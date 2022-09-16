Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties parents lash out over bus schedule snafus, free/reduced lunch denial
Local school districts use social media sites like Facebook and Instagram as an added form of communication with parents and the community. Some School Board trustees in the Saugerties Central School District (SCSD) want the public to know that they are being seen. Traditionally, there are logistical bumps in the...
monticelloschools.net
It’s Monday in Monticello – Sept. 19
It’s Monday in Monticello — time for Superintendent Dr. Matt Evans’ weekly address to the Monticello community. In this episode, information about open houses and other upcoming events, a shout out to our amazing technology team and more!. Watch below:. Reminder – next Monday, the district is...
Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat
Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
wrnjradio.com
Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center
NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
Monroe gets $565K state grant to help dredge downtown pond
Mayor Neil Dwyer says the village will receive $565,000 after applying for a state grant with the help of Sen. James Skoufis.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tumultuous week at Middletown schools ends with calls for accountability
The Middletown City School District community is on edge after two incidents of violence at Middletown High School in one week. Some parents even chose to keep their kids home from school Friday out of fear for their safety. During dismissal on Wednesday, several Middletown High School students got into...
newyorkalmanack.com
Fighting the Spread of Japanese Knotweed
The Time and the Valleys Museum will host a virtual program on Japanese Knotweed, the invasive plant that has been taking over Catskill streambanks, set for Friday, September 23rd. This program will be led by Haley Springston, Watershed Planning Coordinator at the Rondout Neversink Stream Management Program, who will look...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newyorkalmanack.com
Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease Confirmed in Dutchess County Deer
EHD virus is an often-fatal disease of deer that is transmitted by biting midges – small bugs often called no-see-ums or “punkies.” The disease is not spread directly from deer to deer and humans cannot be infected by deer or bites from midges. The EHD virus was...
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway
POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete
Following about two years of construction, traffic will soon be back to normal on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Tommy Meehan of New Windsor commutes to and from work over the bridge every day. He said it’s been a bit of a hassle throughout the last two years. “A couple times,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theupstater.com
County honors local fallen heroes
GREENVILLE — They are 17 names that will forever be etched in the collective memory of Greene County. The county turned out in force Saturday morning to pay tribute to the 17 residents who died in the Vietnam War and for the dedication of the new Greene County Vietnam Veterans Monument.
Middletown, NY Storefront Takes on New Life as Donation Center
When local businesses announce that they are closing, the majority of guests who frequent the establishment are sad. There is a different way to view situations similar to these. When one business closes, another one may open. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley
A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
News 12
Guide: Where to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Westchester and the Hudson Valley. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Apple...
Holy ‘Donnoli!’ Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY
The Donnoli has entered the chat. The Hudson Valley has become a hub for some of the best food in New York State. Foodies and influencers have traveled near and far to try some of the best dishes across the mid-Hudson region. Rossi's is a hot spot for influencers to...
Police Catch Over 50 Breaking Rules Walking In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley caught over 50 people breaking the rules in just a few hours. On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the Saugerties Police Department conducted a four-hour Pedestrian Safety Awareness and Enforcement detail in the Village of Saugerties. "The purpose of the awareness enforcement detail was to educate...
Try These Delicious Burger Joints in Westchester County, NY
Everyone should know where the best and local burger spots are in their neighborhood and I came bearing gifts with all the above when it comes to finding the most delicious burgers in Westchester County, NY.
Comments / 0