SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have been pretty good to start the 2022 season, but lacked an edge in their first two games. That changed Saturday night as they hosted San Diego State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in what many deemed a “revenge” game. While the offense took a minute to get going, once they did they were unstoppable, finally utilizing their wide receiver corps for much of the night. Defensively, Utah came out swinging from the start making life for the Aztecs miserable.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO