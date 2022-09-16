ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Ishchicks offers gifts, home decor, more in Plano

Ishchicks opened in August in the Lakeside Market development in Plano. (Andrew Norsworthy/Community Impact Newspaper) Ishchicks opened Aug. 22 at 4025 Preston Road, Ste. 180, Plano. Ishchicks is a home goods store offering items for gifts, home decor and parties. Ishchicks is located in the Lakeside Market development behind Starbucks. 972-403-3272. www.ishchicks.com.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

Solo Dining in Dallas: Perfect Places to Dine When You're New to Dallas

People are pouring into Dallas from San Francisco, New York, Washington, D.C., and everywhere in between. Whether they're moving for work, school or some other reason, one thing is for sure: finding great spots to dine is critical to successfully transitioning to a new city. Moving is hard, especially as...
DALLAS, TX
Scrubs & Beyond Opening New Stores in Hurst & Lewisville

SCRUBS & BEYOND OPENING NEW STORES IN HURST AND LEWISVILLE. Leader in Healthcare Apparel Opens Two New Locations to Answer Growing Industry. September 16, 2022 – Healthcare professionals in Dallas-Fort Worth have a new go-to resource for gearing up and feeling fashion-forward while committing each day to caring for others. Scrubs & Beyond, the largest omnichannel retailer of healthcare apparel and accessories in the country, is expanding its service to North Texas healthcare workers with the opening of new brick-and-mortar stores in Hurst and Lewisville. The two new retail locations join four other existing locations in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.
HURST, TX
dmagazine.com

DFW Is Home to the Fourth Fastest Growing Private Healthcare Company in the Country

Five of the top 10 companies in the 2022 Inc. 5,000 list in North Texas are healthcare organizations. The top growing companies include eTrueNorth, StaffDNA, TimelyMD, Curis Functional Health, and SmartLight Analytics. Inc. has ranked the top 5,000 independent private companies based on three years of revenue growth since 1982....
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Best flower delivery services in Dallas, according to Petal Republic

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you remember your first love? Well, today, you might catch yourself reminiscing as Sunday, Sept. 18, is National First Love Day. “This day specifically reflects the first butterflies-in-the-stomach feeling, the first date, and that first spark with a romantic partner. We all encounter love with someone we admire and this is the day to look back on the first time we ever did. It’s a bittersweet day that can be celebrated in multiple ways,” NationalToday.com says.
DALLAS, TX
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Irving, TX — 15 Top Places!

Irving in Texas is the perfect place to go on a food trip. If you’re looking for exquisite plates for brunch, Irving can deliver, for sure, with the many eateries dotting the city northwest of Dallas. Whether it’s a classic benedict or a global plate like pasta you’re looking...
IRVING, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Kendra Scott moves storefronts in Southlake Town Square

Kendra Scott opened in Southlake Town Square in fall 2015. (Courtesy Kendra Scott) Seven years after opening, Kendra Scott in Southlake Town Square is moving storefronts. Kendra Scott will be moving next door to 324 Grand Ave. E. and will open Sept. 16, according to Melanie Daifotis, Kendra Scott public relations manager. The former storefront at 321 Grand Ave. W. opened in fall 2015. Kendra Scott sells a collection of jewelry, including necklaces, watches, earrings and more. 817-442- 3859. www.kendrascott.com.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
CBS DFW

Public Market building in Fort Worth could see new life

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A near-century-old building in southwest downtown Fort Worth—could see new life. The old Public Market building at 14th and Henderson Street was built in 1930 but now, it's a shell of its former self. It was once a bustling market serving as a major attraction for people across the region. "It was really kind of the precursor to the mall, because everybody had their own stations within it," said Jerre Tracy, Executive Director of Historic Fort Worth Inc. But today, the Spanish Colonial Revival-style architecture had boarded-up windows, graffiti, and decades of decay. "It looks unloved," added Tracy, "We all...
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy

Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
LEWISVILLE, TX

