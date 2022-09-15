Read full article on original website
Lady Roadrunners Announce Basketball 2022-2023 Roster
State Fair Community College Lady Roadrunners Head Basketball Coach Nicole Collier recently announced the team’s roster for the 2022-2023 season. The group will include four players from last year’s team. Quincenia Jackson was a First-Team All-Region 16 and First-Team Missouri Community College Athletic Conference All-Conference as a freshman....
SH Junior High Volleyball Hosts Tourney
Over the weekend, the Sacred Heart Junior High Volleyball Team hosted a volleyball tournament at home. On Friday they played St. Andrews and won 25-8 and 25-12. The second game they played Chilhowee and won 25-16 and 25-12. On Saturday morning they played the Huskers and won 25-23 and 25-18....
Sacred Heart Runners Score Medals at S-C Invitational
Sacred Heart cross country team competed at the Smith-Cotton Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 17. Each runner improved their time, with Clay Crooker and Ximena Lopez both shaving two minutes off their times. Each competitor ran hard and did their best. This paid off with a medal for each runner. Ximena...
SH Soccer Beats St. Paul Lutheran
The Sacred Heart Gremlins boys soccer team traveled to Concordia Thursday winning both varsity and JV games against St. Paul Lutheran. Sacred Heart junior Jackson Manning started things off by scoring a goal on an assist from sophomore Diego DeLeon about 10 minutes into the first half. The Saints made a costly error and junior George Bain recorded a goal on a penalty kick. The score was 2-0 at half time.
SH Boys Shut Out Christian Fellowship, 4-0
The Sacred Heart boys soccer team hosted Christian Fellowship (Columbia) Friday evening, winning 4-0. Junior George Bain started things off early by scoring a goal just 5 minutes into the game. Sophomore Joshua Pacheco scored with 17 minutes left in the half making the score 2-0 at halftime. Junior Andres...
Truman State University Earns No. 1 Spot for 26th Year
For the 26th year in a row, Truman State University has been recognized as the No. 1 public school in the Midwest Region according to U.S. News & World Report. Truman earned multiple honors in the 2022-23 Best College rankings, including recognition for teaching, innovation and value. Among both public...
Popular Columbia diner looking for cooks, with owner unable to work
The owner of a popular downtown Columbia diner is appealing to the public to help him find cooks, saying he can’t work injured. Dave Johnson owns the Broadway Diner and has had health issues. He appealed to the public Sunday on Twitter, saying he desperately needs help finding cooks. He had to close the diner again on Sunday morning, because he has no one to cook for customers.
GUESA USA Stepping Up To Help Former Golden Corral Employees
Losing your job through no fault of your own because a business has decided to close the location you work at, or decided to right-size their workforce can be a difficult thing to go through. It can be even more confusing and difficult when it's unexpected. So this gesture from GUESA USA posted on Facebook, while seemingly small, might be a big deal to the former employees and their families of Golden Corral in Sedalia.
Free Lunch For First Responders Gets Great Response at Centennial Park
A first responders lunch was held at Centennial Park Saturday from 11 - 1. About 125 first responders and their families attended the event, organized by Rep. Brad Pollitt of Sedalia. Lt. Mike Kehoe brought the Division of Tourism trailer with him and cooked hamburgers and hot dogs. Also in...
‘A wake-up call’: Recent fentanyl overdoses of students cause for concern in Oak Grove, Missouri
OAK GROVE, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — It’s been a terrifying few days at a small-town high school in Missouri. Just this week, there have been three overdoses at Oak Grove High School. “Definitely a wake-up call,” superintendent Mindy Hampton said. A wake-up call in a place Hampton...
S-C’s Archives Awarded Bronze Award from Jostens
The staff of Smith-Cotton High School’s yearbook, Archives, has been awarded the Jostens 2022 National Yearbook Program of Excellence award at the Bronze Level. According to Jostens, the National Yearbook Program of Excellence recognizes “engaging yearbooks that reflect a broad representation of the student body while helping students develop 21st-century skills such as communication, collaboration, and information and communication technologies (ICT) literacy."
Some of The Best April Orchards in Missouri To Visit This Fall
If apple picking is something you do every fall well one website claims that these are the very best apple orchards to visit this fall. Move over pumpkin patches apple picking is one of those activities that many families enjoy doing each fall. One website travelinmissouri.com claims to have found the very best. Huffstutter Orchards in New Franklin, Missouri is the number one place to go apple picking. With its fair pricing and several activities to do while you're there, it's easy to see why this came in at number one. Also, the family-run business has been around since 1958.
Sedalia Park Board Votes to Keep Pool Rates The Same
The Sedalia Park Board made a decision concerning special consideration for the Sedalia Bandits Swim Team using the Heckart Community Pool at a board meeting Thursday night. And that decision was to stay with the current rates charged for pool usage. And that rate for the Bandits, by the way, is 75 percent subsidized.
SFCC Foundation Adds Travis Jobe to Board of Directors
The State Fair Community College Foundation announced the appointment of Travis Jobe to its board of directors. He will be serving a three-year term. The board consists of 20 members, some of whom are SFCC alumni. Jobe graduated from Missouri Valley College with a bachelor’s and earned a Master’s in...
Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia Police chase ended at the intersection of Providence and Big Bear. ABC 17 crews on scene saw at least seven Columbia Police cars, a K-9 Unit and a tow truck at the intersection with a car they'd been chasing. This all occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Columbia Police have The post Police chase ends at Providence and Big Bear appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol changes cause of a deadly crash near Camdenton, Mo.
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup truck is to blame for a crash that killed a woman from Urbana and her four-year-old daughter. Troopers say, Tiffany Dust, 32, and the pickup driver were going eastbound on U.S. 54 on September 7....
Missouri law enforcement agencies join together for National Child Passenger Safety Week
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Jefferson City Police Department along with other statewide law enforcement agencies and safety advocates are joining together for national child passenger safety week. The campaign will start Sunday Sept.18th and run through Saturday Sept.24th. The effort from the agencies is aimed at reducing serious injuries and fatalities for children involved in crashes and to increase The post Missouri law enforcement agencies join together for National Child Passenger Safety Week appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
An Old Sedalia Favorite Is Still Alive And Well…..In Texas
You guys, I admittedly am not on the social medias as much as many of you. I mean, sure, I'm on them for work. And sure, I'll post on my personal page about music sometimes, but on the whole once I'm done with what I've got to do for work, I'm done. I'm on YouTube or Not Always Right before I'm on Facebook or Twitter again. So imagine my surprise and just joy when I happened to catch the right message at the right time!
MoDOT uses asphalt made with plastic on Missouri road
Instead of throwing away plastic bottles and bags into a landfill, The University of Missouri along with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Dow are testing if recycled plastic waste can be mixed with asphalt.
