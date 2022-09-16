ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Our Comforter, The Holy Spirit

By Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
When we become Christians, we begin an exciting relationship with Christ, but this doesn’t mean our problems are over. We will have temptations, trials, and struggles to help us mature in Christ. But Jesus tells us, He will send the Holy Spirit to comfort us and help us.

John 14: 16-17: “And I will pray the Father, and he shall give you another comforter, that he may abide with you forever. Even the spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it seeth him not, neither knoweth him: but we know him; for he dwelleth with you, and shall be in you.”

The Spirit of God is ever present to give us peace of heart and mind in any situation we have to go through. He will teach us.

The Holy Spirit will give us wisdom and knowledge for making the right decisions. The Spirit of God will guide us when we are confused.

The Spirit of God will comfort us when we are heart broken. He will uphold and sustain us. The Holy Spirit is God’s gift of peace to us.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

