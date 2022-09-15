If apple picking is something you do every fall well one website claims that these are the very best apple orchards to visit this fall. Move over pumpkin patches apple picking is one of those activities that many families enjoy doing each fall. One website travelinmissouri.com claims to have found the very best. Huffstutter Orchards in New Franklin, Missouri is the number one place to go apple picking. With its fair pricing and several activities to do while you're there, it's easy to see why this came in at number one. Also, the family-run business has been around since 1958.

3 DAYS AGO