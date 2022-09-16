Read full article on original website
Janet Jackson Goes From Make-Up Free To Full Glam In Gorgeous Transition Video: Watch
Janet Jackson was not ready to go out at the start of the video she posted to TikTok on Sept. 1. In the video, Ms. Jackson, 56, sits in a t-shirt, a pair of glasses, and her hair in a wrap. She seems more ready for a night on the couch watching whatever’s left on HBO Max. However, thanks to a bit of magic – and a TikTok transition soundtracked by Latto’s “Big Energy” – Janet goes from meh to marvelous! in a blink of an eye. Janet appears in a full face of makeup and a chic white outfit.
A Newly-Released Documentary about the Tragic Death and Haunting Old and New Music of George Michael
[Author’s Note: This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to BMSN.com, RDaily Star, and Wikipedia.com]. His best-known pop-musical hit, "Careless Whisper," was written by and recorded with him and his singing mate, Andrew Ridgeley, when they performed as their duo named Wham!
Mariah Carey Says She'll Release the Lost Alternative Rock Album She Secretly Recorded in 1995
Mariah Carey's grunge era is on its way. In her 2020 memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the Grammy-winning "Honey" singer-songwriter revealed she made an alternative rock album in 1995, which was quietly released under the band name Chick and featured live vocals from her friend Clarissa. During an appearance...
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Another Hallmark Star May Be Done After This Christmas Movie Season: ‘How Many Firefighters Can I Play?’
With the Christmas movie season right around the corner, another Hallmark star could be done after their upcoming movie.
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
John Travolta’s Sister Was Actually In ‘Grease’ — Can You Spot Her?
Two members of the John Travolta family starred in Grease, but many people’s attention was focused on the second one, John Travolta. Ellen Travolta, John Travolta’s elder sister, made a cameo appearance as one of the waitresses at the Frosty Palace Diner. Ellen is a TV and Broadway...
Viral Interview Has Fans Saying Tyra Banks Is the Reason Beyoncé Doesn’t Do Interviews Anymore
Tyra Banks definitely had a 'different' interview for the Bey Hive. Here's what Beyoncé fans are saying about a viral video clip of the 'Renaissance' artist.
Pamela Anderson, 55, Goes Makeup Free In LA After Successful Broadway Run: Photos
Bow down to the queen! Pamela Anderson can’t help but steal the spotlight when she steps out and that is exactly what happened when the Baywatch icon got some retail therapy in on Friday, September 2. Taking over the streets of Venice, CA, the 55-year-old stunner rocked an all-white ensemble and blinged it out with a pair of Crocs x Balenciaga mules.
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
