Texas Tech – Kansas State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s road game against Kansas State will kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 on ESPN+. Both teams suffered their first loss over the weekend. The Red Raiders fell to No. 16 N.C. State, 24-17. The Wildcats lost at home to Tulane, 17-10. Texas Tech is 9-13 in the […]
Cats get no votes, Kansas gets a bunch
To the surprise of absolutely nobody at all, Kansas State has completely fallen off every AP and Coaches’ poll ballot after the week three slate and their agonizing 17-10 loss to Tulane yesterday. The pollsters have completely lost their minds, however. Not for leaving K-State off; dear lord no,...
Game notebook: Tulane's Willie Fritz has triumphant return to Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Tulane coach Willie Fritz entered Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the first time Saturday, but as a Kansas native he already was very familiar with Kansas State. He grew up in the town of Shawnee, about 100 miles away from Manhattan. He attended several Kansas State...
Losers From Week 3 of the College Football Season - Kansas State
Chris Hummer joins Grace Remington to break down the winners and losers from Week 3 of college football.
Former Heisman Trophy Winner Achieves a Career Milestone
Sunday, former Alabama running back and current New Orleans Saint Mark Ingram surpassed 10,000 career yards. Coming Flint, Mich., Ingram was a 4-star recruit who committed to the Crimson Tide in the class of 2008. In three seasons with the Tide, Ingram rushed for 3,261 yards, 42 touchdowns, won the 2009 National Championship, and became the first Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy.
Dismissal of tenured faculty at Emporia State sparks questions
The firings followed a framework for the workforce management approval to the Kansas Board of Regents. Wednesday, KBOR gave the university the go-ahead to terminate tenured faculty.
Highland Park holds homecoming parade
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Highland Park High School celebrated their homecoming with a parade Friday afternoon. The Highland Park Scots play Sumner Academy at Hummer Sports Park, Friday at 7 p.m.
WEATHER: Short-term steambath developing Sunday after severe weather Saturday
After severe thunderstorm activity for the north half of the KVOE listening area Saturday afternoon, the entire area goes into a steambath beginning Sunday. National Weather Service meteorologist Adam Jones tells KVOE News an upper-level high-pressure ridge is building across the central third of the United States, meaning high temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees through Tuesday with heat index readings as high as 105. This means another round of heat-related precautions while you’re outside.
LSU student found shot to death inside of a car in Baton Rouge
NEW ORLEANS — Friends and co-workers are mourning the loss of an LSU student gunned down overnight in Baton Rouge. According to police, Allison Rice, 21, was found in her car shot multiple times. She was a senior marketing major from Geismar, which is in Ascension Parish. Witnesses say...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas
Watching Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden from afar, I can’t shake the suspicion that he’s actually a 19-year-old anarchist from Lawrence — coated in old-age makeup and destroying a law enforcement agency from within. How else could I possibly explain Hayden’s descent into right-wing fever dreams and seeming endorsement of “slippery” actions? Kansas Reflector senior […] The post In Johnson County and Emporia, a sheriff and college president unravel the fabric of Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emporia State University Cuts 33 Faculty, Staff
EMPORIA, Kan. (KNS/KPR) – Emporia State University has terminated 33 employees, including tenured faculty, as part of sweeping cuts approved this week by the Kansas Board of Regents. KSNT reports that about 100 ESU students participated in a sit-in at Plumb Hall Friday to protest the layoffs. University officials...
Legendary band ‘Three Dog Night’ is coming to NE Kansas
MAYETTA (KSNT)- The legendary band, in its 5th decade of performing, is coming to northeast Kansas this November. “Three Dog Night” is scheduled to perform at Prairie Band Casino & Resort in Mayetta, KS on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Between 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or […]
Severe storm knocks down pole, limbs, lines
Pop-up storms moved across northeast Kansas Sunday evening, after leaving damage across Lyon County Saturday. A tree reportedly fell onto a roof at the height of the Saturday afternoon storm in Emporia. A pole was broken at 12th Avenue and Industrial Road, the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center reported.
What happened in the locker room: Parents come forward with details on alleged football hazing
Editor’s note: After Wednesday’s meeting of the USD 253 Board of Education where no information was revealed, parents came forward to The Emporia Gazette to share information about an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the high school football team. While this information has not been validated, we are sharing in the hopes of shedding more light on this incident.
New Orleans becomes murder capital of America, overtaking St. Louis
New Orleans has overtaken St. Louis as the murder capital of America as the city sees a 141% increase in homicides when compared to recent years. According to data from the Metropolitan Crime Commission, an organization that tracks crime and also tries to bring it down, there have been 52 homicides per 100,000 residents as of Sept. 11.
2 women hurt, 1 with ‘severe injuries’ after separate Sunday crashes
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A moped rider in Riley County was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car Sunday, according to the Riley County Police Department. An 18-year-old was driving a 2007 Saturn Vue near the intersection of Old Claflin Road and Manhattan Avenue Sunday afternoon. She turned on Old Claflin Road […]
ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs
EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
Where to Eat the Best Bread Pudding in New Orleans
Bread pudding didn’t originate in New Orleans. Or even in America. It goes back centuries to thrifty home cooks in Britain who tried to transform a heap of stale bread into a treat to feed the family. Now considered a distinctly Southern dessert in the U.S., creative Creole chefs in New Orleans have made bread pudding their own over time. The traditional custardy version, often made from French bread or brioche, is served warm, sometimes punctuated with pecans or raisins, and doused with a rum or whiskey-forward sauce. Here are some of the best versions in town, ranging from traditional to more outside the box, but all deeply satisfying.
