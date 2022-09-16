Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Donovan Mitchell Doesn’t Hold Back About Danny Ainge
New Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell was very open about how he felt during his introductory press conference with the team. The NBA All-Star really thought that he would be heading back home to play for the New York Knicks and was excited about doing that. But, that shouldn’t...
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Former Celtic Signs with Timberwolves
New Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a big swing this offseason, paying a premium to acquire Rudy Gobert from the Jazz. In exchange for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Minnesota sent Utah its 2023, 2025, 2027, and 2029 first-round selections and a 2026 ...
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Retires With L.A.
It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's long-term priority is remaining a Laker.
Nova York: Knicks Bring Back Jalen Brunson Teammate Ryan Arcidiacono
Brunson and Arcidiacono have plenty of victorious experiences at MSG to draw upon.
New York Knicks Land De’Aaron Fox In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The New York Knicks made some strides this NBA offseason when it comes to upgrading the roster. Their biggest splash was signing Jalen Brunson away from the Dallas Mavericks in free agency to address their glaring need at the point guard spot. Brunson will fill a void they have seemingly...
Patrick Beverley issues strong response to latest Russell Westbrook report
It may be time to start checking pigs for wings because we are seeing the day that Patrick Beverley is publicly defending Russell Westbrook. A report from The Athletic this week indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers are pondering the drastic step of moving Westbrook to the bench next year. With Westbrook aging, his abilities declining, and a new head coach in Darvin Ham taking over, it at least seems like a plausible move.
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
Kyrie Irving has message for his former team Celtics
Kyrie Irving is putting his former NBA team on notice. Appearing on a Twitch stream this week, the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving spoke on being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs last year. Irving called it “a humbling experience” but cautioned Boston that they would be seeing the Nets again.
Draymond Green Believes LeBron James Asked For Russell Westbrook
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green defended LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers for acquiring Russell Westbrook
Lakers are 'strongly considering' benching Russell Westbrook
With each passing day, it looks more and more like Russell Westbrook will remain with the Los Angeles Lakers once training camp and the regular season start. That would mean they would have to figure out how to best utilize his strengths while minimizing or hiding his weaknesses. One possibility...
'The Pistons Pulse': Eastern Conference preview: How steep is Pistons' climb to playoffs?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Producer: Wes Davenport ...
Celtics Owner Wyc Grousbeck's Message to Brad Stevens
The Celtics are coming off a campaign where they pulled off one of the most impressive in-season turnarounds in NBA history. Boston went from 11th in the East in January to finishing within two wins of raising banner 18 to the TD Garden rafters. Even with the loss of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely ...
