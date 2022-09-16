Rosemary B. Koch, 91, of De Soto died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Koch taught in the De Soto and Kingston school districts and at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister and visited nursing homes and shut-ins as a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She also was a member of the Amvets Post 48 Auxiliary, the Biv Whackers Camping Club and was the president of the Jefferson County Squares. Born Sept. 25, 1930, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Katherine (Miller) and William A. Burke.

DE SOTO, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO