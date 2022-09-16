ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

NME

The Big Moon appeal for help after their gear is stuck in Spain

The Big Moon have taken to Twitter to appeal for help ahead of their UK tour, after their gear was stranded in Spain. “Help!! Our gear is stranded in Spain and we have our first show of the tour in Sheffield tomorrow,” the four-piece wrote on Twitter. “Can anyone help us out and lend us these things!!? Plz rt if u know anyone local who might x”
MUSIC
The Independent

German gas storage over 90% full despite Russian supply cuts

Germany's natural gas storage facilities are now more than 90% full in preparation for the winter heating season and rising steadily despite Russia cutting off deliveries through a major pipeline, authorities said.The head of the national network regulator, Klaus Mueller, tweeted late Monday that gas storage had “achieved another milestone" and that the stored gas will help in managing any potential gas emergencies and will flow back into the market. He cautioned that “nevertheless, we must continue to save gas.” The fuel heats homes, powers factories and generates electricity. The government tightened storage requirements in July after Russia's state-owned...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
