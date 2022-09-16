Read full article on original website
BYU Speaks For First Time Since Offensive Chants At Oregon Game
PROVO, Utah – On Monday, BYU issued its first public statement since Oregon fans’ offensive chants during the football game between the two schools at Autzen Stadium on September 17. BYU wrote, “We appreciate the sincere apology from the University of Oregon regarding the behavior of some fans...
BYU’s Houston Heimuli Shares Uplifting Message In Aftermath Of Oregon Chants
PROVO, Utah – When BYU football added fullback Houston Heimuli out of the Transfer Portal, they inherited a veteran leader. Heimuli, a former captain at Stanford, is well-versed in the atmospheres at Oregon’s Autzen Stadium from his time in the Pac-12 North. Oregon students shouted offensive chants during...
BYU Football Announces Uniform Combination For Wyoming Game
PROVO, Utah – It’s back to the grind for BYU football as they look to return to the winning side of things this week. BYU’s next opponent is former conference rival Wyoming this Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium. To prepare for any game week, the growing tradition...
University Of Oregon Apologizes To BYU For Offensive Chant During Football Game
EUGENE, Ore. – The University of Oregon has apologized to BYU for a chant during Saturday’s game at Autzen Stadium. A video surfaced on social media (NOTE: Language Warning) showing Oregon’s student, The Pit Crew, chanting a message about people affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU’s ownership is the Latter-day Saint church.
Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot
SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
Instant Takeaways From No. 12 BYU’s Loss To No. 25 Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football dropped its first game of the 2022 season to the No. 25 Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Questions entering Saturday’s Top 25 clash primarily focused on Oregon. Who were the Ducks? What was reasonable to expect after Georgia crushed them and then they annihilated Eastern Washington?
BYU Football Left To Evaluate Everything After Blowout Loss To Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU football falling to Oregon, 41-20, on Saturday was a top-to-bottom loss. There’s not one area where BYU failed; it was simply a case of Oregon being a better team with elite athletes ready from the opening kick. “Obviously not the result that we were...
BYU Finds First Points Against Oregon On 28-Yard TD From Hall To Rex
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU found the scoreboard for the first time against the Oregon Ducks as Jaren Hall hit Isaac Rex for a big gain to open the second quarter. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 14:53 remaining in the second quarter,...
BYU WR Kody Epps Snags First Career TD Against Oregon
EUGENE, Ore. – BYU wide receiver Kody Epps pulled into a throw from Jaren Hall for his first career touchdown during the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 14:05 left in the fourth quarter, Hall...
BYU Football Pays Tribute To Fallen Oregon Player Spencer Webb
EUGENE, Ore. – The BYU football program honored the late Spencer Webb by placing flowers on the field prior to the Cougars’ game against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. Before the game, BYU paid tribute to Webb, who...
Utah Utilizes Receivers, Suffocates On Defense In Dominating Win
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been pretty good to start the 2022 season, but lacked an edge in their first two games. That changed Saturday night as they hosted San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what many deemed a “revenge” game. While the offense took a minute to get going, once they did they were unstoppable, finally utilizing their wide receiver corps for much of the night. Defensively, Utah came out swinging from the start making life for the Aztecs miserable.
Bywater’s Pick Leads To A Brooks TD Run During BYU-Oregon Game
EUGENE, Ore. – An interception by Ben Bywater set up a short field for BYU and Christopher Brooks took advantage for a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks hosted the Cougars at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, September 17. With 12:31 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bywater picked off...
Hans Olsen’s Film Review: Utah vs. San Diego State
SALT LAKE CITY – KSL Sports Zone host Hans Olsen took some time breaking down Utah’s dominant win over San Diego State. In the videos below, Hans looks at some important players and moments from the win. For more video reviews, you can follow Hans on Twitter here.
Utah Offense Breaks Through On Cam Rising TD Pass To Brant Kuithe
SALT LAKE CITY – It took some time for the Utah Utes to get into the end zone but Cam Rising was able to find Brant Kuithe for a touchdown against San Diego State. In the second quarter, Rising connected with Kuithe for a 30-yard touchdown to give the Utes a 7-0 lead with 8:59 remaining in the first half. It’s the third touchdown of the season for Kuithe and the fourth TD pass for Rising in 2022.
No. 14 Utah Ends Non-Conference Slate With Blowout Win Over SDSU
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah Utes ended their non-conference schedule with a blowout 35-7 win over San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah quarterback Cam Rising completed 18 of his 30 pass attempts for 224 yards and four touchdowns against San Diego State. Of those four touchdowns, three went to wide receivers, including two to Devaughn Vele and one to Solomon Enis.
Instant Takeaways From #14 Utah’s Dominating Performance Against SDSU
SALT LAKE CITY- #14 Utah needed another dominating performance and they achieved just that against SDSU. In fact, despite a slower start on offense for the Utes in the first quarter or so, they still played their most aggressive football as a team so far in 2022 beating up on the Aztecs 35-7.
No. 14 Utah vs. San Diego State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
SALT LAKE CITY – The 14th-ranked Utah football team is back at Rice-Eccles Stadium to battle former Mountain West Conference foe San Diego State. Utah has a lot of places they can pull frustration from and use it in revenge against SDSU Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Coming up a total of six points short against Ohio State in the Rose Bowl and Florida to open the season at the Swamp are two areas of contention. Another is simply remembering that the Aztecs got the better of them a season before in triple overtime.
Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record
SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
