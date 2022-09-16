ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wakarusa, IN

Investigation: Walorski's driver was passing truck

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
The Elkhart Truth
The Elkhart Truth
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VyIpB_0hyUtorX00

ELKHART — The driver of Jackie Walorski’s vehicle was attempting to pass a truck at a high rate of speed when it collided with an oncoming vehicle, police said Friday.

The Aug. 3 head-on crash on S.R. 19 south of Wakarusa killed the congresswoman and three other people.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

School bus involved in crash in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A school bus was involved in a crash in Marshall County on Monday, according to Marshall County dispatch. Just before 4 p.m., dispatch confirmed the crash happened on State Road 331 near 11A Road. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the incident. Crews are...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

13-year-old dies in crash in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. - A 13-year-old died and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Road 5 on Friday, according to the LaGrange County Sheriff's Department. At 3:43 p.m., a 2002 Pontiac Bonneville was traveling south on S.R. 5, at the intersection of County Road 700 South,...
LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wakarusa, IN
Crime & Safety
Wakarusa, IN
Accidents
City
Wakarusa, IN
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Accidents
Elkhart, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
abc57.com

Five injured following two-vehicle crash in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash that injured a total of five people at the intersection of State Road 13 and County Road 40 at 6:48 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The first vehicle involved was a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by...
ELKHART, IN
wevv.com

Missing Indiana girl found safe, authorities say

Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, the Whitely County Sheriff's Department said that 12-year-old Emery Osborne had been found safe. No other details on the incident were released. Indiana authorities are investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl. The Indiana State Police sent out a Statewide Silver Alert on Monday morning for...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
abc57.com

Six arrested in Elkhart narcotics investigation

ELKHART, Ind. - Six people were arrested on drug charges Friday as a result of a narcotics investigation, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:31 a.m., Elkhart Police officers and the Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team performed a search warrant in the 200 block of Middlebury Street. Investigators removed...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Stevensville man accused of cocaine possession

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. - A Stevensville man was arrested on drug charges following a criminal patrol blitz in six states over the weekend, according to Indiana State Police. Jamie Dines, 42, was arrested on the charges of dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. Indiana State troopers seized 27...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Walorski
WANE-TV

Police find missing 12-year-old from Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Investigators said Monday afternoon they found a girl that had been missing from Columbia City. Indiana State Police said 12-year-old Emery Osborne was found in a field, safe, and was reunited with her family. Emery, who is homeschooled, reportedly went missing Monday morning at...
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Motorcycle Forced Into Ditch

The patient is transported to an ambulance after Friday afternoon's motorcycle accident on CR 75N, west of CR 175E, Warsaw. According to the Warsaw Police Department accident report, at approximately 4 p.m. Friday, Bert L. Gibson, 68, East Burkhart Drive, Warsaw, was driving a 2004 Honda FSC motorcycle, going westbound on North CR 175E, approximately 100 feet west of CR 175E. A witness said a white SUV, driving eastbound, veered into Gibson’s lane. Gibson attempted to avoid the SUV, lost control and went into a ditch. Gibson fell off the motorcycle and was laying in the roadway. Gibson suffered multiple abrasions and a compound fracture to his ankle.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor man pleads guilty after victim dies from fentanyl overdose

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A Benton Harbor man pleaded guilty to supplying fentanyl to a victim who later died from an overdose, according to Michigan State Police. On September 7, 52-year-old Willie Eugene Dirck-Shango Hull pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance with an aggravating factor of a death resulting.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#S R
CBS Chicago

Crash that killed Indiana Rep. Walorski blamed on failed attempt to pass truck

The above video is from a previous reportELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A staffer for U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was trying to pass a flat-bed truck on a northern Indiana highway last month when the SUV they were in crashed into an oncoming car, killing Walorski and three other people, police said Friday.A witness traveling behind the SUV told investigators it sped up, crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway as it neared the truck and pulled into the path of the other car when the crash happened about 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 3, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office.Airbag control...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

Four injured in two Sunday afternoon Branch County crashes

BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department had to investigate two injury crashed that took place within a hour of each other late Sunday afternoon. The first took place at about 4:15 p.m. on Central Road near Gilead Lake Road when a tire blew out on a vehicle being driven by 26-year-old Stephen Bull of Bronson.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Marcellus man arrested following search warrant for drugs in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Marcellus man was arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wednesday, according to the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. On Wednesday, detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after illegal drug...
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
95.3 MNC

Marcellus man arrested on drug, weapon charges

A Marcellus man was arrested on several drug and weapon charges following a search warrant in Cass County on Wed., Sept. 14. Detectives performed a search warrant in the 16000 block of Marcellus Highway after a coordinated traffic stop resulted in the discovery of drug activity. According to the Michigan...
MARCELLUS, MI
95.3 MNC

Benton Harbor man arrested following drug investigation

A Benton Harbor man was arrested on Thursday following a drug investigation by the Michigan State Police Southwest Enforcement Team. Detectives executed two search warrants in Benton Harbor on Aug. 30. The first search took place in the 400 block of South Fair Ave. where detectives found approximately seven ounces...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
whtc.com

Botched investigation into harassment allegations reason for termination of top leaders at Kalamazoo Twp Fire Department

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — According to findings of an independent investigation, a botched investigation into harassment allegations led to the termination of the top leaders at the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department. Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac were fired abruptly on Wednesday, September 14,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis woman convicted of possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A Sturgis woman was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and possession of hydrocodone following a one-day jury trial, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office. Stephani Webb, 52, was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday. On August 30, the Michigan Department of Corrections...
STURGIS, MI
The Elkhart Truth

The Elkhart Truth

Elkhart, IN
3K+
Followers
138
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Elkhart Truth

Comments / 0

Community Policy