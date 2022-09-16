Read full article on original website
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
Ishchicks offers gifts, home decor, more in Plano
Ishchicks opened in August in the Lakeside Market development in Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Ishchicks opened Aug. 22 at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 180, Plano. Ishchicks is a home goods store offering items for gifts, home decor and parties. Ishchicks is located in the Lakeside Market development behind Starbucks. 972-403-3272. www.ishchicks.com.
Rockfish Seafood Grill in Highland Village to close
Rockfish Seafood Grill in The Shops at Highland Village will serve its last meal on Monday. The restaurant is an original tenant in the shopping center at FM 407 and FM 2499, which opened in September 2007. Mall management said that a replacement eatery for the spot, located across the...
Solo Dining in Dallas: Perfect Places to Dine When You're New to Dallas
People are pouring into Dallas from San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Whether they're moving for work, school or some other reason, one thing is for sure: finding great spots to dine is critical to successfully transitioning to a new city. Moving is hard, especially as...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Health inspectors close three Arlington restaurants in latest round of visits
Three of the 108 Arlington restaurants inspected from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 were temporarily closed due to serious health code violations, according to data from the city compiled by the Star-Telegram. The three restaurants closed were Paris Bakery at 807 W. Park Row Drive, Escondido Night Club at 3015...
1845 Taste Texas owners bring state flavors to Flower Mound
The Texas Experience brings together a number of Texas food items. At 1845 Taste Texas, Flower Mound residents can experience Dallas’ elegance and Fort Worth’s country vibe without leaving the neighborhood. “We want to look like Dallas. Dallas is nice design, clean looks. Our food is more Southern;...
Scrubs & Beyond Opening New Stores in Hurst & Lewisville
SCRUBS & BEYOND OPENING NEW STORES IN HURST AND LEWISVILLE. Leader in Healthcare Apparel Opens Two New Locations to Answer Growing Industry. September 16, 2022 – Healthcare professionals in Dallas-Fort Worth have a new go-to resource for gearing up and feeling fashion-forward while committing each day to caring for others. Scrubs & Beyond, the largest omnichannel retailer of healthcare apparel and accessories in the country, is expanding its service to North Texas healthcare workers with the opening of new brick-and-mortar stores in Hurst and Lewisville. The two new retail locations join four other existing locations in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Plano to host 2022 H-E-B Central Market Plano Balloon Festival next week.
The Plano Balloon Festival is returning for its 41st anniversary from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25 at Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point. Community members are invited out to the festival to watch as the Plano skyline fills with color, with pilots raising balloons of all shapes and designs.
Toshiba’s retail division to open new hub in Frisco
The Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions retail division is expanding to Hall Park n Frisco. (Courtesy Hall Park) Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions is expanding its footprint to Frisco with a new hub that will incubate future innovation. A ribbon cutting for the hub’s location at Hall Park in Frisco will take place Sept. 22.
DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country
Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
Best flower delivery services in Dallas, according to Petal Republic
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember your first love? Well, today, you might catch yourself reminiscing as Sunday, Sept. 18, is National First Love Day. “This day specifically reflects the first butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling, the first date, and that first spark with a romantic partner. We all encounter love with someone we admire and this is the day to look back on the first time we ever did. It’s a bittersweet day that can be celebrated in multiple ways,” NationalToday.com says.
Best Brunch in Irving, TX — 15 Top Places!
Irving in Texas is the perfect place to go on a food trip. If you’re looking for exquisite plates for brunch, Irving can deliver, for sure, with the many eateries dotting the city northwest of Dallas. Whether it’s a classic benedict or a global plate like pasta you’re looking...
Pizza rolls meet cheeseburgers? New White Castle “Castle Bites” now available nationwide
With Sunday, Sept. 17 being National Cheeseburger Day, this could be a good alternative to your traditional cheeseburger.
Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square
Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
City Manager David Cooke’s flight to Aspen with Ed, Sasha Bass raises concerns over potential conflict of interest
City Manager David Cooke and his spouse flew to Aspen, Colorado, with Ed and Sasha Bass over Labor Day weekend in the Bass’ private jet, raising concerns about a relationship detractors say is too close for Fort Worth’s top administrator and a billionaire couple who control a large swath of downtown.
Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
Everything is bigger in Texas: These Texas vacation rentals sleep 30 or more
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotels are great and Texas is home to many luxurious options. However, hotels may not be the smartest option for all parties, as some people will need a space that fits a ton of people. That’s where vacation rentals come in. Instead of having to rent...
