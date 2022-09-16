ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Eye Demand!
3d ago

When the greenies turn off residential power, these data centers will still be going strong and sucking up all the energy we need to heat our homes.

3
ptrust
3d ago

Dell came in and got good tax breaks from the city and lasted less than 6months. Employees went to work day all the doors were lock, security guards let them in for 5 minutes to get personal items.

2
opb.org

As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access

Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
philomathnews.com

Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout

Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
stnonline.com

Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies

Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Boardman, OR
Eugene, OR
Morrow County, OR
Oregon Government
Oregon State
Morrow County, OR
Government
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Critical data missing in assessing drug costs

The sensational online headline “Rising prescription drug prices contributed to 49% jump in Oregon healthcare costs over 6-year period: report,” failed to reflect key facts regarding what health insurers and other middlemen truly end up spending on prescription medicine. While the Oregon Health Authority report that the story is based on raises good questions about spending in Oregon’s health care system, the report fails to explore all the factors driving health care costs in the state. That’s because, as the report itself accurately discloses, it lacks critical information about pharmacy rebates and patient utilization.
KGW

Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
Tina Kotek
Betsy Johnson
klcc.org

New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis

The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
The Oregonian

Editorial: More housing is the best rent control

When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
KDRV

Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
#Tax Exemptions#Data Centers#Tax Breaks#Politics State#House#Democrats#Sec
focushillsboro.com

Gov. Kate Brown Has Announced A Vacancy For The Office Of District Attorney In Klamath County

District Attorney Eve Costello announced the termination on October 31, 2022. Then Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applicants to fill vacancies. After expressing gratitude to outgoing District Attorney Costello, Governor Brown stated his intention to appoint a new one in accordance with Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and Oregon Revised Statute 8.640.
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon

Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
kptv.com

Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
