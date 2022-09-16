ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

rentonreporter.com

Soggy Bottom Farm offers beef, pork and a walking trail

Tucked into the green forests between Renton, Maple Valley and Covington is Soggy Bottom Farm, a 34-acre piece of property filled with gardens, fruit groves, animals, an old red barn and a hand-built sauna. It’s a beautiful, serene piece of land and it has been home to the Mirro family...
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
waterlandblog.com

Celebrate Oktoberfest at the Quarterdeck this Sunday, Sept. 18

An Oktoberfest celebration will be held all day this Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at the Quarterdeck in Des Moines. That means that from 9 a.m. until closing (around 8 p.m.), you can enjoy seasonal food and beverages. Mayor Matt Mahoney wil open the event at 2 p.m., hopefully whilst wearing...
DES MOINES, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Human remains wash ashore at wildlife refuge in Clallam County

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that human remains were found at the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge near Sequim on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the wildlife refuge near the intersection of Lotzgesell and Kitchen-Dick roads around noon on Friday after beachgoers found what appeared to be a female human torso.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire erupts in 3-story building in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A building fire in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood shut down two blocks of traffic on First Avenue Monday morning. Seattle fire said that just after 6:30 a.m., a fire was reported in a building off Cherry Street and First Avenue. Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley...
SEATTLE, WA
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
southsoundmag.com

Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
TACOMA, WA
seattleschools.org

ORCA Card Information for 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing or distributing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue to work through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. However, cards will need to be registered by June 30, 2023. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Seattle residents fume over spending $6 million on 2060 bridge project

Some Seattle residents are seeing red after city officials spent nearly $6 million planning a bridge project that won't be needed for another 40 years. Kevin Broveleit, a real estate agent and co-founder of the West Seattle Bridge Now group, said plans to build a new structure should have been scrapped in 2020 after contractors were able to stabilize the current bridge. Instead, the city hired engineering firm HNTB and other contractors to put together perspectives for a new structure.
SEATTLE, WA
visitrainier.com

Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad is Coming Back to Life

Western Forest Industries Museum (WFIM), the nonprofit organization that founded Mt. Rainier Scenic Railroad in 1980, has reformed to bring the railroad back into operation. Mt. Rainier Railroad was briefly owned and operated by Colorado-based American Heritage Railways (AHR), beginning in 2016. Due to operational difficulties with the parent company and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, AHR made the decision to shut down operations at the Mt. Rainier Railroad & Logging Museum. The railroad was enjoyed by families from all over the country, bringing countless visitors to the area. Pierce County, as well as the towns of Elbe and Eatonville, have become acutely aware of the absence of the railroad. The railroad, once a jewel of the heritage railway preservation movement, was lost.
EATONVILLE, WA

