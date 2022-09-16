Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Southern University kicks students out of dorm over brawl, may change campus visitation policy
BATON ROUGE - Multiple students were kicked out of a dorm on Southern University's campus after a massive crowd watched two women get into a brawl outside the building. The video shows the two women throwing punches and rolling around on the ground as onlookers gathered in a circle. The fight went on for nearly a minute with no one stepping in to break it up.
School officials address Capitol Middle fight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish school officials are addressing an alarming video that is circulating, showing a fight that involves students at Capital Middle School in Baton Rouge. According to EBR school officials, multiple students are now being considered for expulsion. In the video, you can...
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
KTAL
Baton Rouge drug trafficker sentenced to 14 years in jail
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kim K. Murphy, 57, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars. Murphy recently learned his fate in the United States District Court Middle District of Louisiana. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick handed out the sentencing after a lengthy investigation by federal,...
brproud.com
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and how has it impacted Baton Rouge workers?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you’ve come across the term ‘quiet quitting’ from more than one source in recent weeks, you’re not alone. The word has taken social media by storm and though some view it as a novel perspective on work-life balance, experts say it’s a mindset that’s actually not new at all.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish recognizes Direct Service Professional Appreciation Week
The Ascension Parish Council and President Clint Cointment welcomed The Arc of East Ascension to mark Sept. 11-17 as Direct Service Professionals Appreciation Week. The honor was presented during the Ascension Parish Council meeting held Sept. 15 in Gonzales. A Direct Support Professional, known as a DSP, is someone who...
wbrz.com
LSU taking 'immediate' action amid social media fury surrounding student-athlete
BATON ROUGE - LSU's Athletics department says it's taking "immediate and deliberate" action after a video surfaced showing a student-athlete using a racial slur. The video was shared on Twitter late Friday and whipped up outrage online, with many identifying the person in the video as a tennis player at the university.
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
Livonia High principal reassigned to head alternative instructive program in Pointe Coupee Parish
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - A major leadership change is happening at Livonia High after education leaders called a special meeting to address ongoing violence at the school in recent weeks. Assistant Superintendent Karla Jack will replace Cleotha Johnigan Jr. as Livonia’s new head administrator, as he transitions into a new...
L'Observateur
Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On
(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
theadvocate.com
Five students could be expelled after fight at Capitol Middle, school district says
Five students at Capitol Middle Magnet School could be expelled because of a fight at Capitol Middle Magnet School on Tuesday, the East Baton Rouge Parish school system said Friday. The fight started near the end of first-period class, but soon escalated, the district said in a statement. Hearings will...
brproud.com
Louisiana bicyclist allegedly punches driver in face, flees scene
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident of domestic abuse that left a woman injured and ended with her attacker in handcuffs unfolded over the weekend, authorities say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was Saturday (September 17) night when 35-year-old Carlos Diaz was riding his bicycle in the Gardere area.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease
Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
wbrz.com
Five students facing expulsion after brawl at Capitol Middle Magnet
BATON ROUGE - Several students at Capitol Middle Magnet are facing expulsion after a fight broke out Tuesday morning. The EBR Parish School System said Friday two students began fighting near the end of first period before the brawl escalated. Following the fight, which was reportedly caught on video, five...
WAFB.com
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing. Allison Rice's family members are speaking out, asking the public to call if they know anything that can help investigators solve her murder. THE INVESTIGATORS: Family raises questions over lack of autopsy in loved one’s overdose death.
L'Observateur
Member of Large Drug Trafficking Organization Sentenced for Drug Trafficking
United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced the sentencing of Kim K. Murphy, age 57, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as part of Operation Hidden Fee, an extensive federal, state, and local investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) aimed at a drug trafficking network based and operating in Baton Rouge.
