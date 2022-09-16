Read full article on original website
UCLA ranked No. 1 public university in US and best for veterans
The ranking is considered an honor for the school's veteran's resource center, which offers services for vets interested in attending UCLA as well as current student veterans and alumni.
Lack of Attendance: It's Not on UCLA Fans, It's on the Losing Program
This article was originally published August 9th, but we've updated it here since it is now amazingly appropriate and timely. The new portions are in italics. We recently published a story about how a study determined that UCLA was one of the most popular football programs in the nation (GO HERE).
Coaches Poll: USC moves up, Pac-12 has 4 teams in latest college football rankings
The coaches continue to be impressed by what Lincoln Riley is building at USC. After Saturday's 45-17 win over Fresno State, the USC Trojans climbed another spot in the weekly Coaches Poll Top 25, moving to No. 7 in the country. In addition to USC, several Pac-12 teams also saw significant movement ...
Orange County Business Journal
Impact Properties Helps Sellers Leaving California
Like many other residential brokerages, Placentia-based Impact Properties saw its business boom during the pandemic, a result of homebuyers seeking a new place to live following shelter-in-place orders. Not too many local firms saw quite the jump as Impact, which more than tripled its revenue in the past two years...
The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills
Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
uscannenbergmedia.com
Visions and Voices celebrate John Singleton with an intimate screening of ‘Boyz n the Hood’
The year is 1990, it’s 12:15 a.m. and location scout Kojo Lewis has just returned from a 16-hour shift on set. Suddenly, he receives a call. A USC film student is on the line, flustered with excitement. He tells Lewis that his script was just greenlit and needs him to read it right now. Lewis agrees, drives to his hotel, and reads the entire feature-length script. When he finishes, Lewis looks up and says, “You don’t even know what this is going to be for you.”
These Are the Best Waffles in California
Since 2017, this full-service Los Angeles restaurant takes the classic breakfast food and gives it a whole new meaning. Where to find the best waffles in California?Adobe. (Los Angeles, CA) - We all know how hard it is to resist a waffle.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California
Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
uscannenbergmedia.com
USC goes 2-1 on the weekend at Pacific and the Aggie Roundup
USC was riding a four-game win streak heading into road action Friday evening against Pacific and Saturday against UC Davis and Navy. Heading into Friday’s match, USC was 54-11 in matchups all time against Pacific including a 16-9 victory in the previous meeting. Friday’s matchup against the Tigers was...
KTLA.com
USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’
The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California was evacuated Sunday due to a suspected hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.
Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture
Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
AdWeek
Jamie Yuccas Will Take on Hybrid Role as KCAL Morning News Anchor and CBS News Correspondent
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas will also be anchoring a local morning news franchise that will launch this fall on KCAL-TV and the CBS News Los Angeles streaming channel.
foxla.com
2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022
LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
lbbusinessjournal.com
Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1
Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCLA trending toward latest victim of Sun Belt in front of near-empty Rose Bowl
UCLA may become the latest victim of the suddenly dominant Sun Belt Conference as South Alabama has opened a double-digit lead on the Bruins in the Rose Bowl, which is near empty. It’s a potentially momentum-killing development, as the Bruins were seeking their first 3-0 start since 2015. Overall, the...
saturdaytradition.com
Troy Aikman, former UCLA QB, embarrassed with lack of fans at Rose Bowl
One of the reasons that makes college sports so great are the atmospheres and the fans who pack their cathedral each Saturday to watch their team play for 7 or so Saturdays every fall… except if you are a UCLA fan. Former star quarterback Troy Aikman was disgusted with...
UCLA Receives a Gameday “BOOM!"
On Saturday after UCLA's win over South Alabama, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. The last “BOOM!” UCLA received was in July. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 Payments
Do you live in Los Angeles, California? Well, the state has important news for you and other locals. The program is now open to help LA locals stay chilled for the rest of the summer.
What Lincoln Riley said after USC's win over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley is 3-0 as USC's head football coach and already has the Trojans ranked among the elite college football teams in the country. The Trojans are ranked No. 7 in both the Coaches and AP polls. It's the highest USC has been ranked in the AP poll since October 2017 - when Caleb Williams was ...
College Football World Reacts To The UCLA Locker Room Video
The UCLA locker room was going wild this Saturday afternoon following the Bruins' close win over... South Alabama. UCLA needed a field goal at the buzzer to beat South Alabama at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. It was a pretty pathetic performance from the Pac-12 program. To make matters worse,...
