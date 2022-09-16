I call b.s. on 300,000 miles in 4 years. That's 75,000 miles a year. That's a lot of charging on the road and a lot of wait time for charging. I don't believe a word of it.
That’s $2425/year for maintenance and doesn’t include a battery. I put great tires on my vehicle and I’m certainly not remotely going to pay that much for tires. I doubt they included the increased light bill to charge it as well. It’s not practical any way you look at it.
$4,600 for tires on a gas powered vehicle -- are they insane? I've never paid more than $600 for four new tires...
Related
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Tesla Wants You to Stop Filming Its Cars Mowing Down Child-Sized Mannequins
I drove a Tesla Model Y and discovered 6 reasons not to buy Elon Musk's $66,000 electric SUV
My Tesla Recharged Itself While Driving
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
GTO: What Does It Stand For?
Electric car charging stations are being targeted by hackers – and the entire power grid could be at risk
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Why Do Semi-Truck Drivers Leave Their Engines Running?
Ford is laying off thousands of employees, and here’s the memo explaining the change
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
What the Heck Is a Dodge Tigershark?
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
How long does it take to charge an electric car?
‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says
Amazing Collection of 165 Unrestored Classic Cars Is Hitting the Auction Block
Elon Musk defends making his mother, 74, sleep in his garage
MotorBiscuit
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 396