3 possible landing spots for Jimmie Johnson in 2023

Jimmie Johnson recently said his that primary sponsor Carvana will support “whatever path” for him in 2023. Where will he end up?. After wrapping up his second year in IndyCar, Jimmie Johnson remains without a contract to compete in 2023. The 47-year-old recently told Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer that he continues to have financial backing from sponsor Carvana for next year and added that they will be behind him in whatever he chooses to do.
NASCAR: Kyle Larson deal leaves one Hendrick seat open

There is just one Hendrick Motorsports driver without a contact beyond the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season following Kyle Larson’s new deal. Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson and primary sponsor HendrickCars.com have signed contract extensions that run through the 2026 season. The...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary NASCAR Star

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been retired for several years now, though he maintains a close relationship to the sport. The legendary NASCAR driver still races every once in a while, as it's a family affair for the Earnhardts. Dale Jr. has been married to his wife, Amy, for several years...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Racing News

Bristol Race Results: September 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR race results from the Playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Bristol, Tennessee. The half-mile of Bristol Motor Speedway is set to host a Playoff elimination race. View 2022 Bristol race results for the NASCAR Cup Series. Bristol Menu.
What drivers said at Bristol cutoff race

What drivers said after Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series first-round cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway, where Chris Buescher became the third consecutive non-playoff driver to win in the first three races of the 2022 playoffs:. Chris Buescher — Finished first: “This is so special, this team did such a...
Power, Team Penske share honors at IndyCar's Victory Lap celebration

Will Power and Team Penske stepped into the spotlight again as the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champions Saturday night during the Victory Lap Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum. Power clinched his second series championship with a third-place finish in the No. 12 Verizon Team Penske Chevrolet last Sunday...
Radical Cup Sunday report: A day of three-peats at COTA

Returning to the track Sunday, races two and three closed the penultimate weekend of competition in the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America program at the famed Circuit of The Americas — a day that featured shifts in momentum, different race winners, weekend sweeps, and new point leaders. Races...
NASCAR Playoffs: Chris Buescher wins Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 concluded Saturday with the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in Bristol, Tennessee, where RFK Racing's Chris Buescher was victorious. It was the third race of a 10-week stretch of competition that ends in Arizona in November, when just four drivers...
