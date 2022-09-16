ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

Early Portland building once in famed poet’s family sells off-market for $1.2M

A structure in Portland’s Deering Street Historic District that was once associated with the family of poet John Greenleaf Whittier sold off-market to a local investor. Andalina Properties LLC bought 743 Congress St. from DRE Management Inc. for $1.2 million. The property is a 7,305-square-foot, 10-unit, mixed-use building. The...
A range of construction projects in Maine reach milestones

From successful completions to groundbreakings, the construction industry continues to be busy in Maine. On the “completion” side, Jackson Lab opened its new Hemlock Lane workforce housing development in Bar Harbor. It has 24 units. JAX worked with three Portland firms on the project: Wright-Ryan Construction for construction management, Ryan Senatore Architecture and Woodard & Curran for civil engineering and permitting services.
An Iconic Spot in Brunswick, Maine is Closing Next Week

Fat Boy Drive-In For almost seven decades, Fat Boy Drive-In has been giving Brunswick residents, other Maine residents, and even those from away their burger and frappe fix. And the deliciousness doesn't just stop at burgers, either -- because they'll hit you with their lobster roll, fried clams, and any and everything in between to give you the sexiest, most satisfying food baby ever.
New District Ranger Named for Damariscotta Area

Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Maine Forest Service announced Ranger Scott Maddox has accepted the District Forest Ranger position in the Damariscotta District. Maddox assumed his new role on Sept. 4. Maddox is a 22-year veteran with 17 wildland fire mobilizations across the U.S. and training qualifications,...
3 Great Taco Places in Maine

If you are curious person and you love to experiment when it comes to food, then you have come to the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you happen to live in Maine or travel there soon, here's a list of three amazing taco spots where you can truly enjoy delicious food. When it comes to tacos, this is a good as it can get.
Woman dies after 30-foot fall from Scarborough cliff walk

(WMTW) - Officials say the woman who fell from a Scarborough cliffside Monday morning has died. Police say Romona Gowens of Georgia fell about 30 feet when a fence she was leaning against broke. Officials say the fall happened in the Prouts Neck area. Gowens’ sister, as well as an...
11 Unmissable Places To Visit In Maine

Some of the best places to visit in Maine are historic, scenic, and rugged. Commonly known as vacation land, you are bound to have the best time here. Maine is a beautiful state where the rocky coastline is adorned with ancient lighthouses and wilderness that has been conserved for several years, and the vacation destinations here are endless.
3 Great Steakhouses in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine or you travel there often, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Maine that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are known for serving absolutely delicious food. However, you don't have to take my word for it, so make sure to add these places to your list and visit them next time you are in the area. I promise you won't regret it. Here are the three famous steakhouses:
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Brunswick crash

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 19-year-old was injured after crashing his motorcycle Saturday in Brunswick. A witness told police that the motorcyclist, identified as Talon Turcotte of Durham, was traveling in the area of 44 Raymond Road when he left the road and hit a telephone pole, Brunswick Police Department Chief Scott Stewart said in an email.
Lost hunting dog Whiskey found by Maine State Police

YORK (WGME) - A Maine State Police Trooper has rescued a missing hunting dog that stemmed from a recent crash in Ogunquit. Maine State Police say around 8 p.m. Saturday, passing drivers called 911 saying they thought they saw the missing dog, Whiskey, near mile marker 11 on I-95 in York.
Maine Elementary School Student Finds Handgun in Backpack

Police and school officials in Lewiston, Maine say they are actively investigating how a handgun ended up in an elementary school classroom on Thursday. According to Lewiston Public Schools superintendent Jake Langlais, the gun had rounds in it but they were not in a part of the weapon from which they could easily be fired or allow the weapon to go off accidentally.
