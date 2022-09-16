ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada, IA

Iowa Football Position Grades: Nevada

We’re back, baby! Ok, maybe not, but Iowa’s offense did look more like Iowa than a middle school football team. Nevada is terrible, so it’s a bit hard to gauge much off of the 27-0 victory. Our defense and special teams? Both are special. Offensively there were a few glimmers of hope, but it’s definitely a work in progress.
Chaos rains: Iowa 27, Nevada 0

After two games where the Iowa Hawkeyes (2-1) struggled to get the ball moving on offense, they matched the first two games’ total points - 14 - in the first quarter and meandered to a 27-0 win over the Nevada Wolf Pack (2-2). Perhaps most importantly, Iowa looked alive...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes Release Depth Chart for Big Ten Opener

Hawkeye fans were treated to an offensive explosion on Saturday night/Sunday morning of week three and now optimism flows abundantly in Hawkeye Nation. Or something like that. Truth be told, Iowa did enough to show that perhaps the fire burning inside Kinnick is only a three alarm blaze rather than the fiver alarm inferno things looked to be through the first two weeks. That was aided in large part by the return of multiple WRs for the Hawkeyes. After playing a single snap against Iowa State, former 4-star receiver Brody Brecht started against Nevada on Saturday.
Hawkeye Football: Iowa vs Nevada Game Thread

It’s game time in Iowa City once again! While the offense may make you want to poke your eyes out, there are still other phases to the game which should be quite enjoyable for Hawkeye fans!. Iowa will reportedly get a pair of wide receivers back in action for...
