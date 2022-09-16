Read full article on original website
The 1925 building of the ACME Cleansing Company on Gillham Road in Kansas City was reborn in 2019
ACME Cleansing Company Building, 3200 Gilham Road, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. At one time, this building was a manufacturing facility. The architectural design of this old building depicts the late 19th and 20th-century revival style. The foundation was concrete and the walls were brick. The property is less than one acre. Located at 32 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri, this building dates back to 1925. The purpose of the plant was to serve as a cleansing plant for household scale garments and upholstery.
Fall festivals in the Kansas City area you won’t want to miss
Here are 11 upcoming fall events you won't want to miss.
The solar farm dividing communities in Johnson County
More cities are looking to make big investments in solar power to combat climate change. But that raises the heated question of where exactly to build a solar farm large enough. KCUR’s Carlos Moreno reports on how one such project is splintering communities outside Kansas City. Chicago, the Great...
The historical Belmont Hotel on Linwood Boulevard in Kansas City used to be home to the affluent in its early years
Belmont Hotel, Kansas City, Missouri.Bartokie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In May 2016, the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation considered the nomination forms presented for historical buildings to be added to the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Belmont Hotel was one of the venues being considered.
A guide to the best fall festivals and activities in Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Though the weather doesn't quite feel like September, autumn officially arrives next week — bringing with it lower temperatures (we hope!) and all our favorite fall activities.
One Park Place, formerly known as the BMA Tower represents the Modern style of architecture
One Park Place (former BMA Building), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's been years since I was in this building. At that time, it was known as the BMA Tower. Located at 700 W 31st St. in Kansas City, Missouri south of downtown, it’s now known as One Park Place housing luxury condos.
Famed painting rediscovered in Missouri after a century
A German painting from 1899 has resurfaced in Missouri after more than a century.
Tacos 4 Life opening in south Overland Park later this month
Arkansas-based chain Tacos 4 Life will officially open its new south Overland Park location Sept. 27. Where exactly: Tacos 4 Life will operate at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway. The space previously housed Kneaders Bakery and Cafe. The restaurant neighbors Target, as well as Costco Wholesale across Blue Valley Parkway. About...
Black women and girls celebrate their natural hair with annual photoshoot at Liberty Memorial
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) -- Confidence and celebration was at the center of KC Curly’s natural hair photoshoot on Saturday. “To me it’s about self-worth because as a child if you don’t feel like your hair is nice then you start going deeper and think you don’t have any self-worth at all,” said Crissi Curly, founder of KC Curly.
FAQ: Missouri's police funding ballot measure and why it matters for Kansas City
Voters across Missouri are being asked to weigh in this November on a measure that specifically targets how much Kansas City spends on its police. Amendment 4 would give Missouri lawmakers more power over Kansas City’s police budget, by requiring the city to increase its minimum general fund spending for police through December 2026. While the measure is written broadly and will be voted on by residents outside of Kansas City, it would only apply to the Kansas City Police Department.
Community festivals on tap this weekend
CLAY COUNTY — It's time for lots of festivals throughout the county. Up first is the Jesse James Festival in Kearney. Parade staging begins at 8 a.m. with the judging of the Mr. and Miss Jesse James in front of Kearney Feed Supply at 8:30 a.m. The parade winds its way through downtown, starting at 10 a.m.
These are the restaurants, shops coming to KCI Airport’s new terminal
Dozens of restaurants and shops, including plenty of local favorites, are coming to Kansas City International Airport's new terminal.
Kelly's is for lovers: 75 years of meet-cutes at one of Kansas City's most famous bars
It was the summer of 1979. School was out for the summer, and Park Hill High School Senior Eric Cross was getting ready to pack up and leave for his first semester at Drury University. He had one issue though: he needed to break up with his girlfriend. He’d been dating Lisa Wilcox for six weeks and when it came time for him to hit the road, he did what a lot of teenage boys do – he ghosted her.
Coming Soon: Overlooked
On Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 FBI agents arrested Roger Golubski — a retired Kansas City, Kansas, Police detective — on charges that he raped, sexually assaulted and kidnapped two women in the 1990s. The indictment and arrest of Roger Golubski was a big deal in the community. But...
Kauffman Center Offers Eclectic Lineup of Events This Fall
Award-winning jazz singer and pianist Diana Krall is known for her contralto vocals and unique artistry. (photo by Mary McCartney) The Kauffman Center Presents series offers a variety of carefully selected events that provide unique performance experiences for everyone in the community. Coming this fall, the series will highlight an array of performances featuring a jukebox musical, a world-renowned children’s choir, many legendary musicians and an interactive game show experience.
Immersive King Tut experience opens Friday
The Immersive King Tut experience at Lighthouse ArtSpace Kansas City opens Friday, Sept. 16. The exhibit explores the story of Egyptian civilization and the journey into the afterlife.
If you're looking for a fenced-in playground for your children, visit Hodge Park Playground north of the river
ForeverLawn Kansas City via Facebook. I know there must be other fenced-in playgrounds in public settings for children, but Hodge Park Playground is the only playground I've been to that has a fence and has never been overcrowded during my visits. I've been to Hodge Park Golf Course in the past but never knew there was a children's playground or the history behind Hodge Park.
Years in the making, a Johnson County environmental fair recruits residents to fight climate change
When Terri Baugh first began planning an environmental fair for Johnson County, Kansas, two years ago, she knew she wanted the first-of-its-kind event to serve as many people as possible. “Everybody hears about climate action, but most families really don't know what part they can do,” Baugh said. “The main...
Couple loses priceless items after U-Haul is broken into in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) -- A couple is pleading for help after their U-Haul was broken into in Kansas City during a cross-country move. It happened earlier this month at the Holiday Inn Express near KCI. The Koeslings are newlyweds who are moving from Portland, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina....
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside
Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
