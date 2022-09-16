Read full article on original website
Watch all 8 of the Queen's grandchildren stand vigil
Watch: Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi on his plans to transform Nigeria's economy. At least 440 unmarked graves found in recently liberated Ukrainian town. How Chinese drones exposed a flaw in Taiwan's security.
Former GOP lawmaker reacts to Trump's 'humiliating' speech
Former Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (R-VA) joins CNN’s Jim Acosta to react to former President Trump’s speech at a rally supporting GOP Senate candidate JD Vance in Ohio.
Jan. 6 committee member calls new report about Trump's lawyers 'shocking'
Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) discusses a Washington Post report that said former President Trump’s lawyers told the National Archives in 2021 that the boxes of documents at Mar-a-Lago contained newspaper clippings.
Mayor Adams: Some migrants sent to NYC were suffering from covid, dehydration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams blasts Republican governors’ “inhumane” treatment of migrants, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper that many of those arriving in New York were misled about where they were going.
New book reports what Melania Trump told her husband during pandemic
Melania Trump criticized her husband’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic during his presidency, according to a new book by reporters Peter Baker and Susan Glasser.
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh goes inside a recently abandoned building in Kupiansk, Ukraine, where Russians tortured Ukrainian prisoners, and speaks with a recently freed Ukrainian about his experience.
Democratic lawmaker says what Kamala Harris said about border is not true
Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in an interview that the US border with Mexico is secure. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), who represents a district along Texas’ border with Mexico, says that is not true.
Trump ally goes on trial for 'espionage lite' and obstruction
New York (CNN) — Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of a former Donald Trump adviser whom authorities allege was involved in a two-year effort to try to influence the policy decisions of the Trump campaign and administration to benefit the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack, a wealthy...
Jill Biden says she’s overwhelmed by love and respect for Queen Elizabeth II in London
CNN — First lady Jill Biden is overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and respect she is witnessing for Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to London with President Joe Biden, especially the viewing of the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall, she told CNN on Sunday. “It was...
Migrant tells CNN what he was promised to get on plane
After less than 48 unexpected hours in Martha’s Vineyard, nearly 50 Venezuelan migrants were given a warm sendoff as they embarked on next leg of their journey. Their unannounced arrival was part of a campaign by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to send migrants to “sanctuary cities” by surprise. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Trump team says it doesn’t want to immediately disclose certain ‘declassification’ information in special master review
CNN — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump signaled Monday that they oppose having to immediately make disclosures about declassification related to the Mar-a-Lago documents as part of the special master process ordered by a federal judge this month. In a letter to US District Judge Raymond Dearie, who...
Putin calls for de-escalation as Kyrgyz-Tajik border conflict death toll nears 100
(Reuters) — Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan said on Sunday nearly 100 people had died in their border conflict, as a fragile ceasefire between the Central Asian nations extended into a second day and their mutual ally Russia urged a de-escalation. The former Soviet republics clashed over a border dispute from...
Liberation has finally come to Ukraine's Kharkiv. But scars of Russia's brutal occupation remain
In the city of Kupiansk, there are telltale signs of a hellish occupation. A former police building was used as a vast detention center by the Russians, where at one point up to 400 prisoners were held in its cramped and dark cells, Ukrainian authorities told CNN.
EU Foreign Minister: War in Ukraine 'sends shockwaves' around the world
EU Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said he expects Ukraine to be “very high” on the agenda in this year’s UN General Assembly as Afghanistan was the focus last year.
Blinken says Russia acting 'horrifically' after mass graves in Ukraine
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday that Russia was behaving "horrifically" and was likely responsible for war crimes after the discovery of mass graves in Ukraine and hailed what he saw as pressure on Moscow from China and India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, a historic partner of Russia which has growing ties with the United States, told Putin on Friday that it was "not a time for war."
A 'born and bred racist' recounts how he became a best-selling Christian author
Philip Yancey grew up a "born and bred" racist before becoming a best-selling Christian author. He explains how his views changed, and what it would take for White evangelicals to abandon Donald Trump.
The women behind West Africa's tech boom
Fintech still dominates the start-up space in Nigeria, but educational technology and e-logistics companies are gaining ground – with women at the helm.
Biden: 'The pandemic is over'
President Joe Biden said he believes the Covid-19 pandemic is "over" in an appearance on CBS' "60 Minutes," but acknowledged the US still has a "problem" with the virus that has killed more than 1 million Americans.
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM, king settle in
LONDON (AP) — President Joe Biden arrived in London to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-U.K. relations, as both a new monarch and a new prime minister are settling in. The hawkish approach of Prime Minister Liz Truss to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the relationship “special but not exclusive,” could mark a decidedly new chapter in the trans-Atlantic partnership on trade and more. Of high concern for Biden officials in the early going of Truss’s...
How to watch Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on TV
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place on Monday in London. Here's how you can watch it live on TV.
