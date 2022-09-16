Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
KBTX.com
College Station gas leak temporarily closed road
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A natural gas leak was reported near Arrington Road and Green Prairie Monday afternoon. College Station firefighters and ATMOS Energy crews responded to the scene. Greens Prairie Road was closed for about an hour, but it has since reopened. Crews have not confirmed what the...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
kwhi.com
BRYAN MAN KILLED IN WEEKEND CRASH IN BURLESON CO.
A Bryan man was killed after colliding with a semi-trailer late Saturday night near Somerville. DPS reports around 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F-150 was driving east on FM 60 about three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge, when it struck the trailer of a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor that was attempting to exit a private drive.
kwhi.com
NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
wtaw.com
College Station Apartment Fire Injures Five People And One Cat
An apartment fire in College Station Sunday during the noon hour at the Landmark complex on Longmire resulted in five people being taken to the hospital. The status of those injured are not known. CSFD captain Stuart Marrs says that includes a mother and two young children who were rescued by firefighters through a second floor window.
KBTX.com
UPDATE: 26-year-old man shot twice by College Station officer
A 26-year-old College Station man was shot twice by a single officer responding to several 911 calls of the man being violent towards his family, said police.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment
HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
visitbrenhamtexas.com
Burgers in Brenham
When Brenham comes to mind, you may think of Blue Bell and rich Texas history. While that is all true, one thing you might not expect when you are here, is that you are in the middle of a foodie’s paradise. From authentic Italian food to award winning BBQ, Brenham/Washington County has it all! One staple that can be interpreted a million different ways is a big juicy hamburger with all the toppings and your favorite sides.
fox44news.com
One dead, one injured in Burleson County crash
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A two-vehicle crash in Burleson County results in one person dead and another person injured. The Texas Department of Public Safety says Troopers were dispatched to Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville. The preliminary investigation says that at approximately 10:55 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound, a 2009 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer was attempting to exit a private drive, and the Ford struck the trailer of the Peterbilt.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/16/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-16-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-15-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
wtaw.com
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Brenham man was arrested Saturday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Saturday morning at 9:20, Officer Alston made contact with a known wanted subject in the 100 block of MLK Jr Parkway. Bobby Mathis, 64 of Brenham, was taken into custody on warrant for Bond Forfeiture for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KBTX.com
Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling an 18-wheeler fire Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler is near mile marker 134 on Interstate 45. Drivers should avoid the area. So far, there hasn’t been an update on what caused the fire.
myaggienation.com
New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park
An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
KBTX.com
Davila Middle School student arrested for bringing gun to school
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In a letter sent to Davila Middle School parents, principal Sara Rueda said a female student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun to school. Rueda says the school was notified by the student’s family that she may have the gun and “immediately declared that there was no intent to use it at school.”
KBTX.com
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 26-year-old man was shot twice by a College Station police officer Monday morning after he reportedly charged an officer while armed with a hatchet. Around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, a 911 call came in asking for an ambulance to be sent to a house...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION HITS $1 MILLION IN SALES
The Junior Livestock Auction at the 154th Washington County Fair eclipsed the $1 million mark for the first time ever. Unofficial totals for the 260 lots in Friday’s sale reached $1,150,150. That number surpasses the previous record set at the 2021 auction of $927,900. Grand and Reserve Champions sold...
