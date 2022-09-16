ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
WALA-TV FOX10

71st Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Baldwin County Fair opens Tuesday with many rides and attractions for the whole family to enjoy. For more information on ticket prices and when the fair opens you can go to the fair’s website at:. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Faith Time: Baldwin Family Village

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The calling of any church is to help people in need. Members of Fairhope United Methodist Church have started on a new mission—helping homeless women and children with Baldwin County’s first transitional housing program. It is called the Baldwin Family Village. Dr. Darren McClellan talks to us about how the program will work.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Daphne residents gather for 2nd annual Community Spirit Day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — People in Daphne came together today to build unity and pride. About 500 residents gathered at Lott Park in celebration of the 2nd annual Community Spirit Day. "I started last year in an effort to bring neighborhoods together and Daphemont and old town Daphne together....
DAPHNE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Robertsdale, AL
Robertsdale, AL
Education
County
Baldwin County, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Robertsdale, AL
Society
Baldwin County, AL
Society
Baldwin County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Society
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Rouses Gumbo Burgers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino joined us live on Studio10 to make Rouses Gumbo Burgers. • 1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Shrimp, peeled,cleaned. • 6 ounces andouille sausage, ground or cut extremely. finely. • 2 tablespoons butter. • 1 large white onion,cut extremely finely. • 1 stalk celery,cut extremely...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Goods And Services#Wala#Charity#Dinner Silent
WALA-TV FOX10

Melody A. Patterson talks about her book, “The Smallest Pair”

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Melody A. Patterson shows the story behind her new children’s book, The Smallest Pair. The Smallest Pair is the story of a fun-loving little girl, named Harmony, who visits the eye doctor for the first time. Harmony was so excited to select her new glasses, but as children typically do, she broke them on the first day.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gamers N Geeks to host Horror Con

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gamers N Geeks is holding Horror Con this weekend. Only $5.00 Entry fee per day. Guests: 1. JJ Cohen : 976 Evil, Back to the Future I, II, II. Free Costume Contest 24th September 2022: 1. Costume contest FREE entry 2. Kids 1-17 years old 3. Categories 1. Horror Hero 2. Horror Villain 3. Everything else, 4. Best of Show 4. 1st prize awarded for each category 5. Sign-up at the con from 10:00 AM till 2:45 PM on Saturday 6. Runway at 3:00 PM 7. Awards given out at 4:00 PM.
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
gulfshores.com

10 Sports Bars and Game Day Restaurants

With multiple matches going on simultaneously, deciding which one to watch can be tricky. Thankfully, you can catch them all at Flora-Bama Ole River Grill in Perdido Key, FL, thanks to their 40 TVs. You can grab tempting frozen drinks and fresh Gulf seafood at this open-air waterfront restaurant. There’s...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Citizens react to Satsuma’s homecoming curfew

SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — Satsuma mayor Mark Barlow signed an ordinance placing a curfew for high school students. The ordinance is only in place for homecoming week, and students are not allowed to be out past midnight. Barlow said the ordinance was created to ensure students’ safety. “We feel like whatever they’re doing, we don’t […]
SATSUMA, AL
OBA

Auburn board approves Gulf research facility in Orange Beach

Building will be on city property near current dog park location. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – A plan long in the making gets the OK from the Auburn University’s Board of Trustees meaning a new Gulf research center is coming to Orange Beach on property near the new Coastal Resources building.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Gulf Coast Spotlight: City of Mobile business development opportunities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - In today’s Gulf Coast Spotlight, City of Mobile representatives want the public to know about many upcoming business development opportunities. They joined us on FOX10 Midday to share the details on the following events and more!. TruFund Digital Marketing Training. Tuesday, September 20, 2022 4:00...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy