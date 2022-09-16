Read full article on original website
Related
WALA-TV FOX10
71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
WKRG
Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
Weeklong auction held for former Mobile movie theater, auctioneers warn of mold
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The old Hollywood Theaters 18 building is being auctioned off in an online bid that ends Friday, Sept. 23. In addition to selling the former movie theater, items inside it are also being sold off. Buyers are warned that mold was found inside the entire building, which may cause “breathing issues […]
utv44.com
Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Fair set to open with new rides and Bengal tiger exhibit
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair is back this week for its 71st year. Gates open Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Arnold Amusement has once again partnered with the Baldwin County Cattle and Fair Association to put on the 5-day event. In less than two days,...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Get the trash out of the splash’: 35th Annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup is underway
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks along the Gulf Coast were busy deep cleaning the shorelines for Saturday’s 35th annual Alabama Coastal Cleanup. Close to 600 volunteers coming out to help beautify the city of Fairhope and its shoreline. The cleanup called on people in the community to try and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Gumbo Burgers
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino joined us live on Studio10 to make Rouses Gumbo Burgers. • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled,cleaned. • 6 ounces andouille sausage, ground or cut extremely. finely. • 2 tablespoons butter. • 1 large white onion,cut extremely finely. • 1 stalk celery,cut extremely...
utv44.com
Fairhope community helps couple overcome life challenges by building them a house!
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's a new house going up on Morphey Street in Fairhope. It's on the same lot where a house once stood that Johnny Stewart called home... the only home he ever knew. Watching it come together, says Johnny, is "Mind blowing!" Crystal, Johnny's wife of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
Melody A. Patterson talks about her book, “The Smallest Pair”
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melody A. Patterson shows the story behind her new children’s book, The Smallest Pair. The Smallest Pair is the story of a fun-loving little girl, named Harmony, who visits the eye doctor for the first time. Harmony was so excited to select her new glasses, but as children typically do, she broke them on the first day.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gamers N Geeks to host Horror Con
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks is holding Horror Con this weekend. Only $5.00 Entry fee per day. Guests: 1. JJ Cohen : 976 Evil, Back to the Future I, II, II. Free Costume Contest 24th September 2022: 1. Costume contest FREE entry 2. Kids 1-17 years old 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Blueprint Brokers $42M Sale of 210-Bed Southern Oaks Care Center in Pensacola, Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has negotiated the sale of Southern Oaks Care Center, a 210-bed skilled nursing facility in Pensacola. Southern Oaks had rebounded to pre-pandemic occupancy of 91 percent with over $4 million in annualized trailing EBITDAR, generating a 21 percent operating margin. An...
Father finds video of Baker High School student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
gulfshores.com
10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants
With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
Gulf Shores looking to improve West Sixth Street beach access
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – At its Sept. 19 work session, Gulf Shores will discuss awarding a bid for work on West Sixth Street to McElhenney Construction in an amount of $416,667 to improve parking lots this year and boardwalk repairs and improvements in 2023. Among the...
Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach
Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Funding paused for Pensacola homeless camp, funds possibly misused
A Pensacola homeless camp is not getting funding from the city temporarily after allegations of financial mismanagement.
Comments / 0