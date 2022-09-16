Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Expect above average temps for the last days of summer
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A heat dome is dominating the South, and temps will be well above the average for the last few days of summer. Average highs in Meridian for this time of year should be in the upper 80s. However, Tuesday through Thursday, temps will range from the mid-upper 90s. The first day of fall is actually on Thursday, and Meridian will be dealing with record challenging heat. So, this type of weather will have many of you double checking the calendar to make sure fall actually arrived.
WTOK-TV
Sunshine and record heat are expected this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are starting to heat up to make us believe that we are in summer again. We had a tease of fall last week but summer is coming back for one last punch. Clear and beautiful skies will continue in our area this week, but humidity will return in the middle of the week so that we will have feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees in some places. On Thursday we are expected to tie our record high temperature and could even break it with a high temperature of 99 degrees.
WTOK-TV
Fiona is now a Major Hurricane
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Fiona reached major hurricane strength early Tuesday morning, and at the time it was upgraded...it had max sustained winds of 115mph. It’s going to bring impactful weather to the Turks and Caicos Islands along with parts of the SE Bahamas through Tuesday night. The Turks and Caicos could pick up more than 6″ of rain, and parts of the SE Bahamas could get up to 3.” Storm surge could get up to 8 feet above normal tide for some coastal areas of the Turks and Caicos.
WTOK-TV
National Rail Safety Week observed in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Driving around town, you might notice several railroad crossings, and many of them do not have flashing lights or even crossing gates. This is a safety hazard that many people do not consider. Throughout this entire week, the Meridian Railroad Museum has come up with a...
WDAM-TV
Pearl’s Diner fits in niche, marks 5th anniversary
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Pearl’s Diner celebrated its fifth anniversary Saturday, as the restaurant came alive with music, giveaways, cake and fellowship. “It’s a small place, but my customers bought in to it,” owner Pearl Campbell said “It’s just like grandma’s house. If you don’t see a seat just for you, go over and introduce yourself and ask them, can you dine with them, and it has worked.
WTOK-TV
WTOK-TV
New manfacturing company coming to Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - A new business is coming to Neshoba County and is projected to bring several jobs to the area. Two manufacturing companies, New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems and Components, will be investing 8.14 million dollars into renovating the former Richardson Molding Facility in Philadelphia.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi Children’s Museum here in Meridian hosted its very own Science Saturday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Mississippi Children’s Museum in meridian hosted their own Science Saturday today where they were celebrating STEAM in conjunction with the Mississippi Science Festival. Science Saturday offered an inclusive environment for families to come out and meet with Mississippi’s leaders in steam and participate in educational and hands-on activities throughout the day.
WTOK-TV
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the temple theatre Saturday and Sunday. The movie, mysterious circumstance the death of Meriwether Lewis, was written and directed by Mississippi native Clarke Richey and filmed in Tishomingo County. Its cast includes Philadelphia native Marcus Dupree and John Schneider, who starred as beau on the Dukes of Hazzard.
alabamanews.net
Body of Missing Demopolis Man Found in Tombigee River
The body of a man found floating in part of the Tombigbee River in Demopolis last week — has now been identified. Police Chief Rex Flowers says the Department of Forensic Science has confirmed the body to be that of 48 year old Thomas Taylor of Demopolis. Taylor was...
WTOK-TV
Meridian church hosts community health fair and blood drive
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church hosted a community health fair and blood drive this Saturday. The health fair and blood drive was organized to honor a fellow church member and to remind the public to always keep their health a top priority. There were several different...
WDAM-TV
Mudd Buggs LLC. gives back to Wayne County
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a month, the restaurant, Mudd Bugs LLC., uses its business to benefit others within the community. Chaz Crane, a part-owner of the restaurant, said they’d be crazy not to give back. “The business we’re in is seasonal,” he said. “It starts in January and...
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 09_19_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Mayceo Levell Campbell. Campbell is a 37-year-old Black male who is approximately 6′ in height and weighs 170 pounds. He is wanted on a probation violation out of the circuit court of Lauderdale County...
Students injured in school bus crash in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Car passengers and students inside a Wayne County school bus were injured in a wreck on Monday, September 19. The Wayne County News reported the crash involved a school bus that was leaving Buckatunna School and a Buick car. The two collided at a light on Highway 45. The driver’s […]
WTOK-TV
Students treated for injuries following Wayne Co. school bus accident
WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash involving a Wayne County School District school bus resulted in eight students and two adults going to the hospital with injuries. The accident happened around 3 p.m. at Highway 45 and State Route 184 near Buckatunna School. According to Wayne County Superintendent Tommy...
WTOK-TV
Child, 2 adults critically injured in accident
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A child and two adults are in critical condition following a head-on collision Thursday morning in Lauderdale County. It happened just after 9:00 a.m. on Aycock Rd. in the Zero Community. The two cars collided in the 800 block. A one-year-old child, his mother and the woman driving the other car were all airlifted to area hospitals and eventually to Jackson.
kicks96news.com
A Suspicious Person and a Fighting Family in Leake County
11:46 a.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance in progress on Hayes Street. 2:14 p.m. – Leake Deputies responded to multiple calls about a suspicious person walking along Hwy 25 North near Marydell.
WTOK-TV
Meridian Police Dept. responds to grand jury report
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department was critiqued in the most recent Lauderdale County Grand Jury Report. The September term ended Friday. The grand jury made a number of recommendations for additional training for officers and detectives and improvement of investigations and court room presentation. It also called for “functioning body-worn cameras and cameras in police vehicles.”
Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
Mississippi man, 44, charged after allegedly picking up underage girls from homes, driving them around state
A 44-year-old Mississippi man has been charged with rape after he reportedly picked up a 12-year-old and a 13-year-old girl Friday night and traveled around the state with them until the missing girls were found Sunday morning. Jones County Sheriff’s Office deputies first announced the underage girls had been found...
