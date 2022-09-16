Read full article on original website
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Local rapper celebrates album release
A Binghamton native has returned to her hometown to pursue her musical career and share her talents.
One Person Seriously Hurt in Shooting at Binghamton Home
Binghamton police are investigating a shooting that occurred at a home two blocks from a city elementary school. The incident happened at 314 Prospect Street in the city's First Ward around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Police cars were sent to the residence after someone reported a disturbance. A man was described...
owegopennysaver.com
Photo: Student cars featured as part of Winners Circle Project at Watkins Glen
Pictured is Owego Free Academy’s build as part of the Winners Circle Project. Here, the students were able to bring their cars to Watkins Glen on Sept. 9. We will have more on the Watkins event, as well as information about an upcoming movie that features the project and the story behind the founder of the Winners Circle Project and his work on the track with youth in an upcoming edition of The Owego Pennysaver Press. Provided photo.
14850.com
Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with one of Ithaca’s fine burgers
This week, 14850 Dining is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day, September 18th, with a look at some of the Ithaca and Tompkins County area’s finest burger offerings. Don’t write off the idea of a good fast food burger, especially at Five Guys Burgers and Fries in Ithaca’s southwest. They’re flavorful and piled high with veggies at no extra cost, and a “little burger” at Five Guys is comparable to a full-size burger anywhere else. Their regular burger has two good-sized patties.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newark Valley's Stoughton Farm Brings Corn "MAiZE" Back for 18th Year
This past weekend the Stoughton Farm opened up its Corn "MAiZE" to residents and will stay open through Halloween. This marks its 18th year at the farm grounds. "We just started to do the maze because we wanted something extra in the Fall, to bring people in and sell more products, and its worked out people seem to like it." stated Tim Stoughton, Owner of the farm.
Strange Cornell University Tradition Will Make You Scratch Your Head
A dragon, a phoenix, and an epic battle. What do those three things have in common? They are all part of a pretty bizarre (yet sort of fun-sounding) day at Cornell University in Ithaca. Every year in the month of March, students at the Cornell University College of Architecture, Art,...
Friends of the Chemung River Watershed host season-ending paddle/flea market
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With fall drawing closer and summer coming to an end, the Friends of the Chemung River Watershed held a final river paddle/recreational flea market in Elmira, to celebrate the end of the paddling season. Those paddling the river started upstream Saturday morning while numerous groups prepared for the flea market by […]
Take 5 winner in Binghamton
For the second day in a row, a winning Take 5 ticket has been purchased in Greater Binghamton.
Blues on the Bridge returns tomorrow
Blues on the Bridge returns tomorrow on a new day and weekend.
wwnytv.com
Watertown Red and Black game called off at halftime
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Red and Black football game tonight was called off at halftime. That’s because of what Watertown police are calling an altercation between players at the half, requiring the police to show up. Our cameras were there and they caught personnel from both...
Binghamton man gets prison time for gun possession
Today in Broome County Court, Vernon Riddick, 31 of Binghamton, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Endicott DMV closed next week
According to Broome County Officials, the Endicott DMV will be closed for all of next week (September 26th-September 30th) for staff training.
Local Teen Buys Bakery
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – After graduating high school, Paige Fleet made the decision not to follow the stereotypical route and head straight to college. Instead, she used her college savings to buy a bakery. Poppleton Bakery and Café located in Corning, N.Y., was purchased by Fleet when she was just 18 years old. Fleet began […]
ithaca.com
Deep Dive Wants To Become “Feeder” Venue
Deep Dive is a new club opening on Taughannock Boulevard in the space formerly known as The Dock. The Ithaca Times spoke to the Deep Dive’s T.J. Schaper, a few weeks before it opened its doors. Ithaca Times: I went to an open mic night in high school when...
Report: DVDs Seized from Broome Judge’s Home in Probe of Son
Investigators reported confiscated computer hard drives and dozens of DVDs from a Kirkwood home owned by a federal judge as part of a criminal investigation of his son. Gothamist on Monday reported 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy, the son of Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas McAvoy, has been indicted on 29 felony counts. The younger McAvoy is accused of surreptitiously recording women engaged in sexual acts in his Manhattan residence.
Upstate NY men accused of having ‘numerous’ ghost guns, large capacity ammunition feeding devices
Lincklaen, N.Y. — State police say two Upstate New York men had “numerous” ghost guns and large capacity ammunition feeding devices not compliant with the NY SAFE Act. Duane G. Hollenbeck, 53, of Moravia in Cayuga County, and Alec D. Hollenbeck, 19, of Lincklaen in Chenango County, are now facing two felony charges: second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to state police.
Hudson Valley Man Mysteriously Dies After Standoff With Police
A Hudson Valley man died early Friday morning after a violent standoff with police, but the cause of death is still a mystery. New York State Police say they responded to reports of a barricaded man with a gun just after 12pm on Thursday. Upon arriving at the scene, officers say they found Christoper Pesavento armed and holed up in a residence on Quaker Bridge Road in the Town of Cortland.
Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail nearing launch
The Southern Tier Craft Beverage Trail is a crawl, made up of 13 partner locations, that spans across Tioga, Broome, and Chenango counties. Each location produces its own alcoholic beverages.
NewsChannel 36
Hundreds flock to Corning for Harvest Fest 2022
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Harvest Fest 2022 officially arrived in Corning this weekend. Dozens of vendors came out to Market Street to leave their mark on the community. Dozens of vendors lined up in Downtown Corning's Gaffer District with a variety of fall-themed goods. People could enjoy farm-to-table foods, baked goods, wines, carnival snacks, and a huge selection of hand-crafted products. The event brings the community together to celebrate the beginning of Fall.
