The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
Santa Ana rent soars to $2,770 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 20 percent in one yearBeth TorresSanta Ana, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
oc-breeze.com
Second Annual Fest-of-All coming in Lakewood
The second annual multicultural food and music festival called Lakewood’s Fest-Of-All returns on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Lakewood Center in the large parking area south of El Torito and west of Target. Representing the wide variety of cultures which Lakewood is proud to have...
oc-breeze.com
Cypress Soroptimist seeking donations for Silent Auction at our Wine & Jazz Social Event
Soroptimist International, a global volunteer movement with a vision that Women and girls will achieve their individual and collective potential, realize their aspirations, and have an equal voice in creating strong, peaceful communities worldwide. Soroptimist International of Cypress, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, carries out the mission here locally in Cypress and our immediate surrounding communities.
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 20, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tonight:. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 15...
signalscv.com
Saugus Café set to be honored at plaque dedication ceremony
Saugus Café is scheduled to be honored at an El Clampus Vitus’ “Clampers” plaque dedication ceremony in recognition for being a historical establishment as the oldest operational café in Los Angeles County. The Order of E Clampus Vitus (ECV) is a fraternal organization that is...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
oc-breeze.com
Los Alamitos Cross County Team collecting clothes and shoes
The Los Al Cross County Team is asking you to search your closets for those unwanted, gently used clothing items and shoes. Once you find them, please collect them in boxes or bags, and bring them to Rush Park on Saturday, October 15 from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. In addition...
Port of Long Beach continues Community Grants Program with $2.7M awarded last year
More than a decade after it first launched, the Port of Long Beach’s Community Grants Program continues to combat the port’s environmental impacts. The post Port of Long Beach continues Community Grants Program with $2.7M awarded last year appeared first on Long Beach Post.
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
New Wellness Bar Coming to Downey and Whittier
The new cafe/ juice bar is expected to open in December or January 2023
orangecoast.com
Prost! Oktoberfest Kicks off Throughout O.C. This Weekend
Did you know that Oktoberfest actually begins in late September, commemorating the Crown Prince of Bavaria’s wedding anniversary? Did you also know that the word Lederhosen translates simply to leather pants? If you happen to own a pair (or a dirndl, if you will), many of O.C.’s Oktoberfest celebrations start this weekend!
Long Beach family details rewarding experience taking in Ukrainian family in need
A Long Beach family is detailing the rewarding experience they have felt in the wake of taking in a Ukrainian family in need, forced to flee from their homeland as war raged on. Newlyweds Matt and Alex Maehara decided to take the chance and bring the Martynchuk family into their home after learning their story. After they were forced to pull their daughters from school, leave their home and sleep in hallways as they did their best to avoid the ongoing air raid sirens blaring throughout their homeland. "Explosion, it was. We were scared," said Inna Martynchuk, the wife of Roman and mother...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In California
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
foodgressing.com
Best Fried Chicken in Buena Park California
The taste of a crispy fried exterior with that juicy, tender center is a marriage of flavor that keeps people coming back for more. This list of the top 10 best fried chicken in Buena Park CA will truly delight your taste buds. Pelicana Chicken. With over 50 variations of...
Christian Galeno’s last day at 17 News before heading to LA
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday was 17 News reporter Christian Galeno’s last day before heading home to tell the stories of the communities in his native Los Angeles. Christian started at 17 News just over a year ago, arriving from KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona. But now he’ll be taking on a new challenge in Los […]
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
oc-breeze.com
Amtrak invites the community to a track safety event in Fullerton
Amtrak, in conjunction with California Operation Lifesaver, BNSF, Caltrans, the Fullerton Train Museum, the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, Metrolink, and the San Bernardino Railroad Historical Society is hosting a Track Safety Community Event during Rail Safety Week at the Fullerton Train Museum. The free rail safety event will offer local communities the opportunity to meet railroad workers, tour equipment and learn about the importance of rail safety.
oc-breeze.com
Critically endangered frogs raised at Aquarium of the Pacific released
Critically endangered mountain yellow-legged frogs that were raised and cared for at the Aquarium of the Pacific are being released back into their wild habitat in Southern California mountains on September 15, 2022. “The Aquarium’s amphibian team have taken special care of these frogs over the past year, and we are very gratified to have had a hand in helping this local endangered species,” said Brett Long, the Aquarium’s curator of mammals and birds.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Long Beach’s Beach Streets Returns – Open Thread
Long Beach’s popular Beach Streets is back! Last Saturday, tens of thousands of people – on bike, foot, skate, scooter – took to a temporarily car-free route about four miles long. Beach Streets festivals have been on hold since the COVID pandemic started; the previous one took...
