ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wallstreetwindow.com

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Is Seeking Information On Large Stolen Propane Tank From The Reidsville Area

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s office is seeking information concerning a large stolen propane tank. “The tank is very similar to the one pictured in this post, but has a red stripe on it and was about 80% full of propane when taken. The larceny occurred at 216 Hidden Lake Drive Reidsville, NC around September 12/13, 2022. The tank was removed by a crane and a large truck,” the office wrote on its Facebook page.
REIDSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Man charged after allegedly shooting into woman’s vehicle on Baux Mountain Road in Forsyth County, sheriff’s office says

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly shooting at a car. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to a call on Saturday around 8 a.m. on Baux Mountain Road. When they got there, deputies learned there had been an argument between Patrick Renard Crews, […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
WSLS

Bedford County Sheriff: Woman arrested after abandoning children, dogs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after abandoning her children and dogs inside of a Bedford home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services responded to a student’s residence when the student was not attending school, authorities said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Henry County, VA
Henry County, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Forsyth County man shoots at woman

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — In Forsyth County, one man is facing several charges after being accused of firing shots toward a woman. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Patrick Crews. They say he fired into the woman's vehicle after an argument on Baux Mountain Road, Saturday morning.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
wfirnews.com

Bedford County woman charged with felony neglect; more charges pending

On September 15, 2022, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Social Services responded to Jeters Chapel Road to conduct a home visit for an 18 y/o autistic student who was not attending school. Deputies arrived at the home, and it was found to be heavily overgrown, with sounds of dogs barking coming from inside the residence along with extreme odors emitting from the house. During the investigation, we learned that the mother had abandoned the two children at this house. Animal Control responded to the residence and located badly emaciated and deceased animals at and in the residence. Our Criminal Investigation’s Unit responded to assist due to the report of Child Abandonment. Many animals were transported to Riverside Veterinarian Clinic for assessment and care.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WBTM

County Investigators Still Searching For Suspect from July Burglary

The Pittsylvania County Sherriff’s Office is renewing a request for information related to an incident back on July 23rd. Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a burglary and assault case on Pickaway Road. A medical alert company reported the altercation to the county’s 911 center just after 10pm. Responding deputies found a 99-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her hand. She was hospitalized as a result of the assault. The suspect stole a small amount of cash from the home before leaving the scene. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest in the case and submissions can be made anonymously.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Henry Co#Commonwealth Blvd#Cpl
wakg.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help Identifying Man

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual in a picture they released Friday. The individual is exiting Walmart on Commonwealth Blvd. around 6:30 a.m. on Friday morning. Authorities didn’t disclose the reason why they are seeking the man’s identity at this...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Police renew assault investigation

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is renewing a request for information related to an incident back on July 23rd. Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a burglary and assault case on Pickaway Road. A medical alert company reported the altercation to the county’s 911 center just after 10pm. Responding deputies found a 99-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her hand. She was hospitalized as a result of the assault. The suspect stole a small amount of cash from the home before leaving the scene.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wfirnews.com

Eight arrested, one sought in Bedford County drug roundup

NEWS RELEASE: Investigators with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, conducted a drug round up resulting in the arrest of eight individuals. The following individuals were charged and arrested on a series of charges consisting of Distribution of Illegal Narcotics, or Possession of Illegal Narcotics, within the County of Bedford:
WDBJ7.com

TAP building damaged, cars totaled in Roanoke crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Part of the Total Action for Progress building in downtown Roanoke was damaged and two cars totaled in a crash early Monday. One of the cars involved in a two-car crash at 2nd and Campbell smashed into the TAP building on the corner. Roanoke Police are...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Teen dies from a gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Police Department says a male teenager suffered a gunshot wound that lead to his death at a hospital. The incident happened on Saturday night at approximately 11:40 p.m. in the 1500 block of Shamrock Street Northwest. The City of Roanoke E-911 Center was notified of someone with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Juvenile boy dead after shooting Saturday night in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night has left a juvenile boy dead in what preliminary evidence shows as an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded at around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive juvenile outside of the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen dead after Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A shooting Saturday night left a boy dead in what preliminary evidence indicates was an accident and self-inflicted. Roanoke Police say they responded around 11:40 p.m to the 1500 block of Shamrock Street NW to a report of a person who had been shot. They found the unresponsive boy outside the home with what appeared to be critical injuries.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man dead after Franklin Co. crash along Rt. 619

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Nolan Dean Young, 20 of Callaway, died at the scene of a Franklin Co. crash Friday evening along Route 619E. According to State Police, Young was driving a 1989 Toyota truck when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned before hitting a tree. The crash occurred at around 6:15 p.m., five miles east of Route 220.
CALLAWAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy