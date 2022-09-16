West Hartford police looking for suspect in bank robbery on Friday

A West Hartford bank was robbed Friday morning, and police are looking for information on the suspect, according to the West Hartford Police Department.

Police responded to the Webster Bank at 774 North Main Street before 10:30 a.m. Friday for a reported robbery. Initial investigations found that the suspect left the scene prior to police arrival, according to police.

According to police, there were no injuries.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall wearing a black facial covering, black headwear a grey sweatshirt, white undershirt, dark pants and sunglasses, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Hartford Police Department at 860-523-5203 or the WHPD Tip Line at 860-570-8969.