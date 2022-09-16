Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...

