Letter: Berthiaume will address citizens’ priorities
Maggie Ullman Berthiaume is clearly the best candidate for City Council to address the highest priorities for Asheville citizens. In the Mountain Xpress dated Aug. 31, there is a section titled “Uniquely Asheville,” and in that section, each neighborhood has a list of things that are needed in that area.
Bi-Partisan “Trusted Elections” tour comes to Asheville Sept. 20
Letter: Celebrating the power of peace in Asheville
Former Asheville activist John Penley in 2016 sent a letter to the Mountain Xpress. The purpose of his letter was to comment on an NPR report concerning Russians preparing for a nuclear strike from the U.S. [avl.mx/bzo]. He wrote that he had called Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer’s office to inquire about our city’s readiness in case of a nuclear strike. Her aide laughed. “I could tell he thought I was nuts,” Penley wrote.
Buncombe gets update on Tropical Storm Fred recovery
Tropical Storm Fred blew through Western North Carolina in August 2021, dropping an average of 7 inches of rain over two days and devastating many local communities. Yet more than a year after the waters receded, less than half of state funds assigned to help those in need have been allocated for specific work.
Peer support specialists offer experience, strength and hope
Anton Sluder never thought he’d be excited about his future. “Who was going to help someone like me?” he says. With a felony record and a history of substance use, he had little hope. But when Sluder left prison in September 2021, he was assigned a peer support specialist through Investments Supporting Partnerships in Recovery Ecosystems, INspire, a program that assists people facing certain barriers to employment. “And look at me now,” he says.
Letter: See the connections between housing and climate crises
I was perplexed to hear that Asheville’s Sustainability Advisory Committee on Energy and the Environment is “frustrated” because of City Council’s focus on “equity” and “housing” [“Resilience Road Map: Asheville Prepares Municipal Climate Action Plan,” Aug. 31, Xpress]. The issues facing our city aren’t at odds; they couldn’t be more compatible.
Hendersonville Police Department offers new engagement initiative following calls for service
Press release from Hendersonville Police Department. Hendersonville residents will be the first in Western North Carolina to use a new community engagement solution with the Hendersonville Police Department. This new service uses text messaging to connect callers with important information and allows feedback through short surveys following interactions with the department. HPD is the third police department in the state and the first in WNC to launch the system.
Earth Day 8 walk away with a win
We planned for the direct action, then we planned for the trial. The first came off great; the second didn’t come off at all. Which was also great — all charges were dismissed. We won, twice. Back on Earth Day, April 22, eight of us from the Reject...
