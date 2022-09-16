ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KFVS12

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fire rips through roof of South City restaurant overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A south St. Louis City building was heavily damaged after a fire broke out on the roof of Vin De Set restaurant early Monday morning. St. Louis firefighters responded to the fire in the 2000 block of Chouteau at about 4 a.m. Crews said that when they arrived there was heavy fire showing from the rooftop patio of the restaurant.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Hospital in south city being sold

ST. LOUIS — The owners of a south St. Louis hospital confirmed they are in the process of selling it, though no public announcement has been made. SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC, which owns South City Hospital, "entered into an asset purchase agreement with American Healthcare Systems a few months ago," an attorney for SA Hospital, Mayer Klein, said in an email Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
labortribune.com

Bricklayers bannering Chesterfield Mellow Mushroom

CHESTERFIELD, MO – Bricklayers Local 1 is picketing and bannering the new Mellow Mushroom here at 15525 Olive Blvd. because its general contractor, Knoebel Construction, is using Harrambe Masonry, a non-signatory contractor that pays wages and benefits below the area standard established by Local 1, for brickwork. Taking the message to the public along with Corporate Fat Cat is Local 1 Business Representative Mark Savage. – Johnny Walker/Bricklayers Local 1 photo.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in St. Louis

St. Louis is an iconic city, its Gateway Arch marking the point of embarkation of Lewis and Clark’s groundbreaking expedition to the unknown west. St. Louis has since hosted many more important historical events, from Lindbergh’s Spirit of St. Louis to world-famous Blues musicians. When I wasn’t paddle-wheeling...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in St. Louis

Most people don’t think of the Midwest when it comes to world-class seafood, but St. Louis offers some of the finest seafood dining experiences in the US. I visited the best seafood restaurants in St. Louis to help you decide where to go after a long day of visiting world-class museums in Mound City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis

The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area store to shutter as national retailer trims store count

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has included a St. Louis-area store among a list of its locations slated for closing. The retailer's Fairview Heights location, at 6611 N. Illinois St., appears on a list of 56 stores to be liquidated this year as part of the retailer's turnaround plan, announced last month. The list was posted Thursday on the company's website.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL

