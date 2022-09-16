ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Arizona is No. 4 most gym-obsessed state

New research reveals that New Jersey is the most gym-obsessed state and Arizona ranks as the fourth most gym-obsessed state. The research, conducted by fitness experts Fitness Volt, analyzed Google Trends data of the last 12 months for search terms frequently used by gym-goers and often associated with fitness. These search terms were then combined to give each state a total score to discover the most and least gym-obsessed states in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
The Villages at North Copper Canyon opens in Surprise

Landsea Homes Corporation, a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that 315 new homes are now selling at The Villages at North Copper Canyon in Surprise, Arizona. “We’re very excited to begin selling three new collections of homes at The Villages at North Copper Canyon by Landsea Homes,” said Todd...
SURPRISE, AZ
Phoenix No. 2 in U.S. for home listings seeing a price cut

Home values slipped for the second consecutive month as mortgage costs continue to sideline buyers, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability is driving market momentum: Low-cost markets remain competitive while prices drop the fastest in both the most expensive markets and those that witnessed the strongest appreciation during the pandemic. Data also shows that Phoenix is No. 2 in U.S. for percentage of home listings seeing a price cut, with a staggering 43.1% of home listings in Metro Phoenix seeing a price cut.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona ranks No. 5 among states with the worst WiFi coverage

Living in an area without access to broadband can be very frustrating, yet it is still common in the U.S., as new research has found that 2.9% of the country don’t have access to broadband. But which states have the worst WiFi coverage and the highest percentage of the population without access to broadband?
ARIZONA STATE

