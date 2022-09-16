Read full article on original website
rentonreporter.com
Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail
Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
waterlandblog.com
Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Quarterdeck this Sunday, Sept. 18
An Oktoberfest celebration will be held all day this Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines. That means that from 9 a.m. until closing (around 8 p.m.), you can enjoy seasonal food and beverages. Mayor Matt Mahoney wil open the event at 2 p.m., hopefully whilst wearing...
Human remains wash ashore at wildlife refuge in Clallam County
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that human remains were found at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the wildlife refuge near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads around noon on Friday after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
Chronicle
Flood Authority Warns Residents to Prepare for Above-Average Precipitation Over Next Three Months
The Chehalis River Basin Flood Authority held a meeting Thursday morning to discuss a number of topics, including a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast map that shows chances for above-average rainfall in the Pacific Northwest over the next few months. David Curtis, warning systems technical consultant for WEST...
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
Fire erupts in 3-story building in Pioneer Square
SEATTLE — A building fire in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood shut down two blocks of traffic on First Avenue Monday morning. Seattle fire said that just after 6:30 a.m., a fire was reported in a building off Cherry Street and First Avenue. Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley...
Evacuation levels updated as Bolt Creek Fire movement slows
With movement of the Bolt Creek Fire slowing over the past 48 hours, the King County Sheriff’s Office announced evacuation level changes for several areas of King and Snohomish counties on Saturday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., Baring, Grotto and the area along Highway 2 east to the Money...
AOL Corp
Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options
An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
The Suburban Times
Discounted Adoption Fees at Tacoma Animal Shelter for National Adoption Weekend
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering 25% off all adoptions at the shelter from Sept. 16-18 for a National Adoption Weekend. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County and the Best Friends Animal Society are teaming...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
southsoundmag.com
Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success
According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
‘Go around the lake’: Upcoming I-90 closures to create headaches for drivers
A major closure of Interstate 90 at Mercer Island will cause some headaches for drivers trying to get to Seattle next week, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews plan to replace a critical expansion joint and have released a staggered closure schedule:. From 10 a.m. on Sept....
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
The Suburban Times
Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
seattleschools.org
ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
Washington Examiner
Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project
Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
Tribe, county, reach $5M settlement deal over sewage spills
Washington state’s most populous county is set to pay over $5 million to settle a threatened lawsuit from the Suquamish Tribe over sewage spills that have overflowed from King County treatment plants into Puget Sound. The Seattle Times reports the proposed settlement also includes timelines for about $600 million...
visitrainier.com
Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life
Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
