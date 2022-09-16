ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford police looking for suspect in bank robbery on Friday

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago

A West Hartford bank was robbed Friday morning, and police are looking for information on the suspect, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the Webster Bank at 774 North Main Street before 10:30 a.m. Friday for a reported robbery. Initial investigations found that the suspect left the scene prior to police arrival, according to police.

According to police, there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall wearing a black facial covering, black headwear a grey sweatshirt, white undershirt, dark pants and sunglasses, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or the WHPD Tip Line at 860-570-8969.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#The Webster Bank#Tribune Content Agency
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy