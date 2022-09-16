ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 1

Related
CJ Coombs

The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019

ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

The solar farm dividing communities in Johnson County

More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Chicago, the Great...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
kcur.org

A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City

This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month

Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz History#American Culture#Local Life#International Jazz Day#United States#Localevent#Festival#The American Jazz Museum#African American
kcur.org

FAQ: Missouri's police funding ballot measure and why it matters for Kansas City

Voters across Missouri are being asked to weigh in this November on a measure that specifically targets how much Kansas City spends on its police. Amendment 4 would give Missouri lawmakers more power over Kansas City’s police budget, by requiring the city to increase its minimum general fund spending for police through December 2026. While the measure is written broadly and will be voted on by residents outside of Kansas City, it would only apply to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Community festivals on tap this weekend

CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
KEARNEY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
kcur.org

Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars

It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kcur.org

Coming Soon: Overlooked

On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 FBI agents arrested Roger Golubski — a retired Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective — on charges that he raped, sexually assaulted and kidnapped two women in the 1990s. The indictment and arrest of Roger Golubski was a big deal in the community. But...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kcstudio.org

Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall

Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the river

ForeverLawn Kansas City via Facebook. I know there must be other fenced-in playgrounds in public settings for children, but Hodge Park Playground is the only playground I've been to that has a fence and has never been overcrowded during my visits. I've been to Hodge Park Golf Course in the past but never knew there was a children's playground or the history behind Hodge Park.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside

Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy