theonlycolors.com
3 overreactions in Michigan State’s brutal loss to Washington
Michigan State lost to Washington on Saturday night. The final score was 39-28, but was much worse witnessing it in real-time. The defense, at best, looked just as it did last year. In reality, it was probably worse. (In all fairness, Michigan State was missing three key starters.) The offense was not good at the start of the game. After falling down 7-0, MSU responded by running five plays on the next drive before punting.
Film Room: Michigan State vs. Washington
Ultimately, as the maxim goes, you are what your record says you are. However, with Husky Stadium’s “overrated” chants ringing in my ears, when one squints and looks at last season, you can see deep cracks in Michigan State’s 11-2 record in 2021. Simply, Kenneth Walker...
Michigan State Football: Takeaways from loss at Washington
Well, it’s over. The Michigan State Spartans suffered the team’s first loss of the 2022 season at the hands of the Washington Huskies on Saturday, falling 39-28 after trailing by three possessions for much of the game. Mistakes piled up early. The Spartans ran just six plays on offense in the first quarter. It was a totally ugly loss for Mel Tucker and MSU.
Game Thread: No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans at Washington Huskies
The No. 11/9 Michigan State Spartans are on the road for the first time this season today to take on the Washington Huskies. If walking around Seattle yesterday was any indication, fans watching on tv should expect a good chunk of the crowd to be in green and white gear at the game for this one, though!
