Sugaree Baking Company combines art and quality ingredients to make flavorful sweets
Pat Rutherford-Pettine is no fan of processed food. This former art school graduate has been bringing handcrafted confections to St. Louis since 1999. Nestled in Dogtown, her business, Sugaree Baking Co., serves up freshly baked goods in a cozy space where every inch is filled with temptation. Giving a personal...
Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Sandwich In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Hospital in south city being sold
ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom
CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
'Naloxboxes' distributed across St. Louis neighborhoods to fight opioid epidemic
ST. LOUIS — PreventEd and People's Health Center are installing Naloxboxes. Each box has two doses of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose effects, a rescue breathing mask and instructions. In the last five years, opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis's Black community have increased by 500%, and that's just...
How Notorious Serial Killer Gary Muehlberg Terrorized St. Louis
Police say they have charged the Package Killer 3 decades after his 1990 crime spree
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis
St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark’s groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn’t paddle-wheeling...
Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis
Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Gary Muehlberg, 73, Charged in 'Package Killer' Murders in 1990 St. Louis
Serial killer tortured sex workers, left their corpses in crude packages along local interstates
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
Good News, St. Louis No Longer the Murder Capital of America
There is some good news (sort of) to share about St. Louis, Missouri. It is no longer the murder capital of the United States as it's now been surpassed for badness by another American metro. Oh, how quickly times change. Remember when the FBI ranked St. Louis as the most...
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
Career Central: Looking for a job? These big-name employers are hiring
ST. LOUIS — This week, Career Central highlights jobs with local companies. Visit any store or the Central Kitchen production facility for the opportunity to interview, meet with recruiters and managers and get on-the-spot offers to join the Dierbergs team. When you arrive at your store of choice, check in at the table with the balloons.
St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
Great Forest Park Balloon Race kicks off 50th year with glow
One of the biggest events of the year is back. The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is going all out for its 50th anniversary.
