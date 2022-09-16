ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
homenewshere.com

Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival

While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
LOWELL, MA
Dianna Carney

Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day Event

(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Plymouth Pride has announced a fun fall event that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Apple picking with Plymouth Pride will take place on Saturday, October 1st- the perfect way to kick off the spooky season! Event participants are instructed to meet "at the apple picking entrance after parking" so that everyone can begin together.
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Leominster, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Local
Massachusetts Education
Leominster, MA
Education
City
Leominster, MA
nbcboston.com

Storms Hit New England Monday Afternoon and Evening

Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon into the night, but they have since expired. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s, with Boston...
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Juliann M. Leoni of West Warwick Dies at 34

Juliann M. Leoni, 34, of West Warwick, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 10th at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Gary F. and Virginia L. (Bilodeau) Leoni of West Warwick. Juliann was a lifelong resident of West Warwick and worked as a cashier at Walmart for fourteen years. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, loved Hello Kitty, Harry Potter and loved to shop. Juliann was a kind soul who had a heart of gold and loved animals.
WEST WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Highschoolsports#Lhs
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
BOSTON, MA
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Central MA Halloween Lights!

Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
fallriverreporter.com

No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom

BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Auburn woman battling ALS helps raise money for a cure

AUBURN, Mass. - This Sunday, hundreds of people will gather at Polar Park for the 2022 Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS. One of the walk's participants, Diane Anas, was diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS in June 2021. She's no longer able to speak, so she communicates through writing using a device called a Boogie Board.
AUBURN, MA
GoLocalProv

Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33

Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
CRANSTON, RI
foodieflashpacker.com

Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA

Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy