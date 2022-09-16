Read full article on original website
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
4 Art Festivals Happening in Massachusetts That Will Inspire YouDianna CarneyRevere, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
Pup Parents Won't Want To Miss This 5K Event For CaninesDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Tufts shows support for Harvard, UNC in Supreme Court affirmative action caseThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
leominsterchamp.com
Another week, another rout as Leominster football shows it's for real by upending Doherty
LEOMINSTER — After a convincing win over rival Fitchburg to open the season, Leominster showed it is most certainly a Central Mass. contender after another comfortable victory Friday night at Doyle Field, 42-0, over Doherty. Coach Devin Gates said his team's 2-0 start is a stark contrast to the...
homenewshere.com
Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival
While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day Event
(EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA) Plymouth Pride has announced a fun fall event that is sure to get you in a festive mood! Apple picking with Plymouth Pride will take place on Saturday, October 1st- the perfect way to kick off the spooky season! Event participants are instructed to meet "at the apple picking entrance after parking" so that everyone can begin together.
nbcboston.com
Storms Hit New England Monday Afternoon and Evening
Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of Vermont Monday afternoon into the night, but they have since expired. A backdoor front has settled in across the northeast and that means a big variation in temperatures today. Across Maine, highs will stay in the 50s to 60s, with Boston...
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced the date of its annual Harvest Fest for 2022, this year taking place on Sunday, October 23rd! This fun family event is expected to feature the same exciting and entertaining activities from past years' Harvest Fest, such as live music, local vendors and makers, a craft market, and much more!
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
GoLocalProv
Juliann M. Leoni of West Warwick Dies at 34
Juliann M. Leoni, 34, of West Warwick, died unexpectedly Saturday, September 10th at Kent Hospital. Born in Providence, she was the beloved daughter of Gary F. and Virginia L. (Bilodeau) Leoni of West Warwick. Juliann was a lifelong resident of West Warwick and worked as a cashier at Walmart for fourteen years. She was a graduate of West Warwick High School, loved Hello Kitty, Harry Potter and loved to shop. Juliann was a kind soul who had a heart of gold and loved animals.
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
whdh.com
COVID-19 boosters and $75 gift cards draw long lines in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - A vaccination event hosted by the City of Boston to get children their COVID-19 boosters– as well as $75 gift cards– drew long lines Saturday. The B Healthy Back to School Event was hosted by the Boston Public Health Commission. The organizers expected a turnout in the dozens at White Stadium, similar to past events. Instead, hundreds showed up. They quickly ran out of both vaccines and gift cards for families.
worcestercentralkidscalendar.com
Central MA Halloween Lights!
Some families love to decorate with Christmas lights and some do it for Halloween! Here is where you can find scary and not-so-scary Halloween displays to delight the whole family. Check the websites before heading out for the evening. Weather and family commitments may close the display on any given...
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
fallriverreporter.com
No. Your child’s school district is not allowing students to be leashed with litter boxes in the bathroom
BOSTON, MA – It may seem hard to believe, but people across Massachusetts and the country continue to fall for it. Reports have been spreading all year that children that identify as cats are being led by leashes in school and school districts are supplying litter boxes in restrooms. Despite the constant rumors, I could not find any location in the United States where the rumors are justified.
spectrumnews1.com
Auburn woman battling ALS helps raise money for a cure
AUBURN, Mass. - This Sunday, hundreds of people will gather at Polar Park for the 2022 Worcester Walk to Defeat ALS. One of the walk's participants, Diane Anas, was diagnosed with bulbar onset ALS in June 2021. She's no longer able to speak, so she communicates through writing using a device called a Boogie Board.
GoLocalProv
Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33
Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
Memorial grows after death of 2 teens in Attleboro
Police have so far only identified the victims as two male teenagers from Attleboro.
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Pizza In Worcester MA | 5 Must-Try Pizza Restaurants In Worcester MA
Who has the best pizza in Worcester, Massachusetts? Most individuals like participating in this argument. Some restaurants in Central Massachusetts serve the classic Italian dish, which is saucy and laden with mozzarella and tomatoes. Some prepare it with a distinct kick. This popular meal has a place in everyone’s heart,...
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
Boater pulled from Lake Lashaway in North Brookfield identified as Stephen Coupe
NORTH BROOKFIELD — The body of a missing boater was found in Lake Lashaway early Sunday afternoon. Divers began scouring the water late Saturday. The search was intensified Sunday morning with the addition...
