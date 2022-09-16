Read full article on original website
Escanaba hospital to hold special mass for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will hold a special mass of remembrance and healing in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. According to the hospital’s press release, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women through stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, and other causes. It can happen at any point during pregnancy or infancy.
Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession. Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services. Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving...
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday. 5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free. A party and parade...
Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support to hold bake sale
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support is raising money to support Alzheimer’s care. On Monday morning residents were hard at work, baking everything from apple pies to chocolate chip cookies for a bake sale. The event will be held in the main entrance of the building on Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Gwinn woman becomes member of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Jennifer L. Figler, of Gwinn, is now a member of the first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council. On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the members of a new Michigan Parents’ Council. It’s an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in state history.
The Ryan Report - Sept. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of September talking to UP Health System (UPHS) - Marquette’s CEO, Gar Atchison. Atchison serves as the CEO for UPHS - Marquette as well as Market President for UPHS - Bell, Marquette, and Portage. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the impact of COVID-19, vaccines, current happenings, and the future of UPHS.
League of Women Voters getting youth ‘hooked on voting’ in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is trying to get youth “hooked on voting” with a fishing themed event. The group was at the Peter White Public Library. Kids were encouraged to vote in their own elections - voting on what they think Michigan’s state...
UPAWS holding discount microchip clinic
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter and 24PetWatch are holding a discount microchip clinic beginning Monday, September 19. There are 100 microchip discounts available. The clinic is open to Marquette County residents only. There is one discounted ($10.00) microchip per household. Additional pets can be microchipped...
Marquette Area Public Schools Board encouraged by early enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board discussed enrollment numbers ahead of count day. The board met Monday night for a regular meeting and introduced new teachers and staff at the district. Superintendent Zack Sedgwick shared an update on early enrollment numbers. He said enrollment numbers are...
Gov. Whitmer appoints NMU alumnus to Michigan Civil Rights Commission
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Londo, an NMU alumnus, was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Londo, an independent of Hazel Park, is a senior public relations manager for the Rocket Community Fund and a council member for the City of Hazel Park. He holds...
Marquette area shelters fill among affordable housing crisis
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prior to the pandemic, the policy at the Marquette Women’s Center allowed survivors to stay in their temporary shelters for 30 days. Program director Hannah Holma said those stays are stretching to months-long, and a primary cause is unavailable housing. Holma said the center has...
Marquette attorney reappointed by Gov. Whitmer to Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gary L. Walker, of Marquette, Michigan, has been named to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Walker is the township supervisor for Chocolay Charter Township and the former prosecutor for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Walker is reappointed to represent former prosecuting attorneys or former assistant county prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring April 1, 2026.
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region. The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette. “It makes sense to have a comedy...
Republic gets groovy with ’60s-themed Retro Days
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - Republic got groovy this weekend. The town hosted Retro Days of Republic, an event to highlight a decade of history every year the event is held. This year, the theme was the 1960s. The event started in August, but some activities were rescheduled due to the weather. All outdoor activities such as the fun run, parade, bounce houses, slide, classic car show, and Rainbow Flyte were Saturday.
UPMATTERS
Two arrested in Baraga County drug bust
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On September 15, 2022, following a four-month investigation, detectives from Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) arrested a 22 year old female from Baraga, Michigan and a 40 year old male from Milwaukee, Wisconsin for Possession of Cocaine, a four year felony. UPSET detectives...
National Weather Service, UP Travel give fall color outlook
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may have noticed leaves are starting to change from green to orange. With the fall equinox just a few days away, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika said peak colors may be later than expected. “This year, since it’s been relatively mild in the month...
Bay College Volleyball drops first two conference matches
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norse Volleyball Team (0-2, 7-8) opened MCCAA Northern Conference play at home this weekend, and were swept in straight sets in both matches. On Friday Muskegon Community College (1-0, 10-4) took an early 5-0 lead in the first set, but Bay came storming back to make it a back and forth contest. The Norse had the lead late in the set, but the visitors fought back to extend it, and ended up getting the advantage late, winning by a final of 27-25.
NMU projected second, MTU fifth in CCHA Preseason Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team has been selected to finish second in the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) Preseason poll, announced by the league on Monday. The Wildcats claimed 61 total points and received a pair of first-place ballots. Reigning CCHA champion Minnesota State sits atop the poll with 69 points and six first-place votes.
Body found in Lake Superior identified as Wixom woman
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The victim of a drowning in Lake Superior has been identified as a Wixom woman last seen by her family in June.Olivia Ernst, 31, of Wixom, was reported missing on June 26 when the Marquette County Sheriff's Office received a tip that Ernst may be headed to the area and was possibly threatening self-harm.Deputies were able to find Ernst's vehicle and some personal belongings near the lake shoreline. A search of the area was conducted by helicopter but no body was found.According to a Facebook post by the Marquette County Sheriff's Office, a body was found on the shore of Lake Superior near the Montreal River in Ontario, Canada. The body was later identified as Olivia Ernst. No foul play is suspected. The recovery and identification was handled by the Ontario Provincial Police.
Women's Wildcat soccer takes down the Cardinals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team continued their hot start to the season, claiming a 4-1 victory over Saginaw Valley State on Sunday. NMU improves to 7-0-1 this season with a 4-0 GLIAC record. The Green and Gold jumped in front early off the...
