Roberts, from Florida, was killed in that crash after a police chase. [Previous Story: UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase]. The chase started after police say...
Officer injured while chasing man with guitar, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says an officer injured themselves while chasing a man who was beforehand strumming a guitar while riding a bicycle in the middle of a street. Officers say they saw the man riding down N Evans Avenue while playing guitar. According to EPD, officers turned on their emergency […]
Six Members of Clarksville Mongols Members Motorcycle Gang Found Guilty of Racketeering Conspiracy, Including Murder
A seventh man, from Kentucky, who was not a member of the Mongols, was also convicted by the same jury of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy with the Clarksville Mongols. After a three-and-a-half-month trial, the jury convicted James Wesley Frazier, 34, Aelix Santiago, 34, Michael Forrester, 34, Jamie Hern,...
Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler Co. now charged in Grayson Co. after deputies find drugs while serving warrant
A Leitchfield woman indicted in Butler County on drug and other charges has been charged in Grayson County after deputies serving a warrant found drugs on the suspect. Wednesday night at approximately 7:15, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin, Nick Pruitt and Wally Ritter arrived at 404 East Maple Street in Caneyville where they made contact with the wanted subject, 45-year-old Shannon D. Thomas.
Affidavit: Child hospitalized with head injury; woman facing neglect charges
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman is facing neglect charges after a two-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The child was taken to St. Vincent Hospital on June 1. Authorities say 30-year-old Kashia Blanks took the child to the hospital after they became unresponsive in their...
Utica theft draws attention to two unnamed suspects
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — With the advent of social media, police have been going more and more to the world wide web to help identify unknown suspects. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is doing just that in hopes of naming the unnamed individuals believed to be involved in a recent theft. The sheriff’s office posted […]
Owensboro man sentenced to over 2 years for meth trafficking
(WEHT) - An Owensboro man was sentenced to 260 months following a 2019 joint investigation involving the Owensboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit, the DEA Evansville Office, the ATF and other agencies in Indiana.
Police make comment on social media claim
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department released a statement after a public social media post raised some eyebrows around Daviess County. The post claimed that a woman was attacked in an Owensboro park and reached out to local law enforcement. Officers tell us this was not the case. Officer Andrew Boggess sent this […]
Attorneys working toward potential resolution in North Elm St. shooting case
Attorneys believe they’ll be able to resolve the case against prior to trial for the suspect accused of shooting a woman in May of last year on North Elm Street. David Rye represents 26-year old Marshawn Taylor of Hopkinsville and asked Judge Andrew Self Monday morning for another court date to give him and the Commonwealth more time to work toward some type of plea deal while Taylor is incarcerated as a state inmate on other charges at the Little Sandy Correctional Complex.
Mt. Vernon father appears in court after being charged with neglect resulting in death of infant
26-year-old Devin Morrison appeared in Posey County court Monday after being arrested and charged with neglect resulting in death. Investigators say his 10-month-old daughter died from brain bleeding caused by multiple skull fractures. Morrison entered a plea of not guilty. In the court room, he appeared distraught, often crying and...
EPD: Man drunkenly called 911 dozens of times
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they arrested a 50-year-old man after he called police numerous times with no emergencies. According to the Evansville Police Department, Scott A. Crooks was well known for calling dispatch while drunk and rambling on. At a certain point, police say they gave Crooks a final warning about calling without […]
POLICE: Wrong-way driver arrested in Jasper
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say they took a woman into custody after she drunkenly swerved into the opposite lane of traffic Saturday night. The Jasper Police Department tells us they pulled over a Jeep Gladiator after they saw it driving on the wrong side of the road. A police report states the driver, 48-year-old […]
Police called to shots fired report in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police say they responded to a shots fired call late Friday night. It happened in the 400 block of First Street just after 11 p.m. Officers say they found shell casings in the area but no injuries or damages have been reported. If you know...
UCSO identifies fraud suspect in fatal chase
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One woman is dead after a police chase ended with a crash in Union County. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Morganfield police were investigating a potential fraud at a bank drive-thru Friday afternoon. They say that happened at United Community Main Branch...
EPD: Rollover crash on Columbia likely due to alcohol
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a crash along a busy Evansville street Saturday evening was likely caused by alcohol. Evansville Police Department officers responded to Columbia Street for reports of a four-vehicle accident around 8:14 p.m. Investigators revealed that a driver crashed into multiple vehicles and flipped several times. Dispatch tells us at least one […]
Henderson Police asking for help in a weekend shooting investigation
Henderson Police are investigating after a reported shooting Friday night. Authorities say, they were called to First Street for a shots fired investigation. We're told officers on scene located shell casings in the area. Henderson Police say, no injuries or damages have been reported at this time. Anyone with information...
USCO: Fraud suspect dead after crash
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said a fraud suspect died after her vehicle jumped a levy. Deputies said it all started with a fraud investigation in Morganfield when the suspect drove off. Deputies said that Morganfield police tried to pursue her for several miles, but the woman got away. We’re […]
