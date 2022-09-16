ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Orange County Business Journal

Impact Properties Helps Sellers Leaving California

Like many other residential brokerages, Placentia-based Impact Properties saw its business boom during the pandemic, a result of homebuyers seeking a new place to live following shelter-in-place orders. Not too many local firms saw quite the jump as Impact, which more than tripled its revenue in the past two years...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

The New Tech Bros of Beverly Hills

Tech founders are dropping big sums on Los Angeles homes. Bored Ape Yacht Club co-founder Zeshan Ali purchased a 2,000-square feet Silver Lake house for $4 million. Ali, who previously lived in St. Louis, Missouri, rose to prominence after the once-secret creatives behind the NFT company were revealed earlier this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

Visions and Voices celebrate John Singleton with an intimate screening of ‘Boyz n the Hood’

The year is 1990, it’s 12:15 a.m. and location scout Kojo Lewis has just returned from a 16-hour shift on set. Suddenly, he receives a call. A USC film student is on the line, flustered with excitement. He tells Lewis that his script was just greenlit and needs him to read it right now. Lewis agrees, drives to his hotel, and reads the entire feature-length script. When he finishes, Lewis looks up and says, “You don’t even know what this is going to be for you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Providence announces $712 million expansion in southern California

Providence is investing $712 million in southern Orange County in California to build two new multi-specialty medical centers and a new patient care tower at Providence Mission Hospital. The new patient care tower will provide operating suites, cardiac catheterization labs and nearly 100 new private patient rooms. It will allow...
MISSION VIEJO, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

USC goes 2-1 on the weekend at Pacific and the Aggie Roundup

USC was riding a four-game win streak heading into road action Friday evening against Pacific and Saturday against UC Davis and Navy. Heading into Friday’s match, USC was 54-11 in matchups all time against Pacific including a 16-9 victory in the previous meeting. Friday’s matchup against the Tigers was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

USC building evacuated due to ‘pungent odor’

The Seaver Science Center at the University of Southern California was evacuated Sunday due to a suspected hazardous materials spill in the building. The 40-square-foot spill was reported at about 5:30 p.m. when the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to campus to find no one sick or injured and the building evacuated.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Tay Ho Restaurants: Putting Vietnamese food at forefront of American culture

Vivian Yenson, who was born and raised in Fountain Valley in Orange County, isn’t your average 21-year-old college graduate. In fact, there’s nothing average about this young woman who earlier this year opened her brainchild restaurant in San Gabriel–Tay Ho Takeout Restaurant. And that was before she graduated from Cal State Fullerton this past May. As if that wasn’t impressive enough, a month ago she inaugurated her second restaurant in Chino Hills.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2 LAUSD schools win National Blue Ribbon honors for 2022

LOS ANGELES - Kester Elementary in Sherman Oaks and Colfax Charter Elementary in Valley Village were just named two of 29 California schools and 297 in the nation to be National Blue Ribbon Schools "for creating vibrant, welcoming and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential and achieve their dreams" according to the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lbbusinessjournal.com

Popcorn World brings Chicago-style gourmet popcorn to Bixby Knolls on Oct. 1

Long Beach is becoming the new home to a gourmet popcorn experience with the opening of Popcorn World on Oct. 1 in Bixby Knolls. The store, initially slated to open in June, began in Calhoun, Georgia, in 2008 with 25 to 30 different flavors. The business now boasts nearly 500 different recipes, from savory flavors such as dill pickle, hot wings, or hot dogs and ketchup, to sweeter varieties like cheesecake coated in graham cracker crumbs and banana pudding dusted with wafers. The Long Beach location is expected to have 100 to 120 flavors at a time.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Gameday “BOOM!"

On Saturday after UCLA's win over South Alabama, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. The last “BOOM!” UCLA received was in July. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered, GO HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA

