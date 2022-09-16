ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Even Nurses on Their Feet 16 Hours a Day Are Buying Duplicates of These Sneakers — and They're Up to 40% Off

“I stand up at work… and I have no pain when I wear these” Finding a pair of sneakers that are actually comfortable is certainly harder than it sounds. After all, with so many to choose from, it can be overwhelming trying to even figure out where to start — especially if all you want is a pair that won't make your feet hurt at the end of the day.  To make things easy, tons of Amazon shoppers recommend the Inzcou Running Sneakers, and they're currently up to...
CNN

35 new beauty products to get excited about this fall

Whether you want to combat dry skin that comes with the crisp weather or you're looking for long-lasting makeup that won’t melt while cozying up next to a fire, there’s a slew of new makeup, skin care, hair care and more that will get you through fall and beyond. Check out all the new beauty products worth trying out this autumn.
HollywoodLife

These Trendy Pants Are This Fall’s Celeb-Wardrobe Staple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Models and actresses are proof that baggy is in, especially for the fall. From Gigi Hadid and Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria and Jessica Alba, celebrities can’t get enough of baggy pants and cargos. We’re loving the switch-up and plan on using it as our fashion inspiration all season long.
Sourcing Journal

JCPenney Introduces Frye and Co. Collection

Monday was Frye day at JCPenney. The retail chain on Sept. 12 launched its newest exclusive in-house label, Frye and Co., a Western-inspired collection of men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and handbags based on the 159-year-old Frye shoe brand. “We’re pleased to bring the exclusive Frye and Co. collection to our customers and offer the timeless, iconic style that Frye is known for,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandise officer at JCPenney. “JCPenney strives to celebrate and serve America’s diverse, working families by providing accessible style for everyone and we’re excited to partner with a brand whose history and...
9to5Mac

How to change iPhone time font on the iOS 16 lock screen

IOS 16 brings a whole slew of changes to the iPhone lock screen. There are a whole bunch of new dynamic wallpapers to choose from, and you can customize further with your own app widgets. One other thing you may notice upon updating to iOS 16 is that the time/clock font has changed to be a new thicker style, compared to the thin clock font iOS 15. Here’s how to change it back.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Birthstone Chart: The modern gemstone associated with each birthday month

Everybody must get a stone (Photo by JACK GUEZ/AFP via Getty Images) No matter what month you were born, there is some sort of stone that goes with it. What are the modern stones that are tied to each month? It's always good to know this in case you are stuck for a birthday gift.January birthstone: Garnet (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)February birthstone: Amethyst USATMarch birthstone: Aquamarine USATApril birthstone: Diamond USATMay birthstone: Emerald (Courtesy of Astteria Diamonds)June birthstone: Pearl and Alexandrite USATJuly birthstone: Ruby USATAugust birthstone: Peridot (STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)September birthstone: Sapphire USATOctober birthstone: Opal and Tourmaline USATNovember birthstone: Citrine/Golden Topaz (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images For InStyle)December birthstone: Blue Topaz, Blue Zircon, Tanzanite (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)11
CNN

CNN

CNN

It's our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

