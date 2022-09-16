Read full article on original website
Margaret C. (Radaskiewicz) Orzell
Margaret C. (Radaskiewicz) Orzell, 89, of Bristol, widow of John S. Orzell, passed away on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Margaret was born in Bristol on Aug. 31, 1933, and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Yaross) Radaskiewicz. A lifelong Bristol resident she worked at...
Joan (Heffernan) Soucy
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan (Heffernan) Soucy, who died peacefully at Yale New Haven Hospital on Sept. 17, 2022 at the age of 87. Joan was born Jan. 27, 1935, and lived almost the entirety of her life in Bristol before moving to Guilford for the past seven months. She was an active member of the American Legion, she enjoyed playing cards, bowling, horseshoes, a can of beer, and a good laugh. Joan brought joy to everyone she met; she was much loved and will be sadly missed.
Area high school teams settling in after slow start to season, week ahead will give clearer picture of future
With a week of action now under their belts, the local high school teams are beginning to settle in for the long haul toward the postseason and for many of them the week ahead will give a clearer picture of what lies ahead after a slow start for many area teams.
Windsor man killed in motorcycle accident in Plainville
PLAINVILLE – A Windsor man was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 72 in Plainville over the weekend. State police on Monday identified the victim as Kendell Alston. He was 47 years old and was alone on the bike. According to state police, Alston was driving a 2007...
Campos doesn't want St. Paul boys soccer to get frustrated after loss against Torrington
The St. Paul Falcons are 0-2-1 so far this season, but just a glimpse of their overall record tells a much different story than their play on the field. Despite losing to Naugatuck, 4-0, during their season opener, the Falcons held on for most of the game. The team then rallied back and tied with the league’s defending champions, Holy Cross, 2-2.
Korean War Veterans Association's donation secures final funding for Vietnam Wall that Heals display at Bristol library
BRISTOL – The Korean War Veterans Association made a $400 donation Monday to secure the final funding necessary for a permanent display case for items left at the Traveling Vietnam Wall that Heals at Bristol Public Library. The donation was made in the memory of late former mayor Art Ward.
Pequabuck River Duck Race returns with vendors, food truck, kids' zone and more
BRISTOL – The Pequabuck River Duck Race is returning this year as a city-sponsored event, with proceeds supporting the Arts & Culture Commission. The Duck Race, sponsored by the Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services Department, will be held Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thousands of yellow rubber ducks will float down the Pequabuck River, each marked with the number of a ticket holder. The first ducks to finish the race will win prizes for the matching ticket numbers. There will also be numerous community vendors, food trucks and a kids’ zone.
Community volunteers cleaned up Page Park in Bristol as part of 'World Cleanup Day'
BRISTOL – A group of community volunteers took it upon themselves to help to clean up Page Park this past Saturday as part of a "World Cleanup Day" effort. Bill LaMonte, who was among the group of volunteers, said they ranged from ages 5 to 60. Together, they helped to remove 50 pounds of trash from the trails, parking lots and the disc golf course at Page Park.
American Legion Post 2 members remember those missing in action, prisoners of war
BRISTOL – Members of American Legion Post 2 gathered this past Friday to remember those service members who are prisoners of war or missing in action and to pray for their return. This year’s ceremony saw local veteran Bob Barnett speak to his experience as the relative of a...
Immanuel Lutheran Church celebrates 130 years at German Festival
BRISTOL – In a historic celebration, beer, food and music were served up to lovers of all things German at Immanuel Lutheran Church as part of its recognition of 130 years in the community Friday and Saturday at its annual German Festival. “(Friday), we opened up and started with...
Bristol police looking for missing 14-year-old
BRISTOL – Police are looking for a young Bristol girl who has gone missing. The police department on Monday said they are asking for the public’s help finding 14-year-old Yaritza Pedraza. The teen has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 1 inch tall, weighing 125 pounds, with...
Plymouth police investigating two robberies within minutes of each other
PLYMOUTH – Police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred over the weekend, within minutes of one another. Plymouth officers said they believe the same suspect was responsible for both hold-ups. The man was armed with a knife, police said. The incidents were reported Saturday at the Gulf gas...
Southington police investigating recent rash of car break-ins
SOUTHINGTON – Local police are investigating a recent rash of car break-ins. Police on Monday said there have been nearly 20 such burglaries reported in town in just over a month. They are asking for the public’s assistance in cutting down on these types of crimes by taking some basic precautions against becoming a victim.
