Nations Lending Grows California Presence with San Diego Branch
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Nations Lending, a leading full-service national mortgage lender, has announced the opening of its newest branch in Point Loma, a hot spot in the San Diego area. The company has hired 26-year industry veteran Lani Furrows, and Andy Wagner, as Branch Managers. Furrows and Wagner will report to Regional Manager Mike Towery and oversee growing the branch’s loan volume production. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005264/en/ Lani Furrows and Andrew Wagner (Photo: Business Wire)
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
SSAB Partners with McNeilus, Oshkosh to Build First Commercial Vehicles in U.S. with Fossil-Free Steel
DODGE CENTER, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, is excited to announce a partnership with SSAB in fossil-free steel applications for severe-duty commercial vehicles. SSAB initiated this partnership with Oshkosh Corporation because of its reputation as a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, including McNeilus’ market-leading refuse collection vehicles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005766/en/ The first use of SSAB’s fossil-free steel in the U.S. will be to prototype advanced, environmentally sustainable McNeilus® refuse collection vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)
L3Harris Selected by Boeing for T-7A Red Hawk Jet Trainer Mission-Management Processors
MELBOURNE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) won a $91.5 million contract from Boeing to supply mission-management processors for the T-7A Red Hawk, the newest U.S. Air Force jet trainer in 60 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005316/en/ L3Harris provides mission-management processors for the T-7A Red Hawk aircraft, the newest U.S. Air Force jet trainer in 60 years. (Image courtesy of Boeing.)
Manson Construction Names Rodriguez CFO
Seattle-based marine contractor Manson Construction Co. announced Jon Rodriguez assumed the role of chief financial officer (CFO) effective August 15, 2022. Rodriguez will serve as Manson's third CFO in the last 30 years. “Jon is highly qualified for this important position and joins Manson with a proven record of performance...
