Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
North Texas Doctor Arrested as Part of IV Bag Tampering InvestigationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
LGBTQ students find allies in the Christian Faith leadership.Matthew C. WoodruffTexas State
UNLV Football: The Rebels welcome 2–1 North Texas in the last game before conference playEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Prosper ISD Hiring Outside Firm to Investigate Alleged Sexual Abuse by Bus DriverLarry LeaseCollin County, TX
UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl team
University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In only the 3rd game of the season, UNLV has made a loud statement. North Texas isn't exactly a powerhouse, but they are a perennial bowl team. Coach Seth Littrell has led North Texas to 5 bowl games in his first 6 years.
lvsportsbiz.com
UNLV Football Matches Last Season’s Win Total (Two) With Demolition Of North Texas Saturday
UNLV’s basketball team could have learned a lot from UNLV’s football team today. The football Rebels moved the ball a lot and scored a lot. And like the basketball Runnin’ Rebels, the football team didn’t exactly play in front of a full house. It certainly was...
South Dakota’s Becky Hammon Leads Las Vegas to First WNBA Title
The Las Vegas Aces are the WNBA champions for 2022. The team, led by coach, and South Dakota native, Becky Hammon defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in a Game 4 victory. Hammond joins the ranks of just a handful of rookie coaches in the NBA to win the league title. And she's the first WNBA coach to do it.
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
casinonewsdaily.com
Bally’s Recommended for Tropicana Las Vegas License – Close this Month
Nevada gaming regulators have unanimously recommended that Providence, Rhode Island-based Bally’s be approved to acquire the Tropicana on the Las Vegas Strip and be licensed to operate the casino. The preliminary approval comes over a year after the $308 million purchase from Penn Entertainment Inc., was first announced. Bally’s...
Small plane crashes near Raiders' HQ
Two people escaped injury Thursday when the plane they were in crashed in Henderson. The plane went down near the Henderson Executive Airport near the headquarters of the Las Vegas Raiders.
theadvocate.com
‘Monumental’: Louisiana takes major step toward unprecedented coastal restoration project
An unprecedented project to fight land loss devastating Louisiana’s coast by diverting sediment and water from the Mississippi River into Barataria Basin took a major step toward definitive approval on Monday with the release of a final environmental assessment by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps released...
KOLO TV Reno
CCSD responds after Nevada Dems call for legislative audit
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE at 2:00 p.m.: The Clark County School District is responding to the Nevada Legislature’s draft request for an audit on them. “As legislators look to review CCSD finances, we welcome the opportunity to demonstrate our student-focused spending transparently. Per pupil funding for CCSD schools increased by 25 percent over the last four years. Whether legislators calling for an audit or the public looking to review our accounting, our financial reporting has been and remains available at Open Book (https://openbook.ccsd.net/index-data.php).
fortworthreport.org
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney
A former public defender, Clark County prosecutor and most recently the Speaker of the Assembly, Frierson was confirmed by the U.S. Senate back in April. The post Former Assembly Speaker lays out vision for his new role as Nevada’s U.S. attorney appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
