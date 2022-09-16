MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Temperatures are starting to heat up to make us believe that we are in summer again. We had a tease of fall last week but summer is coming back for one last punch. Clear and beautiful skies will continue in our area this week, but humidity will return in the middle of the week so that we will have feel like temperatures close to 100 degrees in some places. On Thursday we are expected to tie our record high temperature and could even break it with a high temperature of 99 degrees.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO