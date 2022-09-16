ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa Beach, FL

WEAR

Man wanted for burglarizing vehicles in Destin neighborhood

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are looking for a man who burglarized several vehicles in a Destin neighborhood. Okaloosa County deputies responded to several vehicle burglaries on Saturday in the Emerald Heights neighborhood in Destin. Deputies posted a man seen in photos burglarizing a vehicle and pulling on door handles...
DESTIN, FL
Freeport, FL
Walton County, FL
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
Florida Society
Walton County, FL
WEAR

81-year-old Texas man dies in drowning in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An 81-year-old Texas man died in a drowning Sunday in Destin. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, the man was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was then located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Thief steals maintenance gear from historic Pensacola Cemetery

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola cemetery is forced to replace much of their maintenance gear after a burglary took place. An email sent to friends of St. John's Cemetery says thieves struck the grounds last weekend. The historic cemetery spans ten blocks between G Street and L Street. Representatives say,...
PENSACOLA, FL
Christ
WEAR

Gala held in Pensacola celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- La Costa Latina newspaper held a gala Saturday night at the Bayview Community Center to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in Pensacola. The celebration of Hispanic heritage started on September 15 and goes until October 15. The gala held included presentations about the economic impact of Hispanics in...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
