Michigan State lost to Washington on Saturday night. The final score was 39-28, but was much worse witnessing it in real-time. The defense, at best, looked just as it did last year. In reality, it was probably worse. (In all fairness, Michigan State was missing three key starters.) The offense was not good at the start of the game. After falling down 7-0, MSU responded by running five plays on the next drive before punting.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO