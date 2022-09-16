Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Pub 52 puts a unique spin on All-American favorites
What qualifies as upscale pub food and what does not?. That was the question Justin Truhe asks himself every time he updates the menu at Pub 52, the Sergeant Bluff sports bar he opened in January 2022. "We've gone through three or four menu since we opened," he said, inside...
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Chamber names USS Sioux City Sailors of the Year
SIOUX CITY -- One member from each of the USS Sioux City's crews were honored with a "Sailor of the Year" award at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner Thursday night. The Brew Crew member honored was HC1 Franklin P. McCullough and the Gold Crew honoree was GM1 James...
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City resident owns rare, one-of-a-kind dog breed
SIOUX CITY — When Alex Johnson tells you his dog Frank is one of a kind, he's almost quite literally telling the truth. There aren't many dogs like Frank, who's a Barbado da Terceira, a rare breed of which there are an estimated 200-300 in the world. He's one of just 34 living in the United States.
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man's Barbado da Terceira dog is one of only 34 of its breed in America
Alex Johnson talks about Frank, his Barbado da Terceira breed dog, during a recent interview. Frank is one of about 34 of his breed in America and one of 200-300 worldwide. The Barbado da Terceira is a medium-sized herding dog that originated in Portugal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City community welcomed into the new Hunt Elementary school
SIOUX CITY — The general public got their first opportunity to tour Hunt A+ Arts Elementary on Tuesday. The new school officially opened in August after two years of construction. Interim Superintendent Rod Earleywine said the open house and ribbon cutting Tuesday was to celebrate completion of the project, as well as the students and staff who make the school special.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland's Top 50 Restaurants
We know they have an endless buffet but why do we spend 90 percent of our time in the dessert section? Wait, is that just us?. Come for the coffee, stick around for the out-of-this-world Puffle! What's a Puffle? It's a tricked-out waffle that's popular in Hong Kong street stalls. Somehow, they've become a specialty at High Ground.
Sioux City Journal
Clay County Fair reports record-breaking numbers for 2022
SPENCER, Iowa — The Clay County Fair had a banner year, with attendance up 17% from 2021 and fairgoer spending reaching record levels. From Sept. 10 to 18, 325,585 people attended "The World's Greatest County Fair" in Spencer. They spent $2,833,943.98 on food, beverage, specialty concessions and carnival rides, breaking the previous record set in 2021.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Chamber honors Great West Casualty's Jim Jensen with Deming business award
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Chamber of Commerce presented its annual W. Edwards Deming Business Leadership and Entrepreneurial Excellence Award to longtime Great West Casualty Co. executive Jim Jensen. Jensen, who recently celebrated 47 years with the South Sioux City-based insurance company, including 15 years as chief executive officer, was...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland home listings for people who need a lot of living space
Take a drive to Fox Ridge Trail which has some of the best views of the city and find this walkout ranch home with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and an oversized garage. Front of the home is brick. Welcoming front porch brings you in to this home. Wood floors in main floor living areas, all 4 bedrooms and lower level family room. 9 x 9 entry foyer with coat closet nearby. On the right of entry is french doors leading to office and on the left is the formal dining room. Large living room has coffered ceiling, 2 sided gas FP, and lots of windows. Other side of FP is a great place to start the day in the hearth room. This is open to the kitchen with dining area with access to the deck. Kitchen has granite counters, oak cabinets and all appliances stay. Half bath is nearby for guests as well as a large laundry room. Double doors lead in to the master BR with pop up ceiling and access to private deck. The master bathroom has double vanity, oak cabs, jetted tub, shower, toilet room and a 11 x 5 + 4 x 4 WIC. The second BR on the main has a double closet and there is a full bathroom with tile floor and tub/shower combo. Wood stairs lead to the lower level with a large family room with a wet bar and walkout to patio and back yard. 2 more nice sized bedrooms each have lots of windows. The 3/4 bathroom can be accessed by hall and is off one the the bedrooms. Finished storage room has 2 cedar walls and there is another storage area as well. This home has lots of room for family and friends to gather.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City residents could be fined for improperly draining pools and spas
SIOUX CITY — The City of Sioux City wants to remind residents that discharging water from a pool or spa into the storm sewer system is prohibited, in order to protect the quality of water that is entering nearby ponds, rivers and streams. Since chlorinated water is deadly to...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Journal's "The Test of Times" pictorial book now available for pre-order
See how you can order the Sioux City Journal's new pictorial book, "The Test of Times When Siouxland Answered the Call." The book is the fourth in a series of historical picture books and recounts how Siouxlanders come together to help one another during times of calamity.
Sioux City Journal
National Weather Service- Record highs for September 20
Temps soar into the high 90s in Siouxland, shattering multiple record highs. Multiple towns across the tri-state area saw one-day, record-high temperatures that could rival the dog days of summer. In Sioux City, the temperature climbed as high as 97 degrees, which bested the previous record-high, set in 2005, by three degrees.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Clean sheet: Sioux City S.C. East doesn't allow Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson a point 3-0
Sioux City S.C. East sent Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 3-0 decision on September 20 in Iowa girls high school volleyball action. Recently on September 6 , Sioux City S.C. East squared off with South Sioux City in a volleyball game . We...
Sioux City Journal
18-year-old Sioux City man guilty of attempted murder in downtown shooting
SIOUX CITY — A Woodbury County jury on Wednesday found a teenager guilty of attempted murder for a shooting in downtown Sioux City a year ago. At the conclusion of a five-day trial, jurors needed just under two hours to find Aaron Word, 18, of Sioux City, guilty of attempted murder, willful injury and going armed with intent. Charges of intimidation with a weapon and trafficking in stolen firearms were dismissed prior to trial.
Sioux City Journal
Feds sign off on new, multi-year I-29 interchange project near Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Industrial growth has been ongoing for years in Sioux City's Southbridge industrial area and other business parks near and around Sioux Gateway Airport. The CF Industries expansion, the new Seaboard Triumph meatpacking plant and expansion at Sabre Industries, along with several other projects. Now that the...
Sioux City Journal
MINI: Slow down and communication will be better.
Young people today really talk fast. Many others do too. Has this happened over time because of fast food, faster cars, cell phones, etc.? Are people talking faster or am I listening slower? Someone once said, "The quality of life is not improved with speed." Please, slow down and communication will be better. -- Sharon Ocker, Sioux City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City Musketeers launch 51st season at USHL Fall Classic
Over the last 20 days, Sioux City Musketeers coach Jason Kersner built a blueprint for what he wanted the team identity to look like. The newly-appointed coach for the defending Clark Cup champions will see how that blueprint turned on Thursday morning. Sioux City began its championship defense at 11...
Sioux City Journal
Toddler kidnapped, citizens alert police to suspicious man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Some concerned citizens in South Dakota are being credited with stopping a kidnapping by flagging down police about a suspicious man carrying a young child. Sioux Falls police say a group of people flagged down officers on patrol Saturday and directed them to the...
Sioux City Journal
Woman sues Sioux City's Goosmann Law Firm, lawyers for legal malpractice
SIOUX CITY — A woman who says her lawsuit against a plastic surgeon was dismissed because her lawyers missed a filing deadline has sued them and a Sioux City law firm for legal malpractice and negligent misrepresentation. Jessica McHugh says in her suit that Goosmann Law Firm's "exaggerated" claims...
Sioux City Journal
Sheldon man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sheldon, Iowa, man was sentenced Wednesday to two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a gun. Clinton Kreykes, 40, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to illegal possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to the U.S....
Comments / 0