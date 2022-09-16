Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption feesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
‘They’re not moving:’ RV camps grow in NE Portland
Neighbor Dolores Livesay told KOIN 6 News one encampment is near where a school bus picks up and drops off students.
The slogan says ‘Don’t Portland my Gladstone,’ but the small city’s turmoil echoes big city problems
When Mark and Leah Brown learned left- and right-wing protesters would face off outside their restaurant in downtown Gladstone last year, they knew they had to close for the day. Two months before, dueling protesters had violently clashed about a mile from their restaurant, and police declared a riot. The...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Readers Respond to Downtown Portland Hotels on the Brink of Foreclosure
Last week, WW broke the news that three downtown hotels—Dossier, the Duniway and the Portland Hilton—were on the brink of foreclosure (“Motel Blues,” Sept. 7). (Dossier’s owner, Provenance Hotels, now says it has reached a deal to avert its hotel from being auctioned by its lender.) That news is the cherry on top of a 26% commercial real estate vacancy rate in the downtown core. Readers were divided: Was this the inevitable result of lefty policies coddling protesters, campers and criminals? Or the comeuppance of an outdated hospitality industry that overbuilt and failed to adjust to competition? Here’s what readers had to say:
ijpr.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy. “Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza but you think you can only have a great one if you travel to Italy or New York, these three amazing pizza spots in Oregon might change your mind. All of them are known for serving truly amazing pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and you can easily confirm that once you have a bite. In fact, once you taste their food you might not want to go somewhere else for pizza because you'll want to keep going back to thees amazing three spots. If you have never been to any of them, make sure you add them to your list and visit them soon.
kptv.com
Oregon Humane Society rescues 38 Alaskan Malamutes and 87 cats from two separate cases
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Within 24 hours, the Oregon Humane Society’s Portland and Salem campuses received 38 dogs and 87 cats from only two separate cases. The first case began when OHS was asked by the Oakridge Police Department to help with a situation involving an “overwhelmed breeder.” Four OHS vans traveled to the site and retrieved the 38 Alaskan Malamutes, bringing them back to the Portland campus.
Monday in Portland: PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over removal of traffic circle and more
(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Sept. 19 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. PBOT faces backlash from neighbors over changes to Tillamook Street, 7th Avenue intersection.
Channel 6000
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
Engineering firm says its new downtown headquarters is Portland’s first ‘Living Building’
With virtually no fanfare, no ribbon cutting, no politicians and little public money, one of the most environmentally advanced buildings on the planet opened its doors last fall in downtown Portland. Portland-based PAE Consulting Engineers Inc. spent four years planning, designing and constructing the five-story building at 151 S.W. First...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
idesignarch.com
The Ultimate Private Lakeside Paradise on Oswego Lake
This exclusive private residence in Lake Oswego, Oregon is a luxury transitional style home in a breathtaking lakeside setting. A long driveway leads to the exquisite home which stands out from between the towering trees surrounding it. Designed by The WhiteHouse Collection, the two-story home balances the connection between the...
Stalking Allegations Against Retired Oregon City Veterinarian Lead to $245,000 Lawsuit
The harassment began five years ago with a piece of hate mail, sent to Kenneth Fandrich’s Oregon City home. It was disguised as a letter from his union, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Then, someone broke into Fandrich’s truck and left a condom wrapper under a pair of...
Oregon woman finds stranger sleeping on son’s bed, sparks mental health debate
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon woman recently found an intruder lying under a pile of clean clothes on her son’s bed, and the incident quickly morphed into a flashpoint for improved community mental health services across the greater Portland area. Kelsey Smith told KPTV that she left her...
Are There Any Plans to Fix the Intersection of Doom?
Are there any plans to fix the Intersection of Doom at Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway and Scholls Ferry and Oleson roads? It’s the intersection of about six different roads. The only thing good about it is Sesame Donuts. Hello, how about a roundabout? —Almost Died Getting a Maple Bar.
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
Bye bye Bed Bath & Beyond: Beaverton store to close at end of 2022
The Beaverton Bed Bath & Beyond will close by the end of 2022, according to a list posted to the company’s website in September.
North Portland business pleads with city after massive encampment grows
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family is pleading for city officials to get a growing homeless encampment under control after they say they’ve dealt with stolen property, threats and massive financial losses in recent months. Family-owned Curt’s RV Storage has called N. Columbia Boulevard home for years. But one...
Wash. Co. deputies respond to shooting behind Safeway, no danger to community
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies responded to a shooting, but there is no threat to the community behind a Safeway at Southwest 185th Avenue and Southwest Farmington Road in Washington County on Sunday morning. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said at about 9 a.m. Sunday, several callers reported shots...
montavilla.net
A SE Division Party on Saturday
TriMet will host a grand opening celebration for the new FX2-Division bus line this Saturday. Activities will span three festival locations in SE Portland and Gresham. Each site features entertainment, prize giveaways, and food vendors. Attendees can take unlimited free rides on the new articulated FX buses along the route between noon and 6 p.m. on September 17th. The new service begins regular operation on Sunday the 18th, offering high-capacity and fast bus service along Division Street. Montavilla residents should arrive to the event at the SE 82nd and Division stop near Portland Community College, located at 2305 SE 82nd Avenue.
