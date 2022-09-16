Read full article on original website
Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14
GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14. The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.
York News-Times Male Athlete of the Week
On the first play from scrimmage Friday night, EMF running back Breckan Schluter took the handoff and rumbled 39 yards into the end zone. It was only an appetizer of what was to come, as the junior racked up 460 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 36 carries (12.8 yards a pop) and scored 64 of the Bobcats’ 74 points in a 74-61 shootout win over Freeman. Schluter’s scoring runs spanned 39, 9, 63, 1, 21, 60 and 22 yards, and the junior also returned a punt 68 yards to the house in the first quarter. On the season, Schluter has 987 rushing yards and 17 TDs through four games as EMF is 3-1.
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
Full Mickey Joseph press conference following loss to Oklahoma
Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'
Mickey Joseph takes blame as Huskers are overwhelmed by Oklahoma in 49-14 loss. “I guess I didn’t do enough last week to get them ready,” said interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who took responsibility for Nebraska's 35-point loss.
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
Sep. 18, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the York area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
Arraignment held in 15-pound meth case
YORK – A man caught with an extremely large amount of methamphetamine in York County has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Arraignment proceedings for Juan Sacramento, 33, of Lemoore, California, were held in York County District Court this week. Sacramento was arrested by a deputy with the York...
Waco man charged of assault, illegal weapons, meth
YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been charged in two separate cases with counts of assault, having illegal weapons and possessing methamphetamine. He appeared for arraignment regarding three felonies and one misdemeanor this past week in York County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a jury trial was set for mid-December.
Man caught with cocaine and heroin pleads not guilty
YORK – A man caught with cocaine in his possession in York has pleaded not guilty. Arraignment proceedings for Houston Ousley were held this past week in York County District Court. The 29-year-old from East Chicago, Ill., is charged with possession of a controlled substance, following contact with an officer with the York Police Department.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
County commissioners to hold budget hearing
YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their annual budget hearing on Tuesday when they meet in regular session. The public hearing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse. The commissioners have already agreed to take...
Newly constructed houses you can buy in York
Remington Homes' Navajo ranch-style floor plan with an attached 3 stall garge. This home has nearly 1400 sq ft on the main level, including 3 bedrooms and 2 baths and the laundry room. Vaulted living room, kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has a great walk-in pantry and center island. White cabinets throughout as well as white painted trim and interior doors. Gas fireplace in the living room. The master bedroom has a coffered ceiling, a private 3/4 master bath and a walk-in closet. The egress window and rough-in plumbing are already in place in the unfinished basement. The builder will finish a bedroom, full bath and large family room upon a buyers' request. Stone beltline accent along the front exterior of the home. Full sod and underground sprinklers. Covered front porch and backyard patio.
