GoFundMe Created to Support Family of Maine Toddler That Passed Away Over The Weekend
Following a tragic accident that happened over the weekend, a Maine family is reeling from the death of their 2-year-old son. Saturday, at their home in Naples, Maine, a young boy was tragically killed after being struck by the truck and camper his father was moving in the driveway. Since...
Maine Campus
The impact of Wells Dining closing and the university’s lack of transparency
When students came back to campus this fall, they learned that the Wells Dining Hall had been closed and the entire building was in the process of being transitioned into a conference center. However, many students didn’t know this until they stepped foot back onto the campus. Recorded in...
Witness Recounts Car Going Airborne into Burger King Drive-Thru in Maine
A horrific crash on Center Street in Auburn on Thursday evening sent a car airborne and into the Burger King drive-thru colliding with another. Chelsi Clavet of Minot was one of the people in their car in line when she witnesses the crash and rushed to help the injured. According...
mainebiz.biz
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones
From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
mainebiz.biz
In Kennebunkport, a ‘once in a generation’ riverfront opportunity hits the market
A retail property in the heart of Kennebunkport’s downtown riverfront area has come on the market for the first time in 50 years. The 5,953-square-foot building at 29 Dock Square was listed earlier this month by Chris Gallagher and Joseph Italiaander with the Boulos Co. for $3.75 million. “These...
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week
Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
lcnme.com
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area
Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
3 Great Taco Places in Maine
If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
wabi.tv
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk
(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
addictedtovacation.com
11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine
Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
wgan.com
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash
BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
WGME
Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police
YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experience
I've only been to Portland, Maine once, for a weekend. The city, and the state, had been on my to-see list for years. When spending a week in Boston, my friend and I jumped on the occasion, took a bus, and made our way to Portland.
NECN
Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack
Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
