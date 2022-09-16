ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Cats get no votes, Kansas gets a bunch

To the surprise of absolutely nobody at all, Kansas State has completely fallen off every AP and Coaches’ poll ballot after the week three slate and their agonizing 17-10 loss to Tulane yesterday. The pollsters have completely lost their minds, however. Not for leaving K-State off; dear lord no,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Tide 100.9 FM

Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone

Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KVOE

WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday

After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
EMPORIA, KS
KHOU

LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge

NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana

Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
LOUISIANA STATE
Kansas Reflector

In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas

Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
adastraradio.com

Emporia State University Cuts 33 Faculty, Staff

EMPORIA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) – Emporia State University has terminated 33 employees, including tenured faculty, as part of sweeping cuts approved this week by the Kansas Board of Regents. KSNT reports that about 100 ESU students participated in a sit-in at Plumb Hall Friday to protest the layoffs. University officials...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas

MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
MAYETTA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines

Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

What happened in the locker room: Parents come forward with details on alleged football hazing

Editor’s note: After Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education where no information was revealed, parents came forward to The Emporia Gazette to share information about an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team. While this information has not been validated, we are sharing in the hopes of shedding more light on this incident.
EMPORIA, KS
WGMD Radio

New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis

New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSNT News

ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs

EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
EMPORIA, KS
Eater

Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans

Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

