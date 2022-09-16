Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Gamers N Geeks to host Horror Con
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks is holding Horror Con this weekend. Only $5.00 Entry fee per day. Guests: 1. JJ Cohen : 976 Evil, Back to the Future I, II, II. Free Costume Contest 24th September 2022: 1. Costume contest FREE entry 2. Kids 1-17 years old 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM.
utv44.com
Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
WALA-TV FOX10
Melody A. Patterson talks about her book, “The Smallest Pair”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melody A. Patterson shows the story behind her new children’s book, The Smallest Pair. The Smallest Pair is the story of a fun-loving little girl, named Harmony, who visits the eye doctor for the first time. Harmony was so excited to select her new glasses, but as children typically do, she broke them on the first day.
Mobile native shares connection with Queen on humane horse treatment
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day you get something in the mail from the Queen of England herself. Two years, ago Mobile native and director of Animal Wellness Action Marty Irby received formal recognition from Queen Elizabeth II for his work promoting humane training of horses over methods that cause pain or what’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Gumbo Burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino joined us live on Studio10 to make Rouses Gumbo Burgers. • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled,cleaned. • 6 ounces andouille sausage, ground or cut extremely. finely. • 2 tablespoons butter. • 1 large white onion,cut extremely finely. • 1 stalk celery,cut extremely...
Weeklong auction held for former Mobile movie theater, auctioneers warn of mold
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23. In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues […]
WALA-TV FOX10
71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
WALA-TV FOX10
Hot & Mostly Sunny!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine. After a mild start expect it to heat up quickly for your Saturday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and there is only an isolated chance of a shower. Highs will be around 90. Sunday looks good as well,...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Get the trash out of the splash’: 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks along the Gulf Coast were busy deep cleaning the shorelines for Saturday’s 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Close to 600 volunteers coming out to help beautify the city of Fairhope and its shoreline. The cleanup called on people in the community to try and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Store owner says thief smashed window, stole CBD products
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Just before sunrise the CannaBama CBD store had an unwanted visitor. “A man threw a bird statue through our window in order to break the glass and break in,” said store manager Angeleigh Taylor. Store manager Angeleigh Taylor says the glass didn’t break enough for...
WALA-TV FOX10
Faith Charity raising money for Mitchell Cancer Institute
CREOLA, Ala. (WALA) - A worthwhile cause at Creola Municipal Park took advantage of the nice weather this weekend. Faith Charity organized the event to raise money for patients at the Mitchell Cancer Institute who may not have access to insurance, treatment, medication, and rides to doctors appointments. In addition...
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
WKRG
Viral video shows fight involving ax at McDonald’s
NEW YORK (WPIX) — A man started swinging around an ax in a McDonald’s after getting into a fight with three people early Friday, police say. NYPD got a call around 2:25 a.m. about a fight in a McDonald’s on the Lower East Side. Witnesses told police...
utv44.com
MCSO promotes first Black woman and first woman to Captain
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Breaking glass ceilings. The Mobile County Sheriff's Office has named Terri Hall the first Black woman and the first woman to be promoted to Captain. Hall was promoted during a ceremony last week. She says she's humbled and proud to be the first. "My name...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Fair set to open with new rides and Bengal tiger exhibit
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair is back this week for its 71st year. Gates open Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Arnold Amusement has once again partnered with the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association to put on the 5-day event. In less than two days,...
Daphne passes medical marijuana resolution
UPDATE (7:24 p.m.): The Daphne City council approved the medical marijuana resolution. DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Daphne is taking a big step Monday night as the state of Alabama closes in on the October application deadline for business owners wanting to sell medical marijuana. The City of Loxley and the City of […]
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
