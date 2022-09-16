ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

myleaderpaper.com

Gerald ‘Jerry’ Anna, 76, Imperial

Gerald “Jerry” Anna, 76, of Imperial, formerly of Belleville, died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Anna was an avid outdoorsman, enjoyed hunting and fishing and made the best deer sausage. Born in Belleville, Ill., he was the son of the late Elsie (Weber) and Maurice Anna.
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Roberta Smith, 82, De Soto

Roberta Smith, 82, of De Soto died Sept. 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Ms. Smith worked as a cook for several nursing homes, including Festus Manor, Crystal Oaks and Autumn Ridge. She enjoyed bowling, playing bingo and spending time with her family. Born Sept. 29, 1939, in Marion, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Myrtle “Linnie” (Mack) McCormack and Alexander Shadowens.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Danny P. Kemp, 77, Imperial

Danny P. Kemp, 77, of Imperial died Sept. 5, 2022, at his home. Mr. Kemp served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired engraver for Wagner Engraving Co. in Kirkwood. Born July 9, 1945, he was the son of the late Claude and Virgie Calvert Kemp. He is survived...
IMPERIAL, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Alan Randolph Borner, 94, Festus

Alan Randolph Borner, 94, of Festus died Sept. 13, 2022, at his home. Mr. Borner was the owner of Borner’s Store in Staatsburg, N.Y., and was a member of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. He enjoyed watching sports, doing crossword puzzles, eating out and visiting with family and friends. Born April 11, 1928, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marian (Randolph) and Wilfred Borner. He was preceded in death by his wife: Harriet (Allen) Borner.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Alma Pearl Asbury, 88, Chester, Ill.

Alma Pearl Asbury, 88, of Chester, Ill., died Sept. 16, 2022, at Three Springs Lodge Nursing Home in Chester. Mrs. Asbury worked as a cook at New Moon and St. Ann’s Nursing Home. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church, the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary. She volunteered at the Chester Nutrition Site and loved cooking, shopping and crocheting. Born Aug. 16, 1934, in Crystal City, she was the daughter of the late Stella (Lancaster) and Rudolph J. Scott. She was preceded in death by her husband: Albert R. Asbury, whom she married on Valentine's Day in 1988 and who died Jan. 12, 1999.
CHESTER, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Rosemary B. Koch, 91, De Soto

Rosemary B. Koch, 91, of De Soto died Sept. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Koch taught in the De Soto and Kingston school districts and at St. Rose of Lima Catholic School. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, where she served as a eucharistic minister and visited nursing homes and shut-ins as a member of the Daughters of Isabella. She also was a member of the Amvets Post 48 Auxiliary, the Biv Whackers Camping Club and was the president of the Jefferson County Squares. Born Sept. 25, 1930, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Katherine (Miller) and William A. Burke.
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Multiple vehicles broken into outside two Arnold businesses

Arnold Police are investigating a series of vehicle break-ins after finding numerous stolen items in an SUV that had gotten stuck on a parking lot curb outside Dylan’s Sports Pub and Grill. The St. Louis County and St. Louis Metropolitan police departments also are investigating the incident because some items had been stolen from those jurisdictions, Arnold Police Detective Lt. Jeremy Christopher said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton teen seriously injured in accident near Washington

A 17-year-old boy from Fenton was seriously hurt in a single-vehicle accident early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 100 east of Washington in Franklin County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the teen was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado west on Hwy. 100 at St. John’s Road when he drove off the north side of the road, and the pickup overturned.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Barnhart man hurt in accident in Washington County

A Barnhart man was hurt in a single-vehicle traffic accident Saturday morning, Sept. 17, in the area of Washington County south of Sullivan. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Eric Northern, 43, of Barnhart was driving a 1988 Dodge Ram north on Mine Road north of Woodland Lane near the Woodland Lakes development at 10:22 a.m. when he drove off the east side of the road and the pickup overturned.
BARNHART, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Ameren to install solar ‘canopies’ in House Springs

Ameren will install a solar energy system in Jefferson County. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced its plans to build solar “canopies” at its Jefferson District Operating Center, 6450 Hwy. MM, in House Springs. The Jefferson County project is one of two Ameren announced on Sept. 8. The...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man arrested on suspicion of DWI after Hwy. 30 crash

An Arnold man was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he was involved in a three-vehicle traffic accident in which a 19-year-old Arnold woman was hurt early Saturday, Sept. 17, on Hwy. 30 at LaKenny Lane in the Fenton area of Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol...
ARNOLD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Annual Oktoberfest in House Springs draws large crowds

An estimated 1,000 people attended the Oktoberfest held Sept. 9-11 at Donau Park in House Springs, said Joe Wendl, a member of the German Cultural Society of St. Louis, which sponsored the event. He attributed good weather to the large turnout at the event, one of the best in the...
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26

The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
PEVELY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Eureka Days adds more fun to three-day festival

Four new attractions have been added to this year’s Eureka Days schedule, including a child-size claw machine, a kickball tournament, a cornhole tournament and a First Responder Home Run Derby. The three-day festival will be held Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Most of the events will take...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Northwest High School offers class in 'Adulting 101'

Northwest High School has rolled out a new program called “Adulting 101,” which teaches students basic life skills, like how to administer first aid and how to prepare inexpensive meals. High school library media specialist Melissa Ray organized the program’s first lesson, which was held Sept. 7, when...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Police investigate vehicle break-ins at Eureka neighborhood pool, park

Eureka Police are investigating vehicle break-ins at the Hilltop Village Pool and the nearby Berry Park. A black SUV was seen in the parking lots outside the pool and the park during the time the break-ins occurred, police reported. Police got called to the neighborhood pool, 17190 Hilltop Ridge Drive,...
EUREKA, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Funky Butt Brass Band plays at Sunset Park

The Funky Butt Brass Band, which plays funk and soul music with a brassy attitude, will perform at 6 p.m. tonight, Sept. 18, at Sunset Park, in the Festus Tourism Commission's second in a series of four musical events in the Sundays at Sunset series. The series continues Sunday, Sept. 25, with Trixie Delight and concludes Sunday, Oct. 2, with the Big Rigs.
FESTUS, MO

