Read full article on original website
Related
3 possible landing spots for Jimmie Johnson in 2023
Jimmie Johnson recently said his that primary sponsor Carvana will support “whatever path” for him in 2023. Where will he end up?. After wrapping up his second year in IndyCar, Jimmie Johnson remains without a contract to compete in 2023. The 47-year-old recently told Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer that he continues to have financial backing from sponsor Carvana for next year and added that they will be behind him in whatever he chooses to do.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open
There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’
Kyle Busch switching from Joe Gibbs Racing to Richard Childress Racing in 2023 is a bad move, according to Kyle Petty. The post Kyle Petty Doesn’t Sugarcoat Thoughts on Kyle Busch Going to Richard Childress Racing in 2023: ‘It Is a Move in the Wrong Direction’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martin Truex Jr. had obscene gesture for his car
Martin Truex Jr. had an obscene gesture for his No. 19 Toyota after a bad finish in Saturday night’s Cup Series race at Bristol. Truex finished last of 36 cars in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race after his power steering went out. “Blew the seal out and pushed...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season
When it comes to NASCAR’s race schedule, Chase Elliott would like to see things a… The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Believe NASCAR’s Schedule Should Compete with NFL Season appeared first on Outsider.
NFL・
Autistic NASCAR driver speeding to success
NASCAR’s first driver to discuss his Autism diagnosis publicly is revving up awareness and acceptance on and off the track.
NBC Sports
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race
What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:. Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Martin Truex Jr. Describes Violent Way He Wants to Get Over His Frustrating Season and PETA Won’t Be Happy About It
Martin Truex Jr. admitted that he wants to deal with the frustration of the 2022 Cup Series season in a violent way that won't make PETA happy. The post Martin Truex Jr. Describes Violent Way He Wants to Get Over His Frustrating Season and PETA Won’t Be Happy About It appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Run in Playoffs in Serious Jeopardy After Early Exit from Bristol
Kyle Busch’s run in NASCAR’s playoffs is in serious jeopardy. The driver of the No.… The post NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Run in Playoffs in Serious Jeopardy After Early Exit from Bristol appeared first on Outsider.
racer.com
Power, Team Penske share honors at IndyCar's Victory Lap celebration
Will Power and Team Penske stepped into the spotlight again as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champions Saturday night during the Victory Lap Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Power clinched his second series championship with a third-place finish in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last Sunday...
Noah Gragson Is Suddenly a NASCAR Bad Boy, and a Winner, Again
Noah Gragson won the race but made at least as much news Friday by ending Ty Gibbs' night. The post Noah Gragson Is Suddenly a NASCAR Bad Boy, and a Winner, Again appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Indycar drivers sound off as Colton Herta denied F1 superlicence
Red Bull had interest in signing Colton Herta for F1 in 2023; The FIA won’t allow it. Colton Herta has won 7 Indycar races over his five year career. However, he’s still not adequate for F1, per a goofy licence system that’s extra difficult on American drivers.
racer.com
Radical Cup Sunday report: A day of three-peats at COTA
Returning to the track Sunday, races two and three closed the penultimate weekend of competition in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed Circuit of The Americas — a day that featured shifts in momentum, different race winners, weekend sweeps, and new point leaders. Races...
NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway
It’s been quite some time, but Chris Buescher is finally back in NASCAR’s victory lane.… The post NASCAR: Chris Buescher Takes Checkered Flag at Bristol Motor Speedway appeared first on Outsider.
FOX Sports
NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious. It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers...
Comments / 3