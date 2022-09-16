On September 15, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Social Services responded to Jeters Chapel Road to conduct a home visit for an 18 y/o autistic student who was not attending school. Deputies arrived at the home, and it was found to be heavily overgrown, with sounds of dogs barking coming from inside the residence along with extreme odors emitting from the house. During the investigation, we learned that the mother had abandoned the two children at this house. Animal Control responded to the residence and located badly emaciated and deceased animals at and in the residence. Our Criminal Investigation’s Unit responded to assist due to the report of Child Abandonment. Many animals were transported to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic for assessment and care.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO