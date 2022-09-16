Read full article on original website
wortfm.org
Republican Candidates Call for Madison to Abandon Tear Gas Ban
Republican candidates for state and local office gathered in front of the Hans Christian Heg statue today to decry the proposed tear gas ban going before the Madison Common Council tomorrow night. The ordinance, brought forward by District 8 alder Juliana Bennett, would ban the Madison Police Department from using...
Suspect who allegedly attacked elderly man in Culver’s parking lot charged
MADISON, Wis. — The man accused of attacking an elderly man in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s last month was charged Monday. Samuel R. Turner, 58, is charged with physical abuse on an elder person intentionally causing bodily harm and misdemeanor battery. Madison police arrested Turner last week. RELATED: Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly...
nbc15.com
Meet the newest member of the Reedsburg K9 team
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Police Department has a new addition to its K9 team. Remi, a Belgian Malinois joins her handler Officer Chris Gallagher to form a tracking, article search, and drug detection team. Remi and Gallagher completed training last month and Remi has already assisted in locating...
Police arrest suspect in incident near Vel Phillips Memorial High School
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they arrested a suspect after they set up a perimeter around Vel Phillips Memorial High School following the report of an armed robbery Monday morning. Madison Metropolitan School District pokesperson Tim LeMonds said, “school will not be delayed related to the incident this morning.” According to an incident report, a resident saw someone going...
Madison police: Shots fired following argument at east side convenience store over weekend, no injuries reported
MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after an argument between two groups at an east Madison convenience store over the weekend led to multiple shots being fired. In an incident report posted just before noon on Monday, the Madison Police Department said its officers were called to the area of Milwaukee Street and Wittwer Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday...
Woman with revoked license arrested after police find gun
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police said Rebecca Trimble, 42, was arrested Saturday after officers found a loaded gun in her car during a traffic stop. Police said an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of E. State Street around 8:40 p.m. after it had been “involved in an incident earlier in the […]
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Scam alert: Waukesha County Sheriff's Office offers warning
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Waukesha County officials are warning the public of a scam. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) received information that someone claiming to be a representative from the WCSO is calling citizens, not only in Waukesha County but surroundings counties, advising them they have outstanding warrants and citations.
UPMATTERS
Two Wisconsin State Patrol troopers placed on administrative leave after shooting in Slinger
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – A sexual assault suspect in Wisconsin is dead following a Friday morning incident where he allegedly pulled a gun out during a traffic stop. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a State Patrol officer-involved shooting. The incident reportedly happened on September 16 around 7 a.m.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | New tenant for former Sentry Grocery in Hartford, WI
September 19, 2022 – Hartford, WI – It was December 18, 2020 when the Hartford Plaza located south of Highway 60 and just west of County Highway K in the City of Hartford sold and tonight a new tenant will be announced for the west end, formerly home to the Sentry Grocery.
dailydodge.com
BDPD Man Dies From Self-Inflicted Gunshot On Madison Street
(Beaver Dam) The Beaver Dam Police Department on Sunday responded to a report of person who had suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Chief John Kreuziger says the call came in at approximately 1:33am reporting that a male subject was in the area of 1201 Madison Street. He tells DailyDodge that the body was outdoors but not in a public place.
nbc15.com
Madison police take suspect into custody for alleged attack outside Culver’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suspect who allegedly attacked a 78-year-old man in the parking lot of a Culver’s restaurant was taken into custody Thursday, the Madison Police Department said. MPD released two pictures of the suspect on social media earlier this week, describing the attack as unprovoked. MPD...
Madison police arrest suspect in unprovoked attack of elderly man in Culver’s parking lot
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they said attacked a 78-year-old in the parking lot of a Madison Culver’s restaurant late last month. In an incident report Friday afternoon, the Madison Police Department said officers took the man into custody Thursday on tentative charges of physical abuse of an elderly person.
Man with gun arrested at Rockford restaurant
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they arrested Jakari Williams, 23, at the Gyros House on Auburn Street on Friday after he was seen with a large ammo magazine sticking out of a satchel while inside the restaurant. According to police, officers were called to the restaurant, at 2525 Auburn Street, at 4 p.m. […]
Two hospitalized, driver arrested after truck rolls over in rural Green County
BROOKLYN, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized Saturday after a truck rolled over in rural Green County. Sheriff’s officials said a 23-year-old Evansville man was driving east on County Highway C when his truck left the road near Brooklyn-Albany Road. The truck rolled about 4-5 times, went airborne and came to rest in a nearby cornfield.
captimes.com
Hundreds of staffers at Madison schools get $5 an hour raise
Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District hourly employees will make an additional $5 an hour. The School Board unanimously approved a salary schedule increase Monday for employees across four groups: educational assistants, school security assistants, clerical staff and food service workers. A group of more than a dozen employees in attendance applauded after the vote.
nbc15.com
Positive rabies result confirmed in Rock Co. bat
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bat in Rock County has tested positive for rabies, officials with the Rock County Public Health Department confirmed Monday. The department said the bat had no reported contacts with humans. The rabies virus is often found in wild animals and can be transmitted to humans...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Delafield police address questions regarding alleged attempted abduction
DELAFIELD — The Delafield Police Department posted on Facebook Thursday regarding questions and posts on social media about an alleged attempted abduction in the Golf Road area. Police said they had not received any reports of the incident and were asking anyone with pertinent information to call the dispatch...
UW Police arrest teen accused of inappropriate touching, slapping while on scooter
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department says it has arrested a teenager from Waunakee for a string of sexual assaults while passing people on a scooter.
nbc15.com
Madison police search for man who stole from multiple Walgreens
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released an image of the man investigators suspect stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from local Walgreens stores. According to the MPD report, the man has gone to several of the drug store’s locations in Madison and Middleton in recent weeks, filled several bags with expensive items, and took off.
Cross Plains police search for suspect who stole skidsteer, trailer
CROSS PLAINS, Wis. — Cross Plains police are searching for a suspect who they said stole a skidsteer and a trailer. Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of Main Street on Friday just after midnight. The vehicle used in the alleged theft is described as a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe that drove westbound on Highway 14 towards Black Earth.
