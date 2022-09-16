ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close

(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
List of 56 Bed Bath and Beyond Locations Announced Today as Permanently Closing

Following a substantial stock downturn and the suicide of its CFO, the company has announced the first 56 of 150 stores set to close this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBathandBeyond.gcs-web.com, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, and KTLA.com.
Confirmed Store Closures For Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond has plans to close 150 stores across America. The company has finally made public a list of those locations. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing about 150 low-producing stores across the country. Sales in quarter two of the year dropped 26% compared to the same period in 2021. This action will help the company cut costs and reduce slow sales. The firm will also let go of 20% of its supply-chain and corporate staff. The combined measures could save the brand $250 million in 2022. (source)
It’s going to be a weird Christmas for Target, Walmart and Amazon

Our biggest retailers have way too much inventory and not enough consumer buzz. That’s a problem heading into the Christmas shopping season. Big box behemoths like Best Buy and Bed Bath & Beyond have bloated stockrooms and falling sales. Meanwhile, retailers like Amazon and Dollar General have seen an uptick in inventory value through this summer, according to their latest earnings reports — even as Wall Street begs companies to stop stocking up.
25 photos showing that Kohl's is a mess right now

Kohl's is only days removed from an earnings day disaster. The struggling mid-tier department store saw second quarter same-store sales tank 7.7% as middle-income consumers pulled back on discretionary purchases as inflation remains elevated. Gross profit margins plunged 290 basis points from a year ago. Inventory ballooned 48% from a year ago.
List of New Sears Closings For 2022

The perennial chain is permanently leaving two U.S. states, with more closures expected. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CNN.com, BestLifeOnline.com, Mid-Hudson News, and The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Sears and JCPenney Not Forgotten

Much of the retail industry has become its own worst enemy. Though inflation and a recession have only just begun to harm them, there were other earlier warnings to many brick-and-mortar companies that have suffered financially through the past few quarters. Sears and JCPenney share three things in common. Each...
Macy's Value Lies Beneath its Stores

Retail department store chain Macy’s (NYSE: M) stock has had a rollercoaster ride in the past two years as shares trade down (-32%) for the year. The iconic department store chain that brought Santa Claus into the mainstream has emerged from the pandemic as a well-oiled machine. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been a success; however, the recession is here and its hitting consumer discretionary stocks including like Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN), Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST), and Macy’s. Macy’s had negative top line growth for the first time in the post-pandemic period with comparable store sales down (-1.5%) in its second quarter. E-commerce sales also dropped (-5%) in the latest quarter. Inflationary pressures impacting costs and consumer spending had a negative impact on margins as they fell to 38.9% from 40.6% in the year ago period. The Polaris turnaround strategy has been successful, but the economic recession is making a negative material impact to both top and bottom lines. This has prompted Macy’s to lower its guidance for remainder of the year. The pandemic reminded investors of the valuable asset that lies beneath many of it’s store locations, the real estate.
Macy's and Kohl's Have a Similar Problem Walmart and Target Face

Retailers are still working through the disruptions caused by the covid-19 pandemic. The large retail department stores were inventive in how they combat the pandemic. Many stores rallied by offering new services, such as online shopping, curbside pick-up and delivery. These were not new concepts, but the retail industry had an answer to the stay-at-home orders by bringing products to the customers in new ways. The retailers have shown resilience in the pandemic and recovery of it as well. However, in the recovery new challenges are being faced by the department stores.
