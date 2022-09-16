Read full article on original website
Eye Demand!
3d ago
When the greenies turn off residential power, these data centers will still be going strong and sucking up all the energy we need to heat our homes.
ptrust
3d ago
Dell came in and got good tax breaks from the city and lasted less than 6months. Employees went to work day all the doors were lock, security guards let them in for 5 minutes to get personal items.
opb.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
philomathnews.com
Survey: Oregonians still support Measure 110 despite flawed rollout
Despite a much-criticized rollout, Oregonians still support a 2020 law that decriminalized possession of small amounts of hard drugs and allocated millions of dollars towards addiction services, according to a recent poll by a progressive think tank. The survey by Data for Progress found that 85% of Democrats, 58% of...
stnonline.com
Retired Owner, President of Western Bus Sales in Oregon Dies
Marlan Keith Rohlena, the retired owner and president of Western Bus Sales, passed away on Aug. 24 surrounded by his family. He was 81. The Oregon Pupil Transportation Association announced his death in a newsletter on Monday. Rohlena was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease more than 15 years ago. He...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
Education board rejects petition to change Oregon’s period-product rules
The Oregon State Board of Education on Monday rejected a petition from a Southern Oregon mom who sought to change the implementation of a 2021 law that mandates period products in all K-12 bathrooms, including bathrooms for boys as young as 5. Oregon’s Menstrual Dignity Act went into full effect...
Readers respond: Critical data missing in assessing drug costs
The sensational online headline “Rising prescription drug prices contributed to 49% jump in Oregon healthcare costs over 6-year period: report,” failed to reflect key facts regarding what health insurers and other middlemen truly end up spending on prescription medicine. While the Oregon Health Authority report that the story is based on raises good questions about spending in Oregon’s health care system, the report fails to explore all the factors driving health care costs in the state. That’s because, as the report itself accurately discloses, it lacks critical information about pharmacy rebates and patient utilization.
Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
klcc.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
The race to become Oregon’s next governor: week in review
Tossup. That’s the latest outlook for the Oregon governor’s race issued by The Cook Political Report on Friday, and it is a downgrade for Democrat Tina Kotek and other members of her party who hope to hold onto the state’s highest office. A Republican has not occupied...
Editorial: More housing is the best rent control
When legislators pushed through a 2019 bill establishing statewide rent control, then-House Speaker Tina Kotek hailed it as a big step forward for tenants. “This groundbreaking tenant protection bill will make a real difference for Oregon renters,” she tweeted. And oof, what a difference it is making. The...
KDRV
Biden administration targets Oregon coast for wind power generation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Biden administration on Thursday announced plans to develop floating platforms off the Oregon coast that could create wind-generate electricity to power millions of homes. The administration is looking to create enough energy with the floating platform technology that generates up to 15 gigawatts of power,...
Petition to remove tampons from Oregon boys’ bathrooms goes to state board
The question of whether tampons belong in boys’ bathrooms goes before the Oregon State Board of Education on Monday, when the seven-person body will weigh public testimony sparked by a Southern Oregon mom’s petition to scale back access to free menstrual products in public schools. Written public comment...
Carbon From Electricity in Washington, Oregon and Idaho Rose Between 2016 and 2020
SALEM — While 43 states produced cleaner energy, seven states, including Washington, Oregon and Idaho, emitted more pounds of heat-trapping greenhouse gases per megawatt-hour in 2020 than four years earlier. The “carbon intensity” of electricity generated in Washington state increased 15% in 2020 compared to 2016, by far the...
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kate Brown Has Announced A Vacancy For The Office Of District Attorney In Klamath County
District Attorney Eve Costello announced the termination on October 31, 2022. Then Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is accepting applicants to fill vacancies. After expressing gratitude to outgoing District Attorney Costello, Governor Brown stated his intention to appoint a new one in accordance with Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and Oregon Revised Statute 8.640.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
kptv.com
Oregon AG launches state abortion laws explainer webpage
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, the state of Oregon has launched a webpage to explain the state’s abortion laws, announced Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum on Friday. The webpage, found on the Department of Justice website, contains a detailed list...
Friday in Portland: Oregonians to vote on gun control measure in November, OHS reduces cat adoption fees
(Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, Sept. 16 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Oregonians will vote on gun control measure in November elections.
Oregon voter offices flooded with records requests from 2020 election deniers
As Oregon election officials are busy preparing for a November election with pivotal races for Congress and the Legislature, they’ve found themselves buried in a wave of records requests and letters threatening lawsuits. The flurry of paperwork is part of a national campaign by right-wing election deniers to complicate...
Board of education denies petition to keep tampons out of boys’ restrooms
The Oregon State Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to deny a petition that attempted to change a new law that provides tampons and sanitary pads for free in every student bathroom of all public school buildings.
