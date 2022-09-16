Read full article on original website
Camanachd Beò/Live Shinty - Camanachd Cup Highlights: Kingussie v Lovat
Highlights of the Camanachd Cup Final from The Dell. Kingussie, playing on their own pitch, take on Lovat. Presented by Eileen MacDonald.
Darren Stevens: Kent all-rounder considering next move after One-Day Cup final victory
Darren Stevens is still weighing up his future after helping Kent to their second trophy in as many years. A year on from starring in Kent's T20 Blast Finals Day triumph, 46-year-old Stevens was part of their One-Day Cup win over Lancashire at Trent Bridge. The all-rounder revealed that he...
Sarah Hunter to lead strong England squad at Women’s Rugby World Cup
England’s head coach, Simon Middleton, says he is “really confident” about the squad of 32 he has picked for next month’s Women’s Rugby World Cup. Sarah Hunter will captain a Red Roses selection containing six members of the victorious 2014 World Cup squad. The strength...
'It's Unheard Of' | Bournemouth Star Reminisces on 9-0 Hammering At Anfield
Marcus Tavernier has said that his team’s 9-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season was “disgraceful”.
Championship roundup: Sheffield United see off Preston to extend lead
Oli McBurnie’s fourth goal in five league games helped Sheffield United extend their lead to three points at the top of the Championship with a comfortable 2-0 win at Preston. The Scotland international fired home from close range with 15 minutes remaining after Iliman Ndiaye had rifled the visitors...
Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we’ve got
As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
Chelsea Close In On Salzburg Sporting Director, Fabrizio Romano Reveals
Christoph Freund is set to make the switch to West London soon.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, September 19
Who couldn’t have loved that Sonny hattrick on Satuday? You could see in the reaction to the first goal how much it meant to him. To have a hattrick with two worldies? It’s the only way our boy knows how. I think I’ve watched the Spurs highlights at...
Footballer Murray 'blown away' by support after coming out as gay
Footballer Zander Murray says he has been "blown away" by the reaction to him becoming Scotland's first senior male player to announce he is gay. The Gala Fairydean Rovers striker went public about his sexuality last week. Since then, the 30-year-old says he has been inundated with messages of support.
'Similar To What Thiago Likes To Do' - Former Liverpool Player On Arthur Melo
Fabio Aurelio compares Brazilian's style of play to teammate Thiago Alcantara.
Tottenham vs. Leicester: Community Player Ratings
This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
Watch: Premier League Highlights - Gameweek 8 - September 16th/17th
Watch Premier League highlights of the fixtures on Friday 16th and Saturday 17th September. The highlights include a hat trick from Heung-Min Son and another goal for Erling Haaland.
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United want Antoine Griezmann if Atletico-Barca impasse sees France forward moved
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United ready to...
Transfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos
Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
Brighton appoint Roberto De Zerbi as manager to replace Graham Potter
Brighton have made Roberto De Zerbi their new manager after agreeing a four-year deal with the Italian
Slick Man City go top as Son's treble fires Spurs
Manchester City powered to the top of the Premier League as Jack Grealish scored for the first time this season in a 3-0 win over Wolves, while Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a 13-minute hat-trick in Tottenham's 6-2 rout of Leicester on Saturday. I knew goals were coming and I wasn't worried," Son said after unbeaten Tottenham's fifth win from seven league games.
Leicester City U21s 0-1 Liverpool U21s | Arthur Melo Helps Reds To Victory
Reds youngsters pick up a useful three points in Premier League 2 thanks to a Layton Stewart strike.
Report: Chelsea Show Interest In Bundesliga Star Moussa Diaby
Chelsea is amongst six other Premier League clubs who have taken interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Moussa Diaby.
Boehly finding facilities ‘not acceptable’ at Kingsmeadow for Chelsea FC Women
Chelsea superstar Fran Kirby has revealed in a recent interview with The Times that when new Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly paid a visit to Kingsmeadow, he found the facilities there simply “not acceptable” for team of Chelsea’s quality and ambition. “[We] sat with Todd and met people...
Report: Christoph Freund Set To Be Next Chelsea Sporting Director
Following reports this week detailing Chelsea's interest in RB Salzburg sporting director Christoph Freund, the Austrian is now set to take on the same role at Stamford Bridge.
