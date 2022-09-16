Read full article on original website
WEAR
Jubilee Project developer looks to gather more support in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The developer of the Jubilee Project is trying to get more support at a Santa Rosa County commissioners meeting Monday night. The project would create over 7,000 new homes, new stores, biking trails and even a lake to the Pace community. Project developer Rod Reeser...
WEAR
Residents battle over road access for borrow pit in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- There is a road access battle shaping up in Santa Rosa County this week. A businessman wants to open a borrow pit in the Chumuckla Community on property at the end of Daybreak Lane just off of Chumuckla Highway. The trouble is, residents who live...
WEAR
Crestview woman fears she could lose home after receiving multiple citations from city
CRESTVIEW, Fla. -- A Crestview woman is battling city hall over code enforcement citations at a home she's had for 20 years and fears she could lose. But WEAR News has learned, she's not alone. Carol hardy works a job and is an elderly caretaker. She started learning some new...
WEAR
Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
WEAR
81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa contractor board's set to hear more complaints against Banks
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Contractor Competency Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday to hear more complaints against Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks. Banks is also due in Escambia County court Friday morning for his arrest in early August. Banks and his brother-in-law, Jesse LaCoste, are accused of taking...
WEAR
Police: Missing South Carolina couple may be in Fort Walton Beach area
GREENVILLE, SC -- Police are searching for a South Carolina couple that has been missing for over a week. The Greenville Police Department tells WEAR News they have received reports the couple may be in the Fort Walton Beach area. According to police, the missing couple is Terry Chermak and...
WEAR
Thief steals maintenance gear from historic Pensacola Cemetery
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cemetery is forced to replace much of their maintenance gear after a burglary took place. An email sent to friends of St. John's Cemetery says thieves struck the grounds last weekend. The historic cemetery spans ten blocks between G Street and L Street. Representatives say,...
WEAR
Gala held in Pensacola celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- La Costa Latina newspaper held a gala Saturday night at the Bayview Community Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Pensacola. The celebration of Hispanic heritage started on September 15 and goes until October 15. The gala held included presentations about the economic impact of Hispanics in...
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
WEAR
Deputies: Florida man pulls gun on partygoers who tried to stop him from driving drunk
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies say a 21-year-old man pointed a loaded handgun at partygoers who tried to stop him from driving drunk. Corbin Minter, 21, is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. Deputies were...
WEAR
Escambia County deputies search for 38-year-old missing and endangered man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are asking for help searching for a missing and endangered man last seen in Pensacola Saturday morning. Deputies say, 38-year-old Alonzo Anthony Wright was seen around 6:20 a.m. on the 2700 block of N Q St. According to deputies, Wright was wearing a...
WEAR
Pensacola unveils U.S. Customs and Border Protection General Aviation Facility
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola unveiled its new U.S. Customs and Border Protection General Aviation Facility on Monday. A ribbon cutting took place at 1 p.m. at the building located at 4121 Jerry L. Maygarden Road near the Pensacola Aviation Center. The city says the facility will allow...
