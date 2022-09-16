ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
monticelloschools.net

It’s Monday in Monticello – Sept. 19

It’s Monday in Monticello — time for Superintendent Dr. Matt Evans’ weekly address to the Monticello community. In this episode, information about open houses and other upcoming events, a shout out to our amazing technology team and more!. Watch below:. Reminder – next Monday, the district is...
MONTICELLO, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Students Receive Scary School Shooting Threat

Hudson Valley students were told to stay home if they didn't want to "get lit up." On Thursday, Sept 15 around 12:45 p.m., officials from the Middletown School District were told about a concerning image someone received on a phone through Apple AirDrop. The message warned of a school shooting during Friday's pep rally.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
wrnjradio.com

Morris County school among 9 New Jersey schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona today recognized 297 schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, including nine schools in New Jersey. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Secretary Cardona made the announcement during his Road to Success Back to School bus tour.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monticello, NY
Education
Monticello, NY
Government
City
Monticello, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ribbon-cutting held for $8 million New Paltz emergency operations center

NEW PALTZ – The new emergency operations center and firehouse in New Paltz was celebrated on Saturday. During Hurricane Irene and Tropical Storm Lee, New Paltz was overwhelmed by nearly 10 inches of rain, causing widespread flooding. The Wallkill River overflowed its banks and flooded roads, stranded residents, destroyed acres of farms, and slowed first responders.
NEW PALTZ, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Tumultuous week at Middletown schools ends with calls for accountability

The Middletown City School District community is on edge after two incidents of violence at Middletown High School in one week. Some parents even chose to keep their kids home from school Friday out of fear for their safety. During dismissal on Wednesday, several Middletown High School students got into...
MIDDLETOWN, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Fighting the Spread of Japanese Knotweed

The Time and the Valleys Museum will host a virtual program on Japanese Knotweed, the invasive plant that has been taking over Catskill streambanks, set for Friday, September 23rd. This program will be led by Haley Springston, Watershed Planning Coordinator at the Rondout Neversink Stream Management Program, who will look...
CATSKILL, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boe#Linus K12#Boarddocs
Hudson Valley Post

Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?

One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
BEACON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Construction of Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail underway

POUGHKEEPSIE – Construction of the 2.7-mile Dutchess County Urban Rail Trail that will connect the city and town of Poughkeepsie is underway. The trail will run from Quiet Cove Park just north of Marist College into the city. The construction is developing an old rail bed from the Hudson...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete

Following about two years of construction, traffic will soon be back to normal on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Tommy Meehan of New Windsor commutes to and from work over the bridge every day. He said it’s been a bit of a hassle throughout the last two years. “A couple times,...
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
theupstater.com

County honors local fallen heroes

GREENVILLE — They are 17 names that will forever be etched in the collective memory of Greene County. The county turned out in force Saturday morning to pay tribute to the 17 residents who died in the Vietnam War and for the dedication of the new Greene County Vietnam Veterans Monument.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Restaurant With ‘Famous Wings’ Opens In Hudson Valley

A new eatery with "famous wings" and televisions "in every corner" is now open in the Hudson Valley. Logan’s Bar & Grille recently opened at 64 North Main Street in the Village of Liberty, New York. This Saturday, Sept. 24, the Greater Liberty Chamber of Commerce is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sullivan County's newest eatery.
LIBERTY, NY
News 12

Guide: Where to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley

Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Westchester and the Hudson Valley. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Apple...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy