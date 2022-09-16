ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Lampard: Everton deserve more points than we've got

As if the Premier League season wasn’t crazy enough each year anyway, a winter World Cup of sorts, along with the passing of the Queen of the United Kingdom, have each inserted further wrinkles into the action. For Everton, coming off of a hard-fought draw against Liverpool in the most recent Merseyside Derby, the team looks to be catching its stride after a difficult start to the campaign between fitness and depth concerns.
BBC

Footballer Murray 'blown away' by support after coming out as gay

Footballer Zander Murray says he has been "blown away" by the reaction to him becoming Scotland's first senior male player to announce he is gay. The Gala Fairydean Rovers striker went public about his sexuality last week. Since then, the 30-year-old says he has been inundated with messages of support.
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Leicester: Community Player Ratings

This guy. That is all. Just... this guy. Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week. If...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: United keen on Portugal striker Ramos

Manchester United have contacted the representatives of Benfica's 21-year-old Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos - the Newcastle United and Bayern Munich target is valued at £25m but reportedly has a £100m release clause. (Sun), external. France defender Benjamin Pavard considered leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Manchester United, Chelsea,...
AFP

Slick Man City go top as Son's treble fires Spurs

Manchester City powered to the top of the Premier League as Jack Grealish scored for the first time this season in a 3-0 win over Wolves, while Son Heung-min ended his goal drought with a 13-minute hat-trick in Tottenham's 6-2 rout of Leicester on Saturday. I knew goals were coming and I wasn't worried," Son said after unbeaten Tottenham's fifth win from seven league games.
