Mariah Carey Reveals She Spent the Pandemic Recording New Music — Including a Themed Album
Mariah Carey opened up in a new interview about the music she created during the pandemic, the 25th anniversary of Butterfly and more. During the conversation with Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Music Now, the icon revealed that she recorded multiple projects in her Butterfly Lounge studio over the course of the last couple years. “It’s about three or four different things,” she said. “One is a project that I’m almost finished with that I was doing some background vocal tweaks on. One is [new] songs that could be for the scripted series [by Lee Daniels] or a documentary. And then...
Mariah Carey Celebrates 25th Anniversary of ‘Butterfly’ with Reissue and More
Multi-octave-sporting R&B legend Mariah Carey is celebrating 25 years since the release of her 1997 studio album Butterfly. The singer announced her plans for the milestone Wednesday (Sept. 14), posting on her Instagram a video with the caption “#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25… minutes… since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album Starting 9/16.”
Mariah Carey & Millie Bobby Brown Hilariously Recreate Opening Scene of ‘Honey’ Video: Watch
Mariah Carey is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Butterly with some help from Millie Bobby Brown. The iconic singer took to social media on Saturday (Sept. 17) to share a hilarious recreation of the opening scene from her 1997 music video for hit song “Honey.” In the 30-second clip, MC plays the same Spanish-speaking damsel in distress as the Stranger Things actress takes on the role of her tough-as-nails kidnapper. Related Mariah Carey Rolls Out Surprises for 25th Anniversary of 'Butterfly' 09/17/2022 “Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests!” Carey captioned the comical skit on Instagram, tagging Brown and adding the hashtag...
Mariah Carey Plans on Eventually Releasing Her Secret ’90s Alt-Rock Album
Mariah Carey dished in a new interview on Friday (Sept. 16) about her plans to release Someone’s Ugly Daughter, the alternative rock album she secretly recorded in 1995 under the pseudonym Chick. Speaking to Rolling Stone‘s Rolling Stone Now podcast, Mimi revealed that she recently came across the version of the album with her vocals in the forefront. “The quest for that version is going great. We actually have it,” she said. “This was my outlet, and nobody knew about it. Most people, I’d rather they don’t even know about it until we decide exactly what happens from that quest of...
Mariah Carey’s ‘Honey: The Remixes’ Getting Vinyl Release for the First Time
Ready for another taste of honey? On Sunday (Sept. 18), Mariah Carey unveiled a new vinyl for Honey: The Remixes in celebration of her seminal Butterfly album’s 25th anniversary. “More #Butterfly25 goodies!” the singer announced on Twitter. “Pre-Order Honey: The Remixes – for the first time on vinyl! 2LP’s on honey colored vinyl.” (For the time being, the new vinyl is available exclusively through Urban Outfitters and is expected to ship in February 2023, because production delays are still a very real thing, dahhling.) Across a dozen tracks, the album features different interpretations of Butterfly‘s smash lead single like the “Bad...
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
Rihanna Rocks Heels With Baggy Jeans On 1st Girls Night Out Since Giving Birth: Photo
Rihanna, 34, took a break from mom duty on Thursday night (September 1) and enjoyed quality time with her gal pals in New York City. The new mom and her group of friends stepped out for dinner at Caviar House, and RiRi was dressed in the most fashionable outfit as always. The “Kiss It Better” hitmaker wore an oversized blue jersey, which included white and red graphics, as well as a pair of blue baggy jeans and cute pink heels.
Lori Harvey Rocks Daisy Dukes, High Heels & Yankee Hat At Dinner In LA: Photos
Looks like Lori Harvey isn’t letting her breakup with Michael B. Jordan keep her from having a good time! The model was spotted leaving celeb hotspot Catch in West Hollywood on Saturday, August 20 and it appeared like the recent split was the furthest thing from her mind. Rocking a pair of daisy dukes, high heels and a white crop top, Lori was every inch the single gal ready to mingle!
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa Just Wore a Sheer White Dress to a Wedding
Dua Lipa just broke every convention of wedding-guest dressing, and the result is absolutely stunning. The "Sweetest Pie" singer attended the elegant nuptials of Jacquemus founder Simon Porte Jacquemus and his longtime partner Marco Maestri yesterday. During the ceremony, which took place outdoors in the streets of Charleval, France, the "Levitating" singer made a radiant appearance in a lovely sheer white gown.
Hypebae
Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'
Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
PopSugar
Savage X Fenty Launched New Loungewear Just in Time For Cozy Season
Loungewear might not have a reputation for being sexy or figure flattering, but it appears that's all about to change — at least if Rihanna has anything to do with it. The multihyphenate's famed label Savage X Fenty is now expanding on its already impressive assortment of styles with a new selection of loungewear pieces that are as comfortable as they are inimitably cool.
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Noah Cyrus Finds Her Own Voice
Noah Cyrus opens her debut full-length with a stark lyric: “When I turned 20, I was overcome/With the thought that I might not turn 21,” she murmurs over fingerpicked guitars and whispers of feedback. It’s a grab-you-by-the-throat introduction that is a fitting opening for The Hardest Part, a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop from the youngest member of the Cyrus clan. Channeling Cyrus’ recent travails, which include the death of her grandmother, her parents’ romantic problems, and her own addiction to and recovery from Xanax, The Hardest Part is unflinching yet tender. That opener, “Noah (Stand Still),”...
BET
Eminem Says Dr. Dre’s Brain Aneurysm Ended Beef With Snoop Dogg
Eminem has shared that he and Snoop Dogg were able to end their feud after their mutual close friend and collaborator, Dr. Dre suffered a brain aneurysm back in 2021. Speaking on the Paul Pod: Curtain Call 2 podcast, Em explained a little further in detail on why he and the west coast rapper squashed their beef.
NFL・
Megan Thee Stallion Shows Up to a Funeral in Style in New ‘Ungrateful’ Video
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped a new music video for “Ungrateful,” the Key Glock-featuring cut from her latest album, Traumazine. The Colin Tilley-directed visual follows Megan as she shows up to a funeral in style, though it’s unclear who exactly is being mourned. Right after laying a black rose on the casket and shedding a single tear, Megan suddenly switches places with an alternate version of herself, this one dressed in all white and donning a remarkably large hat. The clip ends with this Meg linking up with Key Glock and driving through a rain storm. The “Ungrateful” clip is...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+
Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, premiering on Disney+ on Monday night (Sept. 19) with an all new, star-studded cast that includes Jordan Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio, Teresa Giudice and more. Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host, Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning, longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. See below for everything you need to know and how to watch Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars: Premiere Date & Time Dancing With the Stars premieres on Monday (Sept. 19) at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. If you’re...
Hear Norah Jones’ Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way” Ahead of Tribute Album Release
Norah Jones reinterprets one of Leonard Cohen’s late masterpieces with a cover of “Steer Your Way” for an impending all-star tribute album, Here It Is, set for release on October 14. Ahead of the career-spanning homage’s release, Jones’s pick, a track from his final album, You Want...
