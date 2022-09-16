Jimmie Johnson recently said his that primary sponsor Carvana will support “whatever path” for him in 2023. Where will he end up?. After wrapping up his second year in IndyCar, Jimmie Johnson remains without a contract to compete in 2023. The 47-year-old recently told Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer that he continues to have financial backing from sponsor Carvana for next year and added that they will be behind him in whatever he chooses to do.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO