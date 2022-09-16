Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Save the Date: New England's Largest Zoo is Hosting a Harvest Festival & You're Invited!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
You're Invited to a Free Kid-Friendly Moon Gazing Event Celebrating "International Observe the Moon Night"Dianna CarneyAbington, MA
Related
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
nshoremag.com
Mediterranean Restaurant La Gallina Opens at MarketStreet Lynnfield
La Gallina, a new restaurant featuring coastal Mediterranean flavors in an elegantly rustic atmosphere, will make its debut at MarketStreet Lynnfield on September 22. The restaurant showcases an open kitchen overlooking a beautiful and spacious dining room, wraparound bar, and indoor and outdoor patios. Its menu offers tastes of Spain, Greece, Italy, and beyond with fresh takes on classic regional dishes.
WCVB
Ever see colorful tokens stuck in the asphalt on Boston streets? There's a reason for them
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The A-Tag: is a colorful plastic disk that helps bringorder to the chaos on the city streets of Boston. An eruv: a system of wires, walls, and fences, enclosing a space within which strictly observant Jews can do things otherwise forbidden on the Sabbath, such as carrying objects in public or pushing a baby carriage. Boston's eruv measures 26 miles and encircles parts of Boston, Brookline, and Newton.
NECN
Local Celebrity-Backed Restaurant Plans New Mission Hill Location
Yellow Door Taqueria, backed by Dropkick Murphys’ Ken Casey and HGTV’s Taniya Nayak, will open a third location in Mission Hill. The new location joins an original spot in Dorchester’s Lower Mills neighborhood and another at Ink Block in the South End. The original Lower Mills spot is just minutes from where Casey, the Dropkick Murphys’ lead singer, grew up, while the Mission Hill location is in the neighborhood where restaurant group co-owner Jarek Mountain has lived for nearly a decade.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgbh.org
Boston Cannabis Week kickoff: Lisa Finelli Fallon on legalization and culture
Monday kicks off Boston Cannabis Week, five days of education, arts, entertainment and other events curated for cannabis professionals, consumers and industry leaders. It comes on the heels of the commonwealth's new cannabis equity law, which was passed this summer to ease barriers to entry and level the playing field in the state's multibillion dollar industry. Boston Cannabis Week co-founder and CEO Lisa Finelli Fallon spoke with GBH’s Morning Edition co-host Paris Alston about how the festivities came to be. This transcript has been lightly edited.
NECN
Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown Has Been Sold, Plans to Reopen Under New Ownership
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A neighborhood restaurant and bar west of Boston has closed for the time being as it is undergoing an ownership change. According to multiple sources, Conley's Pub & Grille in Watertown has shuttered, with a Facebook post from the Belmont Street spot saying, "[Farewell] to Conleys!! It's been a great run!! 21 years of Solid Eats, Decent Times and Cold Brews! Thank you Stephen!! Thank you to all our loyal employees and customers!! We love you all!! - Jen and Erica"
miltontimes.com
Women-Owned Medical Aesthetics Spa opening in East Milton
Two local nurse practitionersand lifelong friends are opening a full service medical spa location in East Milton Square, offering the newest and most advanced skin, body, wellness and anti-aging treatments. The Milton location is their third. Milton Medical Aesthetics, owned by Lindsey Gillooly and Allison Daly, will open its doors...
NECN
Aggressive Turkeys Cause Trouble in Woburn Neighborhood
Meaghan Tolson lives under constant attack from some unruly neighbors in Woburn, Massachusetts — a flock of about five wild turkeys that roam freely on Nashua Street. "I am being described as the turkey whisperer," said Tolson. "You definitely hear them before you see them." About two years ago,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Worker injured after porch collapse in Boston
BOSTON -- A worker needed to be extricated from rubble after a porch collapse in Boston. It happened at a Park Street triple-decker Sunday afternoon. A neighbor told WBZ-TV the worker was pinned to the ground. She called 911 after hearing him cry out. According to the fire department, the worker was on the second floor when three porches in the back of the house came crashing down. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. "They couldn't allow people on it so they just decided to fix it. It looks like it was in worse shape than we considered. We're probably going to have to change the whole thing," said the worker's partner who came to the scene later. Boston Inspectional Services will determine if it's safe for people to go back inside the house.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
BPDA Approves Plans to Build a New High School in Boston’s Newmarket Neighborhood
BOSTON – Roxbury Prep, a public charter school that currently serves over 1,500 Boston students across five campuses, received approval from the Boston Planning and Development Agency (BPDA) to move forward with plans to build a new high school in Boston’s Newmarket neighborhood. The new site will provide...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
Massachusetts man to buy new home after winning $10M lottery prize
A Massachusetts man says he plans to buy a new home after he won a $10 million lottery prize on an instant ticket game. Nicolas Recinos, of Everett, won the jackpot on the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Recinos, who plans to buy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCVB
Breakthrough for Vitiligo
NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
The Swellesley Report
All about fall fashion in Wonderful Wellesley
SPONSORED POST: Post-pandemic fashion has a new mantra—out with the casual in with high-voltage dressing. It’s not the time to blend into the crowd. Stand out with colors like bright green, golden yellow and gorgeous pink. You can be unapologetically glam. What’s hot in Wellesley Square. “Customers...
NECN
Suffolk Downs Project Lands $150M Loan for 475-Unit Apartment Complex
The HYM Investment Group and its development partners have scored a $150 million construction loan for the Suffolk Downs redevelopment mega-project’s first residential building. The financing is for Amaya, a 475-unit, 415,000-square-foot apartment complex already underway at the one-time horse racing track in East Boston and Revere. Construction work...
NECN
Pair of Natick Twins Joining Hometown's Police Force
A pair of twins from Natick, Massachusetts is joining their hometown's police force, after graduating together from Fitchburg State University's Police Academy. John and Stephen Delehanty graduated from the academy on Friday, and are now being welcomed by the Natick Police Department, who their father is a sergeant for. The Delehanty twins graduated from Natick High School in 2019. Their uncle, Terence Delehanty, is the chief of police in Winthrop, too.
Radio Ink
The Dean of Boston Jazz Radio Passes
Eric Jackson was the host of Eric in The Evening on Public Radio Station WGBH in Boston. For more than 50 years, Jackson shared his knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. He was 72. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging...
NECN
INTERACTIVE MAP: Fixing ‘Structurally Deficient' Bridges Will Cost Mass. Billions
Crumbling concrete, exposed rebar, and rusted steel. That’s what pictures from an inspection report obtained through an open records request show on one of the most traveled bridges in the state. Known simply as structure #111, a bridge on the Massachusetts turnpike in Allston is the gateway to Boston.
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
NECN
‘So Far, So Good': MBTA's Orange Line Reopens Following Historic Month-Long Closure
The MBTA's Orange Line officially reopened to passengers Monday morning, after a 30-day closure that officials say allowed crews to replace 14,000 feet of rail and nearly 3,500 feet of track, make repairs to Orange Line stations and eliminate six slow zones. The first Orange Line trains departed Oak Grove...
Comments / 0