wallstreetwindow.com
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.
Man charged after allegedly shooting into woman’s vehicle on Baux Mountain Road in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a car. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Saturday around 8 a.m. on Baux Mountain Road. When they got there, deputies learned there had been an argument between Patrick Renard Crews, […]
WSET
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash.
WSLS
Bedford County Sheriff: Woman arrested after abandoning children, dogs
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after abandoning her children and dogs inside of a Bedford home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services responded to a student’s residence when the student was not attending school, authorities said.
WXII 12
wfirnews.com
Bedford County woman charged with felony neglect; more charges pending
On September 15, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Social Services responded to Jeters Chapel Road to conduct a home visit for an 18 y/o autistic student who was not attending school. Deputies arrived at the home, and it was found to be heavily overgrown, with sounds of dogs barking coming from inside the residence along with extreme odors emitting from the house. During the investigation, we learned that the mother had abandoned the two children at this house. Animal Control responded to the residence and located badly emaciated and deceased animals at and in the residence. Our Criminal Investigation’s Unit responded to assist due to the report of Child Abandonment. Many animals were transported to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic for assessment and care.
WBTM
County Investigators Still Searching For Suspect from July Burglary
The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s Office is renewing a request for information related to an incident back on July 23rd. Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a burglary and assault case on Pickaway Road. A medical alert company reported the altercation to the county’s 911 center just after 10pm. Responding deputies found a 99-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her hand. She was hospitalized as a result of the assault. The suspect stole a small amount of cash from the home before leaving the scene. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest in the case and submissions can be made anonymously.
wfirnews.com
Underage alcohol use likely factor in fatal Franklin County accident
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Friday, (Sept 16) at 6:15 p.m. on Route 615, five miles east of Route 220 in Franklin County. A 1989 Toyota pickup truck was traveling east on Route 619,...
wakg.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help Identifying Man
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in a picture they released Friday. The individual is exiting Walmart on Commonwealth Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Authorities didn’t disclose the reason why they are seeking the man’s identity at this...
whee.net
Teens found dead in Orange County are missing girl, 14, and boy, 18, sheriff says
“In the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear.”
Man charged with attempted murder, shot at officers in Eden, police say
A Durham man is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, after police say he shot at officers a city in Rockingham County.
WSLS
Juvenile male killed in possible accidental shooting in NW Roanoke: police
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile male is dead after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke late Saturday night, according to police. Around 11:40 p.m., police say they were called to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street and found an unresponsive juvenile male outside of a home with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound.
wfirnews.com
Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup
NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:
WDBJ7.com
TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
wfxrtv.com
WDBJ7.com
Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7.com
Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
